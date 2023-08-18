ACE Charter 53, Crawford County 0

Alcovy 42, Lithonia 19

Alexander 33, Riverwood 15

Aquinas 49, Jefferson County 20

Armuchee 35, Gordon Central 14

Athens Academy 42, Dade County 7

Aucilla Christian, Fla. 20, Fullington 7

Bainbridge 55, Eagle's Landing Christian 3

Benedictine Military 42, Jenkins 0

Bethesda Academy 50, Hilton Head Prep, S.C. 7

Bethlehem Christian Academy 44, Augusta Prep 0

Blessed Trinity 17, Calhoun 7

Bluffton, S.C. 41, Beach 6

Brantley County 46, Atkinson County 20

Bremen 24, Heard County 0

Bryan County 28, Lincoln County 16

Buford 18, St. Frances Academy, Md. 0

Bulloch 36, Tiftarea 20

Burke County 14, Thomson 12

Calvary Day 49, Islands 8

Camden County 23, Columbia 12

Cartersville 27, Cherokee 14

Carver-Columbus 47, Hardaway 6

Central Fellowship 44, Rock Springs Christian 0

Central Gwinnett 51, Discovery 0

Central-Carrollton 50, Redan 12

Chamblee 35, South Cobb 29, 6OT

Chapel Hill 59, Stone Mountain 0

Clinch County 35, Berrien 14

Coahulla Creek 42, Murray County 7

Coffee 38, Tift County 13

Commerce 21, Southside Christian, S.C. 19

Cook 28, Pelham 0

Coosa 28, Southeast Whitfield 25

Creekside 35, Kennesaw Mountain 23

Creekview 41, Cambridge 14

Crisp County 34, Dooly County 0

Dalton 35, North Murray 14

Darlington 48, CAK, Tenn. 24

Dougherty 32, Westover 15

Dublin 64, Wilkinson County 0

Duluth 44, MLK Jr. 21

Dunwoody 35, North Springs 7

Early County 29, Miller County 15

East Hall 35, West Hall 28

East Jackson 14, Oglethorpe County 7

East Laurens 35, Washington-Wilkes 34

East Paulding 49, Woodland Cartersville 0

Eastside 34, Luella 0

Elbert County 24, Hart County 14

Etowah 63, Lassiter 7

Fellowship Christian School 38, Mt. Pisgah Christian 3

Fitzgerald 28, Irwin County 0

Flint River 43, Georgia Christian 14

Flowery Branch 38, Decatur 7

Forsyth Central 31, Chattahoochee 28

Frederica 56, Brookwood School 41

Gainesville 34, Marist 26

George Walton 14, Lake Oconee 0

Gilmer 42, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 14

Glynn Academy 21, Statesboro 0

Greater Atlanta Christian 39, Meadowcreek 14

Greene County 37, B.E.S.T. Academy 12

Hampton 48, Tri-Cities 7

Hancock Central 30, Glenn Hills 22

Harlem 33, Greenbrier 14

Harrison 16, South Paulding 6

Hayesville, N.C. 35, Towns County 2

Hebron Christian Academy 70, Chestatee 14

Heritage-Conyers 35, Salem 6

Hiram 45, Paulding County 0

Holy Innocents' 24, Pace Academy 14

Houston County 56, Americus Sumter 12

Hughes 39, Carrollton 34

Jackson County 16, Dawson County 0

Jeff Davis 23, Charlton County 20

Jefferson 34, Alpharetta 24

Jenkins County 41, Treutlen 13

John Milledge 43, Brentwood 3

LaFayette 28, Chattooga 3

Lakeside-Evans 46, Aiken, S.C. 24

Lamar County 47, Wilcox County 12

Lambert 42, Sequoyah 28

Lanier 37, South Forsyth 20

Lanier County 10, Bacon County 0

Lee County 26, Warner Robins 19

Macon County 28, Whitefield Academy 0

Manchester 21, Bowdon 20

Marion County 16, Shaw 15

Massillon, Ohio 28, Valdosta 17

McDonough 53, Locust Grove 7

McIntosh County Academy 12, Johnson-Savannah 0

McNair 25, Northview 7

Midland Valley, S.C. 35, Grovetown 21

Monroe Area 10, Loganville 0

Monticello 20, Walnut Grove 18

Morgan County 41, Social Circle 7

Mount Vernon 23, Wesleyan 21

Mountain View 58, Shiloh 7

Mt. Paran Christian 29, Midtown 26, OT

Mundy's Mill 20, Lovejoy 12

North Augusta, S.C. 14, Evans 7

North Cobb Christian 42, Christian Heritage 21

North Hall 49, White County 34

North Paulding 28, Allatoona 17

Northside-Columbus 58, Columbus 0

Oconee County 29, North Oconee 12

Ola 31, Griffin 0

Osborne 56, Woodstock 7

Pataula Charter 26, Central-Talbotton 0

Peachtree Ridge 42, Seckinger 7

Pickens 38, Sonoraville 21

Piedmont 13, Trinity Christian-Dublin 0

Portal 26, Hawkinsville 0

Prince Avenue Christian 42, Hammond, S.C. 13

Providence Christian 53, St. Francis 15

Rabun County 45, Haralson County 21

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 35, Baylor, Tenn. 24

Richmond Hill 34, Effingham County 7

Ringgold 21, Heritage-Catoosa 12

River Ridge 9, Hillgrove 6

Roswell 41, Denmark 0

Savannah Christian Prep 49, Hilton Head Christian Academy, S.C. 0

Schley County 61, Tattnall Square 20

South Gwinnett 42, Pebblebrook 27

Southeast Bulloch 21, Liberty County 0

Southland 16, Taylor County 8

Southwest DeKalb 20, South Atlanta 6

Spencer 65, Greenville 19

Sprayberry 31, Campbell 30, OT

St. Andrew's 34, Thomas Jefferson 0

St. Pius X 19, Dacula 0

Stephens County 31, Habersham Central 29

Strom Thurmond, S.C. 21, Laney 12

Swainsboro 39, Metter 7

Tattnall County 15, Claxton 8

Temple 57, Pike County 6

Thomas County Central 38, Cairo 0

Thomasville 42, Brooks County 20

Toombs County 29, Long County 22

Trion 56, Gordon Lee 14

Troup County 31, Harris County 7

Tucker 54, Miller Grove 13

Turner County 22, Worth County 21

Union County 50, Fannin County 12

Upson-Lee 21, Union Grove 20

Veterans 42, Richmond Academy 6

Vidalia 8, South Effingham 7

Walker 43, Cross Keys 0

Ware County 20, Appling County 17

Warren County 42, Glascock County 24

Washington 35, Banneker 22

Westfield 27, Deerfield-Windsor 23

Westlake 52, North Cobb 28

Westminster 41, Lovett 8

Westside-Macon 56, Central-Macon 0

Wheeler 34, Centennial 14

Wheeler County 41, Georgia Military 7

Winder-Barrow 28, Apalachee 7

Woodward Academy 45, Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Butler vs. Cross Creek, ccd.

Riverside Military Academy vs. Lumpkin County, ccd.

