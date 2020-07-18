MOULTRIE – When the COVID-19 pandemic caused the shutdown of most sports in March, many young competitive divers struggled to find ways to practice and stay in shape.
The 62 members of Moss Farms Diving were sidelined for a time, but by mid-May were able to take advantage of the pool at the Moultrie YMCA and the dryland facility at Moose Moss Aquatic Center.
“We’ve been training more than anyone else in the country,” Moss Farms coach John Fox said. “That’s pretty amazing.
“We really have been fortunate through this time.”
Unfortunately, USA Diving had to postpone its regional and Zone meets and the Junior National Championships, which were scheduled to start July 26, in San Antonio, Texas.
The organization announced Friday that it will not send a team to the 2020 FINA Junior World Championships and will not hold a Junior World Trial this year because of coronavirus crisis.
A number of Moss Farms divers had been training to compete in USA Diving events, but like other athletes throughout the country, they have found their plans drastically changed.
And not only has Moss Farms had to deal with problems related to the virus outbreak, the Diving Tigers also knew they would not have the use of its diving well, which is currently undergoing its first major overhaul since it was opened in 1993.
“It’s been bizarre,” Fox said of Moss Farms Diving’s spring and summer. “We’ve just tried to make the best of it.
“And despite everything, a lot of our kids are getting better.”
While strictly adhering to safety protocols that include regular sanitizing of equipment and social distancing, divers are currently on a program that has a group of them working in the dryland facility one day and then in the water at the YMCA the next.
The Moss Farms Diving dryland facility has been a popular destination for a number of collegiate divers willing to travel to Moultrie.
Fox said several Moss Farms alumni now diving in college have come home to train. Former Diving Tigers Sky Geovanni (Louisville), Parker Hardigree (SMU), Johanna Holloway (SMU), Kelliann Howell (Georgia), Chase Lane (Kentucky) and Maggie Merriman (Purdue) are currently diving at the next level. Hunter Kebler is heading to compete at Auburn, whose coach Jeff Shafer has brought several other of his divers to Moultrie to work out.
Isabella Grayson is another Moss Farms diver who will compete collegiately next season. She is going to Davidson.
Even with the current Diving Tigers and the collegiate athletes on site, “The kids are training safely,” Fox said.
“We’ve been very cautious. We are keeping them in small groups, no more than 10 and usually six. We are not going to put them in danger.”
The lack of a competitive summer season has not had a negative impact on two senior divers.
Carson Tyler has already competed at an Olympic Trials qualifier and the Junior Pan-Am Games and has committed to Indiana.
Nolan Lewis is looking at SMU, Louisville, Georgia, Indiana and Tennessee.
But Abi White, Timothy Fagan and Mauri Leroux did not get a chance to impress college recruiters.
“My heart’s broken for them,” Fox said. “But I think they will find a place to go. They will get recruited.
“And I’m amazed at how resilient they’ve been. They have never worked so hard.”
Fox said he is looking forward to the completion of the “overdue” renovations to the diving well, expected to be completed by November.
When it was opened 27 years ago, the Moose Moss Aquatic Center was hailed as one of the finest outdoor diving facilities in the world.
“This will put us back up there,” Fox said. “It will take it back to its former glory.”
Fox has called the spring and summer “tough and tricky” times, as he and his staff work around the renovations to help the young divers stay healthy as they navigate strenuous training sessions and the contagious virus.
“We are trying to keep things on the sunny side, keep it light and positive,” Fox said. “We are eagerly awaiting the next competitive season. We just don’t know when that will be.
“But I am excited about the future of the program.”
