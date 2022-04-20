MOULTRIE - The Moultrie YMCA MG’s Xcel Silver competed recently in the 2022 USAG State Meet held at the Lake Point Sports Complex in Cartersville and hosted by Gymnastics Academy of Atlanta.
The girls compete against other gymnasts in the state in their same level and age group.
The top all-around scores out of all age groups per level have a quota from each state to qualify for the regional meet. Only 50% of the gymnasts who attend receive an award at the state meet.
The Xcel silver team scored a 112.8 with an average of 9.4.
“These girls were very prepared for this meet spending their spring break practicing,” said Coach Dawn Harvell. “Almost every girl scored a personal best on at least one of their events. I was so pleased with these girls.”
Joselyn Juarez led the team by scoring a 37.525 AA, for 5th place and qualified to go to her first regional meet.
“Joselyn was very consistent as she has been all season long. I can always count on her to score well,” said Coach Jeremy Merritt.
Juarez placed 5th on floor, 9.425, 7th on vault, 9.15 and beam, 9.625 and 9th on bars with a 9.325.
Raley Merritt was the next MG to qualify for the score of 37.35 AA for second place in her age group.
“Raley was very confident and competed so well placing on all events,” said Harvell.
She was third on beam, 9.45, fourth on vault, 9.25 plus floor, 9.25 and sixth on bars with a 9.4.
“Kenya was ready to compete and had the meet of her life. Wow, she looked really sharp,” said Harvell.
She placed 4th on vault, 9.225, 5th on beam, 9.6 and 11th on floor, 9.25 and her all around was a 37.2 for 8th place.
Kenya had two personal scores on the vault and floor.
Joselyn Merritt scored our team’s highest score on bars for 2nd place in her age group with a 9.6.
“Joselyn had an excellent routine and is always one of the team’s top scores on the event,” Jeremy Merritt said.
She also earned a medal on vault with 9.175, 4th place, on beam, 9.275 for 8th place and 6th place on AA with a 37.10.
Carley Jackson shined on the bars and floor with her best scores of the season. Carley earned medals on all of her events.
She placed 7th on bars, 9.4, 9th on floor, 9.15, 10th on beam, 9.175, 11th on vault, 8.9 and 8th on All around with a 36.625.
“She has been our spirit leader this season helping me with all her teammates setting goals, planning parties, and leading the prayer before meets,” said Coach Merritt.
Callee Golden performed her best floor routine in this state meet scoring a 9.4 for 8th place.
She placed 15th AA with a 36.45.
“Callee has good body awareness so she is always performs her skills with good form. She had a good meet scoring 3 nines,” said Harvell.
“These girls have had an amazing season working hard and together to achieve excellence at this level. A 9.4 team score average on four events, wow I can’t ask for anything more.”
The girls will travel to Foley, Ala., for their first time to compete in USAG regional competition on the first weekend of May.
