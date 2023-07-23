MOULTRIE - Three tennis players representing the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority won championships at the GRPA state tennis tournament held July 19, in Bainbridge.
Bailee Fountain claimed the boys 16U singles title and Odessa Dixon and Candace Moses teamed up to claim the girls 16-18 doubles division title.
Those from Colquitt County winning the state runner-up medals were Allie Cannon and Scarlett Allegood in the 12-14U girls doubles division and Josh Scroggins in the boys 16U singles division.
Also in the 13-player contingent from Colquitt County were Mark Breedlove, Emily Lampman, Jayley Johnson, Frances Bius, Harrison Lampman, Jackson Miles and Tucker Miles.
Players from two GRPA districts participated. Representing District 3 were Moultrie-Colquitt County and Bainbridge-Decatur County.
Agencies representing District 2 were Pierce County, Jeff Davis County, Douglas-Coffee County, Ware County, Appling County, Wayne County and Bacon County.
SINGLES RESULTS
• Boys 18U: Quarterfinals, Mark Breedlove (M) over Bryson Granthom (B) 4-1, 4-2; semifinals, Landon Kirkland (B) over Breedlove (M) 4-2,4-2;
• Girls 16-18U: 2 divisions: quarterfinals, A.Kirkland (B) over Frances Bius (M) 4-1, 4-1; A. Thompson (B) over Emily Lampman (M) 4-1, 4-2; C. Maxwell (B) over Jayley Johnson (M) 5-1, 4-2; Odessa Dixon (M) over KD Denham (B) 4-1, 4-1; semi-finals, C. Maxwell (B) over Dixon (M) 4-3, 4-1.
• Boys 16U: Quarterfinals, Josh Scroggins (M) over JV Manabat (D-C) 4-0,4-1; semifinals, Bailee Fountain (M) over J. Bean (B) 4-2, 1-4, 15-13; finals, Fountain (M) over Scroggins (M) 3-3 retired.
• Boys 14U: Quarterfinals, Harrison Lampman (M) over A. Morgan (Ware) 4-0, 4-0. Semifinals, T. McFay (B) over Lampman (M) 4-0, 1-4, 10-8.
• Girls 12U: Quarterfinals, D. Horne (A) over Allie Cannon (M) 4-3, 4-2; S. Ragle (D-C) over Scarlett Allegood (M) 4-3 (7-5), 4-0.
• Boys 10U; Semifinals, C. Bradley (P) over Jackson Miles (M) 4-1, 4-3.
• Boys 8U: Semifinals, H. Ross (JD) over Tucker Miles (M) 4-1, 4-3.
DOUBLES RESULTS
• Boys 16-18: Quarterfinals, Granthom/Kirkland (B) over Fountain/Scroggins (M) 2-4, 4-1,10-3. Semifinals, Granthom/Kirkland (B) over Breedlove/Collins (M-B) 4-3, 4-1.
• Girls16-18: Semifinals, Thompson/Denham (B) over Lampman/Johnson (M) 4-1,4-3. Finals, Dixon/Moses (M) over Denham/Thompson (B) 4-2, 2-4, 10-2.
• Girls 12-14: Finals, Todman/Hart (Ware) over Allegood/Cannon (M) 4-2, 4-1.
MIXED DOUBLES RESULTS
• 16-18: Quarterfinals, Fountain/Lampman (M) over Scroggins/Johnson (M) 4-2, 4-1. Semifinals, Gonzales/Gibbs (B) over Fountain/Lampman (M) 4-1, 4-2; Semifinals, Maxwell/Marshall (B) over Dixon/Breedlove (M) 4-2,4-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.