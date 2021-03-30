MOULTRIE – When the Moss Farms Diving team returned from the Coral Springs Winter Invitational late last month, Diving Tigers coach John Fox was extremely pleased with how his athletes performed.
He was even happier after seeing how the team competed in last weekend’s Moose Moss Invitational.
“I thought we dived better than we did in Coral Springs,” said Fox, who had 40 of his Tigers entered in the meet. “We always see areas where we can improve.
“But overall, our athletes looked great.”
And their performances impressed the coach even more, considering the high-caliber divers that the meet was able to bring to the upgraded and world class Moose Moss Aquatic Center.
RipFest in Indiana, The Woodlands Diving Center in Texas and Coral Springs Diving in Florida brought some of the nation’s top youth divers to Moultrie.
“It made a big difference to have so many high-quality athletes come here,” Fox said.
One of the most impressive divers was a Tiger.
Carson Tyler, who will dive at Indiana University and is making a serious attempt at qualifying for the June 6-13 Olympic Trials in Indianapolis, continues to impress.
He won the 16-18 boys 3-meter springboard event and also took the Senior Men’s 3-meter gold medal.
“He put the pedal to the metal in the Senior men’s finals,” Fox said.
Tyler was second on 1-meter, an event he does not train for as diligently as he does the 3-meter, and was second on platform, despite just training for that event for about three weeks.
“And he was second on platform by a real narrow margin,” Fox said.
His work on 3-meter continues to reaffirm the faith his coach has in him.
“It was good to see him believe he is the real deal,” Fox said. “Because, he is the real deal.”
Tyler and 3-meter synchro partner Maxwell Miller from The Woodlands Diving Academy had their list filmed to be sent to USA Diving.
Selection for that event will be done through video.
Fox said he believes Tyler has a strong chance to qualify for the Olympic Trials on 3-meter, platform and synchro.
Another Diving Tiger with Olympic aspirations is Bo Bridges, who was third on 1-meter and fourth on 3-meter in the 16-18 boys event.
He also was fourth in both the prelims and finals in the Senior men’s 3-meter.
“He’s one of the young guns in Group A,” Fox said of Bridges. “The only guys who beat him were (USA Diving) High Performance guys.
“He is really coming on strong. I was encouraged by both his performance and his mindset.”
Nolan Lewis and Timothy Fagan also performed well among Moss Farms’ top boys.
Ruth Anne McCranie appears to be returning to form after suffering an injury that she was not able to recover from as rapidly as she would have liked, Fox said.
“She dived beautifully,” Fox said. “She is a riser. Where there is something to rise for, she rises to it.”
Both Abi White and Mauri Leroux, also 16-18 divers, were consistent, Fox said.
In 14-15 girls, Shannon Icard medaled on all three boards, placing second on 1-meter and third on both 3-meter and platform.
Fox said Icard was “flat” at Coral Springs.
“She was not flat here,” Fox said. “She was much more confident.”
Brothers Trip and Tuck Gregory medaled on all three of their events in 14-15 boys.
Trip was first on platform, second on 1-meter and third on 3-meter.
Tuck was second on both 3-meter and platform and third on 1-meter.
Fox said both competed on platform for the first time.
“They both had a very solid weekend,” Fox said.
Ellireese Niday finished first on all three boards in 11-and-under girls.
Fox also entered her in the 12-13 girls 3-meter event, where she finished second and outpointed a former junior Pan-Am champion.
Niday, who is just 9, turned in scores that would enable her to medal at Junior Nationals, Fox said.
Also among the encouraging group of 11-and-under divers were Beck Gregory, who was first on 1-meter and 3-meter and second on platform, and Selah Huante, who was first on platform, second on 3-meter and third on 1-meter.
Landon Thomas, 8, won both of his events.
Also competing for the Diving Tigers were William Bius, Tripp Bridges, Jodi Cobb, Jerzie Coots, Kindal Culpepper, Davis Carter, Kendall Deloach, Ruby DeMott, Isabella Grayson, Amelia Gregory, Christopher Griffin, Ava Harden, Skyler Hopper, Lane Hutto, Luke Hutto, Lauren Maag, Kylee Mathis, Mackenzie Smith, Charles Stevens, Gibson Stuckey, Austin Taylor, Judson Taylor, Natalie Tyson, William Tyson, Steele Weeks and Pierson Whittington.
Fox said the people who traveled to see the recently renovated complex were impressed.
And he credited the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority and its director, Greg Icard, for their efforts in making the aquatic center one of the best of its kind in the country.
One of those on hand for the competition was Laura Wilkerson, 42, who won a platform gold medal at the Sydney, Australia, Olympics in 2000.
She is attempting a comeback and the meet in Moultrie gave her a chance to compete.
Fox said Wilkerson also spent time with many of the young athletes and spoke at the Colquitt Christian Academy.
“Having that caliber athlete here was really inspiring for the kids.”
The Diving Tigers are now preparing for USA Diving Regionals, which will be held April 30-May 2 in Coral Springs, Fla.
