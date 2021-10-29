Adairsville 47, North Murray 18

Allatoona 49, Lassiter 17

Apalachee 37, Loganville 14

Appling County 48, Brantley County 7

Archer 42, Duluth 7

Athens Academy 49, George Walton 7

Athens Christian 28, Loganville Christian 7

Bainbridge 38, Thomas County Central 21

Blessed Trinity 34, Cass 13

Brooks County 70, Turner County 41

Brookwood 58, South Gwinnett 14

Brookwood School 33, Valwood 21

Brunswick 49, Bradwell Institute 6

Buford 38, Winder-Barrow 2

Burke County 32, Morgan County 7

Calhoun County 36, Stewart County 14

Carrollton 21, Alexander 3

Cartersville 21, Calhoun 14

Cedartown 34, Central-Carrollton 7

Chamblee 48, Lakeside-DeKalb 0

Chattahoochee County 30, Greenville 8

Cherokee Bluff 28, North Hall 26

Colquitt County 31, Tift County 6

Columbus 63, Kendrick 8

Commerce 31, Washington-Wilkes 20

Creekview 38, Centennial 0

Crisp County 48, Central-Macon 0

Dacula 42, Central Gwinnett 0

Darlington 43, Walker 14

Dawson County 42, Lumpkin County 8

Dodge County 26, Washington County 19

Dorchester Academy, S.C. 32, Bethesda Academy 6

Dublin 45, Telfair County 7

Dutchtown 26, Locust Grove 7

Eagle's Landing Christian 40, Whitefield Academy 14

Early County 54, Worth County 31

Edmund Burke 31, Augusta Prep 20

Effingham County 34, Statesboro 31

Emanuel County Institute 69, Bryan County 13

Evans 40, Rockdale County 6

Fannin County 37, Coosa 7

Fitzgerald 46, Cook 26

Gainesville 13, Denmark 6

Gordon Lee 16, Armuchee 14

Harlem 23, Hephzibah 12

Harris County 35, Griffin 28

Hart County 52, East Jackson 18

Heard County 25, Bremen 23

Hebron Christian Academy 56, Providence Christian 42

Heritage-Catoosa 24, Pickens 14

Hillgrove 38, North Paulding 31

Holy Innocents' 21, Wesleyan 0

Hughes 24, Tucker 22

Irwin County 42, Clinch County 7

Jackson County 42, Greenbrier 27

Jeff Davis 43, East Laurens 0

Jenkins 34, New Hampstead 28

Johns Creek 40, River Ridge 36

Johnson-Savannah 48, Savannah 0

Kell 25, Sprayberry 17

Laney 30, Oglethorpe County 14

Lee County 13, Valdosta 6

Lincoln County 35, Greene County 0

Lowndes 35, Camden County 29

Marist 33, Miller Grove 0

Mary Persons 23, Jackson 21

McEachern 46, East Coweta 24

McIntosh County Academy 48, Portal 0

Meadowcreek 37, Berkmar 3

Milton 68, Woodstock 7

Monroe 21, Westover 20

Mount de Sales 14, Deerfield-Windsor 10

Mt. Paran Christian 14, North Cobb Christian 7

North Cobb 35, Marietta 9

North Oconee 11, Jefferson 6

Northside-Warner Robins 38, Houston County 21

Northwest Whitfield 49, Ridgeland 21

Oconee County 16, Stephens County 7

Ola 19, Eagle's Landing 0

Pacelli Catholic 32, Brookstone 0

Pepperell 35, Chattooga 14

Pierce County 35, Tattnall County 0

Pinewood Christian 32, Frederica 20

Pope 28, Osborne 0

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 58, High Point Christian Academy, N.C. 6

Richmond Hill 27, South Effingham 13

Ringgold 34, Sonoraville 7

Riverwood 24, Sequoyah 14

Rockmart 38, LaFayette 30

Rome 42, Douglas County 6

Schley County 24, Manchester 6

Shiloh 18, Lanier 0

Social Circle 42, Towns County 22

South Cobb 19, Wheeler 13, OT

South Forsyth 28, North Forsyth 10

Southeast Bulloch 34, Windsor Forest 6

Southwest Georgia Academy 48, Memorial Day 7

St. Pius X 50, Stone Mountain 0

Starr's Mill 42, McIntosh 8

Thomasville 35, Berrien 14

Tiftarea 27, Southland 13

Towers 49, Therrell 32

Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 44, Heritage School 0

Trion 61, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 28

Troup County 35, LaGrange 14

Vidalia 43, Bacon County 3

Villa Rica 31, New Manchester 10

Walton 41, Harrison 10

Ware County 28, Veterans 21

Warner Robins 22, Coffee 7

West Forsyth 27, Lambert 3

Westside-Augusta 14, Jefferson County 12

White County 52, Gilmer 25

Whitewater 23, Northgate 12

Woodward Academy 49, Tri-Cities 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

