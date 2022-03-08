MOULTRIE — Moss Farms Diving had 45 athletes compete at the annual Moose Moss Invitational last weekend and most performed better than they had at their previous meet.
“Three weeks ago, we were at Coral Springs,” coach John Fox said. “And I’d say a majority, if not 80 percent, improved from where they were at that meet. Some had massive jumps in their scores.
“And that is what you want to see: continual improvement. It’s a good trend.”
The improvement meant even more, Fox said, considering the same group of judges who were at Coral Springs were in Moultrie last week.
“So, the judging didn’t change,” he said. “The diving changed.”
Fox said one of the highlights of this year’s Moose Moss Invitational, which drew 135 athletes, was the first-place performance of Ruth Anne McCranie in the senior women’s 3-meter event.
“She has gone through a lot of injuries and adversity,” Fox said of McCranie, who dives in the 16-18 age group. “To be back on the boards with that kind of mindset and competitive edge was really good to see.”
McCranie also teamed up Shannon Icard to dive in the 3-meter synchro event and did well.
ElliReese Niday appears to be building on her outstanding 2021, sweeping first place finishes on both the springboard and platform events.
She is competing in 11-and-under.
“She was trying out some new dives and did really well,” Fox said.
Beck Gregory, in 11-and-under boys, also swept all three events.
“That was really good to see,” Fox said.
Austin Taylor had a strong meet in 12-13 girls, Fox said.
“That she is putting it together this early in the season is good to see,” Fox said.
She, too, is getting her feet wet in synchro diving, teaming with Niday.
Amelia Gregory teamed with Ariel Hall of the Ft. Lauderdale Diving Team to compete in synchro last week.
Six of the top boy performers also took part in the 3-meter synchro event in the Moose Moss.
Carter Davis and Trip Gregory teamed up as did Tuck Gregory and Gibson Stuckey and Charles Stevens and Selah Huante.
Fox said synchro diving is part of the program’s long-range plans for some of the program’s top athletes.
The Diving Tigers are now preparing to compete in the Carolina Big Dive, which will be held March 25-27 in Huntersville, N.C.
The meet is expected to draw between 200-250 divers.
“It’s good competition,” Fox said. “It will be a benchmark meet heading into YMCA Nationals.”
YMCA Nationals are scheduled for April 7-10 in Orlando.
The Coral Springs Winter Invitational, the Moose Moss Invitational, the Carolina Big Dive and YMCA Nationals all help divers prepare for the big USA Diving events, beginning with Regionals.
“They keep the kids exposed, keep them on their toes and motivated,” Fox said.
There are 12 Regional competitions and the Diving Tigers will be able to dive in familiar water when Moss Farms plays host to the Region 3 championships on May 3-6.
Fox said he hoped to have 30-plus Diving Tigers competing in Regionals.
Qualifying Moss Farms divers will move on to the Zone B Championships, which will be held in June in Coral Springs, Fla.
USA Diving’s National Championships will be held July 27-Aug. 3.
