Adairsville 47, North Murray 18
Allatoona 49, Lassiter 17
Apalachee 37, Loganville 14
Appling County 48, Brantley County 7
Archer 42, Duluth 7
Athens Academy 49, George Walton 7
Athens Christian 28, Loganville Christian 7
Bainbridge 38, Thomas County Central 21
Blessed Trinity 34, Cass 13
Brooks County 70, Turner County 41
Brookwood 58, South Gwinnett 14
Brookwood School 33, Valwood 21
Brunswick 49, Bradwell Institute 6
Buford 38, Winder-Barrow 2
Burke County 32, Morgan County 7
Calhoun County 36, Stewart County 14
Carrollton 21, Alexander 3
Cartersville 21, Calhoun 14
Cedartown 34, Central-Carrollton 7
Chamblee 48, Lakeside-DeKalb 0
Chattahoochee County 30, Greenville 8
Cherokee Bluff 28, North Hall 26
Colquitt County 31, Tift County 6
Columbus 63, Kendrick 8
Commerce 31, Washington-Wilkes 20
Creekview 38, Centennial 0
Crisp County 48, Central-Macon 0
Dacula 42, Central Gwinnett 0
Darlington 43, Walker 14
Dawson County 42, Lumpkin County 8
Dodge County 26, Washington County 19
Dorchester Academy, S.C. 32, Bethesda Academy 6
Dublin 45, Telfair County 7
Dutchtown 26, Locust Grove 7
Eagle's Landing Christian 40, Whitefield Academy 14
Early County 54, Worth County 31
Edmund Burke 31, Augusta Prep 20
Effingham County 34, Statesboro 31
Emanuel County Institute 69, Bryan County 13
Evans 40, Rockdale County 6
Fannin County 37, Coosa 7
Fitzgerald 46, Cook 26
Gainesville 13, Denmark 6
Gordon Lee 16, Armuchee 14
Harlem 23, Hephzibah 12
Harris County 35, Griffin 28
Hart County 52, East Jackson 18
Heard County 25, Bremen 23
Hebron Christian Academy 56, Providence Christian 42
Heritage-Catoosa 24, Pickens 14
Hillgrove 38, North Paulding 31
Holy Innocents' 21, Wesleyan 0
Hughes 24, Tucker 22
Irwin County 42, Clinch County 7
Jackson County 42, Greenbrier 27
Jeff Davis 43, East Laurens 0
Jenkins 34, New Hampstead 28
Johns Creek 40, River Ridge 36
Johnson-Savannah 48, Savannah 0
Kell 25, Sprayberry 17
Laney 30, Oglethorpe County 14
Lee County 13, Valdosta 6
Lincoln County 35, Greene County 0
Lowndes 35, Camden County 29
Marist 33, Miller Grove 0
Mary Persons 23, Jackson 21
McEachern 46, East Coweta 24
McIntosh County Academy 48, Portal 0
Meadowcreek 37, Berkmar 3
Milton 68, Woodstock 7
Monroe 21, Westover 20
Mount de Sales 14, Deerfield-Windsor 10
Mt. Paran Christian 14, North Cobb Christian 7
North Cobb 35, Marietta 9
North Oconee 11, Jefferson 6
Northside-Warner Robins 38, Houston County 21
Northwest Whitfield 49, Ridgeland 21
Oconee County 16, Stephens County 7
Ola 19, Eagle's Landing 0
Pacelli Catholic 32, Brookstone 0
Pepperell 35, Chattooga 14
Pierce County 35, Tattnall County 0
Pinewood Christian 32, Frederica 20
Pope 28, Osborne 0
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 58, High Point Christian Academy, N.C. 6
Richmond Hill 27, South Effingham 13
Ringgold 34, Sonoraville 7
Riverwood 24, Sequoyah 14
Rockmart 38, LaFayette 30
Rome 42, Douglas County 6
Schley County 24, Manchester 6
Shiloh 18, Lanier 0
Social Circle 42, Towns County 22
South Cobb 19, Wheeler 13, OT
South Forsyth 28, North Forsyth 10
Southeast Bulloch 34, Windsor Forest 6
Southwest Georgia Academy 48, Memorial Day 7
St. Pius X 50, Stone Mountain 0
Starr's Mill 42, McIntosh 8
Thomasville 35, Berrien 14
Tiftarea 27, Southland 13
Towers 49, Therrell 32
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 44, Heritage School 0
Trion 61, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 28
Troup County 35, LaGrange 14
Vidalia 43, Bacon County 3
Villa Rica 31, New Manchester 10
Walton 41, Harrison 10
Ware County 28, Veterans 21
Warner Robins 22, Coffee 7
West Forsyth 27, Lambert 3
Westside-Augusta 14, Jefferson County 12
White County 52, Gilmer 25
Whitewater 23, Northgate 12
Woodward Academy 49, Tri-Cities 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
