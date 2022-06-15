MOULTRIE — Four Moultrie-Colquitt County Recreation and Parks Authority all-star teams will compete next week in state tournaments, one of which will be held at the Magnolia Sports Complex.
The 10U girls, who won the District III tournament last week in Moultrie, have earned the opportunity to win a championship in their own community.
The 10U girls won their three District games by a combined 59-9. In the championship game, the 10U all-stars blanked Lee County 20-0.
The state tournament will begin on Tuesday, June 21.
The 10U all-star team roster includes Allie Adams, Ella Brooks, Brylie Cato, Callie Croy, Madysen Davis, Leona Marshall, Ada Norman, Emily Truelove, Aubrey Wetherington, Emma Whittington and Ella Whittington.
The team is coached by Brittany Marshall, Mike Marshall, Nathan Cato and Heath Wetherington.
Colquitt County 12U boys also won the District championship at the Magnolia Sports Complex last week, defeating Crisp County 15-0, Bainbridge 19-1 and, in the championship game, Sumter County, 14-6. The 12U boys all-stars will travel to Statesboro in their quest for a GRPA state championship beginning next Tuesday.
Coach Freddie Williams’ all-stars include Owen Avery, Bradley Bryan, Javian Daniels, William Davis, Chase Enfinger, Wesley Hall, Brooks Lairsey, Beiar Littleton, Ashton Luckey, Justin Luckey, Marcus Norman, Nicholas Sands, Noah Stanfill and JaBrael Williams.
Colquitt County’s 12U girls finished second in a three-team round-robin in Moultrie last week.
All three teams won a game and lost a game, with Colquitt County claiming second place and earning a trip to Lyons for the state tournament beginning on Tuesday.
The 12U team defeated Crisp County 10-5 and lost to Lee County 8-5.
Coach Tiffany Troupe’s team includes Sayge Bennett, Chelsey Bonner, Taylor Brown, Jada Daniels, Layla Dozier, Asa Green, Delyshia Tillman, Julie Sutton, Kaylee Williamson, Addison Wiley and Aaliyah Ybarra.
Colquitt County’s 14U all-stars did not play in a District tournament and got a trip straight to the state tournament that begins on Tuesday in Augusta.
The all-stars, coached by Marc Eure and Chuck Arrington, are Allie Eure, Bryleigh Webb, Peyton Arrington, Camery Paulk, Lannie Burley, Regan Harrell, Taylor Hewett, Gracie McKeller, Ella Crawford, Bacardy Armstrong, Jade Lassetter and Lilah Thomas.
