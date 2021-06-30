MOULTRIE, Ga.— Asher Fountain of the South Georgia Barbell Youth Weightlifting Team won three gold medals in the 11U National Championship last Saturday.
The competition was held in Detroit, Michigan, over the weekend.
The youth competition is for any competitor between the age of 11-16 and is separated into weight classes.
Fountain, Eli Meads, Emma Meads, Luke Walters and Gunner Griffin qualified for the event by participating in local competitions.
“They participate in two movements. A ‘snatch’ and a ‘clean and jerk…’ They get three attempts at both movements and the combined weights of both determine if they qualify or not,” said South Georgia Barbell Founder Matt Cannon.
The lifting competition is ‘Olympic style,’ meaning the movements in the national competition are the same as Olympic competition. Cannon’s team is competing in the newest Olympic sports to come to Moultrie alongside more established programs such as swimming, diving and shooting.
Fountain was able to snatch 41 kilograms or 90 pounds, clean and jerk 50 kilograms or 110 pounds for a total of 91 kilograms or 200 pounds. He was awarded gold in the snatch, clean and jerk and total in the 11U division according to Cannon.
He was also able to secure a bronze medal in the snatch in the 13U division.
“As one of the newer Olympic Sports in Moultrie, this is beyond amazing and something to be proud of,” said Cannon.
Eli Meads has been training the longest out of the young competitors and won a gold medal at the 2020 national championship.
He had been training for approximately three years according to Cannon.
Fountain had been training the second longest at around two years and won bronze at the 2020 national championship alongside Meads.
Walters has trained for a year and a half, Griffin has trained for almost a full year and Emma Meads has only been training for two months.
This was their first national competition.
South Georgia Barbell has also had a gold medalist in the Masters weightlifting division for ages 35-40.
Debra Fountain, mother of Asher Fountain, won gold in a previous national competition and continues to train with Cannon and Asher.
Cannon is a Moultrie native and began his personal training career with the YMCA.
After getting his USA Weightlifting Coaching Certification in 2019, he began to train out of his home’s garage. He opened the South Georgia Barbell training facility, located at 105 Rowland Dr., in December 2020.
There he trains powerlifters, Olympic style lifting, crossfit and other fitness classes.
For more information on their programs, you can reach them at 229-921-7475.
