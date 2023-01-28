TALLAHASSEE — The Moultrie YMCA gymnastics team recently competed in the Gym Force Classic Invitational held at Tully Gymnasium on the Florida State University campus.
The meet was and hosted by Gym Force Gymnastics.
There were four MG records broken and some gymnasts broke their own personal records.
The Xcel Silver Team was the first session of the weekend and it scored a 108.45 making their average score per event a 9.0.
Adysen Hall was the top AA for the MG Xcel Silver girls, she placed 7th in the Division B AA with a 35.775. She placed 1st on vault, 8.85, 4th on beam, 9.05, and 3rd on floor, 9.15.
Maddy Booth in Division A placed 8th in the AA with a 34.95.
In Division C, Kinsley Kelly placed 9th in the AA with a 35.025. She also placed 5th on beam with a 9.1.
Julianne Carson, also in Division C, placed 10th in the AA with a 34.05. She placed 6th on vault with an 8.75.
In Division D, Callee Golden placed 8th in the AA with a 35.75. She also placed 6th on bars, 9.225, 7th on beam, 8.95, and 6th on floor, 9.15.
Khloe Booth, also in Division D, placed 9th in the AA with a 35.15. She placed 4th on vault, 8.975 and 7th on beam, 8.95.
Iella Key, Division D, placed 10th in the AA with a 35.1. She scored an 8.55, vault, 8.825, bars, 8.8, beam, and 8.925 on floor for a personal best.
Nolie Thompson, Division D, placed 10th in the AA with a 35.1. She scored an 8.275, vault, 8.875, bars, 8.9, beam and a 9.05, floor.
In Division E, Isabel Alligood placed 7th in the AA with a 35.5. She also placed 3rd on vault, 8.775, and 2nd on beam, 9.3.
Naomi De La Cruz, also in Division E, placed 10th in the AA with a 35.025. She placed 4th on vault, 8.75 and 4th on bars, 8.95.
“This is a great group of girls and they work really hard. This was their first big meet of the season and they were anxious.
“They came back to the gym and started working on improving their skills for the Conquistador Meet in St. Augustine, Fl.,” said Coach Jeremy Merritt.
The level 6 team competed in the second session of the weekend.
The USA level 6 team placed 2nd overall with a 105.8.
“This was their first big meet of the season,” said Coach Dawn Harvell. “Altogether they scored 14 personal bests and two of the MG records were broken by Bella Raleigh and Kayla Scroggins.
“I was happy to have so many personal bests because it shows where we are improving. We go to St. Augustine next weekend to compete and I will be fixing areas that need improvement.”
In Division A, Eliza Jane Reagan had a personal best in the AA scoring a 34.525. She tied for 4th on vault, 8.9, had a personal best on beam, 8.625, and tied for 2nd and personal best on floor scoring a 9.15.
Also in Division A was Nataleigh Bryant, scoring a 33.7 in the AA for a 6th place win. She also had a personal best on vault, 8.575, another personal best on bars, 7.7 where she placed 5th.
Nataleigh also had a personal best on beam, 8.7 placing 5th and personal best on floor, 8.725.
In Division B, Bella Raleigh placed 6th in the AA with a 35.3. She placed 4th, had a personal best, and MG record on vault scoring a 9.4 and placed 6th on beam, 8.625.
Also in Division B, Aubree Clements placed 7th in the AA with a 35.025. She placed 5th on floor with a 9.2.
In Division B, Kayla Scroggins placed 8th in the AA with a 34.75 making it a personal best. She also had a personal best on vault, 8.975, and a personal best on bars, 8.275. Kayla also scored a personal best and MG record on beam, 8.825, placing 5th, and a personal best on floor, 8.675.
Also on Saturday, the Xcel Gold team competed and had a great meet.
“We are missing three strong teammates due to injuries,” said Coach Becky Reagan. “I was pleased with what these two girls accomplished at this meet.”
In Division B, Kenya Morris placed 7th in the AA with a 35.4. She had a personal best on beam, 9.175, placing 5th, and 6th on vault, 8.4.
In Division C, Lylah Anderson placed 10th in the AA with a 35.15. She had a personal best on floor with a 9.3, placing 6th, 3rd on bars, 9.25 and tied for 6th on beam, 9.15.
The level 8 competed in the last session on Saturday.
Alayah Copeland-Lambert was having a great meet by scoring on beam an 8.7, placing 5th and scoring a 9.2 on floor placing 3rd. She placed 7th in the AA. “Alayah has been working a tsukahara vault and was excited about competing it at this meet,” said Harvell. “She miscalculated her run coming into the vault during warm-ups and we had a crash.
“She is fine and has been working a new vault, which she will perform at the Conquistador Meet in St. Augustine, Fla.”
On Sunday the Xcel Bronze team competed in the final session for the MG’s.
“This meet was the first big meet for the Bronze team and they did very well,” Harvell said. “The team placed 3rd scoring a 110.60. These girls had an average score of 9.2 on each event. I was extremely proud of this group of girls.”
Jaceleigh Smithwick was our top AA scoring a 36.35 to place 2nd in age group Division C. She tied for 3rd on vault, 8.7, 4th on bars, 9.125, 3rd on beam, 9.25, and 3rd on floor (a personal best), 9.275.
Ava Solanki placed 3rd in Division C AA with a 36.275. She tied for 5th place on vault, 8.675, placed 2nd on bars, 9.275, tied for 5th on beam, 9.0, and tied for 1st on floor (a personal best), 9.325.
Whitley Bozeman, also in Division C, placed 5th in the AA with a 35.675. She tied for 6th on bars, 9.0, placed 4th on beam, 9.2, and placed 6th on floor, 9.025.
In Division A, Lexi Miller placed 1st in the AA with a 35.425. She placed 4th on vault, 8.375, 3rd on bars, 9.05, 2nd on beam, 8.85, and 1st on floor, 9.15.
Katie Goble, also Division A, placed 6th in the AA with a 34.4. She placed 2nd on bars (personal best), 9.175, and placed 3rd on floor (personal best), 8.95.
Katie Morris in Division B placed 4th in the AA with a 35.85. She placed 6th on vault, 8.675, 2nd on beam, 9.25, and 1st on floor, 9.2.
Olivia Eubanks, also Division B, placed 6th in the AA with a 35.325. She placed 2nd on vault, 9.075, and 5th on floor, 8.825.
In Division D, Allegra Porteus placed 4th in the AA with a 36.275. She placed 5th on vault, 8.9, tied for 4th on bars, 9.3, 7th on beam, 8.925, and 5th on floor, 9.15.
Alyssa Howell in Division D placed 5th in the AA with a 36.125. She placed 7th on vault, 8.65, tied for 4th on bars, 9.3, and 2nd on beam, 9.2.
Brantlee Majors in Division D placed 7th in the AA with a 35.95. She placed 3rd on vault (personal best), 9.15, and 7th on bars, 9.0.
In Division E, Addison Blaxton placed 5th in the AA with a 36.3. She placed 6th on vault, 8.675, 6th on bars, 9.2, tied for 4th on beam, 9.125, and 5th on floor, 9.3.
“We are very pleased with all of our teams performances and cannot wait to see what the rest of the season holds!” the coach said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.