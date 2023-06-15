MOULTRIE, Ga. - Four all-star teams representing Colquitt County will compete in Georgia Recreation and Park Association A/B state tournaments next week.
Among those is the Moultrie-Colquitt County Recreation and Parks Authority team that will play host to the 8U girls machine pitch tournament that will begin Tuesday, June 20, at the Magnolia Sports Complex.
Colquitt County’s 10U boys, 10U girls and 12U girls all-star teams also will play in GRPA state tournaments.
The Moultrie 8U girls will meet District 1 runner-up Effingham County at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the first game of the six-team double-elimination tournament.
The Moultrie all-stars include Taylor Avery, Delyla Brooks, Whitley Bozeman, Lola Howard, Koley Flanders, Millie Fillyaw, Raelynn Hodapp, Kariya Johnson, Mims Murphy, Ellie Peek, Emorie Stafford, Addison Strickland and Julianna Ybarra.
Tyler Brooks is the team’s head coach.
In the other game in the first day of the three-day tournament, District 2 champion Douglas/Coffee County will meet District 3 runner-up Lee County at 7 p.m.
The Moultrie-Effingham County winner will meet District 3 champion Grady County at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 21.
The Douglas/Coffee County-Lee County winner will meet District 1 champion Vidalia at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 21.
Losers bracket games will begin at noon on Wednesday, June 21.
The championship game is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
The “if necessary” game would start at noon.
All games will be played on Field 1 at the Magnolia Sports Complex.
10U girl all-stars
Colquitt County’s 10U girls all-stars will travel to Lyons and will open their machine-pitch state tournament against Vidalia at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20.
The championship game of the nine-team tournament is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday.
The Colquitt County 10U all-stars, who are coached by Leanna Perryman, include Callie Croy, Remysia Davis, Preslee Hall, Ainsley Hancock, Ky’rie Hines, Laci Galloway, Maryah Martinez, Sophia Martinez, Lynlee Perryman, Leah Strong, Skyleigh Tyree and Taylor Thompson.
12U girls all-stars
Colquitt County’s 12U all-stars will travel to Bulloch County to compete in the fast-pitch state tournament.
Their first game will be at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, against Villa Rica.
Mattye Green coaches the 12U all-stars. The roster includes Chelsey Bonner, Ella Brooks, Brylie Cato, Lanier Doane, Asa Green, Leona Marshall, Delyzsha Tillman, Emily Truelove, Emma Whittington and Aaliyah Ybarra.
The championship game is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday.
The tournament field includes teams from Bulloch County, Douglas/Coffee County, Madison County, Swainsboro/Emanuel County, Warner Robins, Camden County and Lyons.
10U boys all-stars
Colquitt County’s 10U boys will travel to Lyons to compete in a machine-pitch state tournament.
The Colquitt County all-stars will face Vidalia in their tournament-opener at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 20.
Also in the field are teams from Lyons, Calhoun, Warner Robins, Bulloch County, Douglas/Coffee County, Wayne County, Savannah and Sumter County.
The Colquitt County 10U boys coach is Ben Lancaster.
His team includes Landon Barwick, Rico Coleman, John Michael Horne, Sam Lancaster, Henry Lancaster, Brantley Luckey, Wade Massaro, Jackson Miles, John David Peek, Riley Townsend, Luke White and Drake Whittington.
