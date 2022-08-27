Anniston, Ala. 24, Villa Rica 19
Appling County 42, Aiken, S.C. 7
Aquinas 41, Westside-Augusta 7
Armuchee 17, Gordon Lee 14
Athens Academy 23, Mobile Christian, Ala. 7
Athens Christian 42, Lakeview Academy 8
Augusta Christian 26, Bulloch 18
Bainbridge 24, Coffee 21
Bethesda Academy 40, John Paul II, S.C. 24
Brantley County 42, Groves 8
Brooks County 39, Wayne County 25
Brunswick 16, Camden County 10
Buford 56, Charlotte Mallard Creek, N.C. 7
Burke County 28, Effingham County 7
CAK, Tenn. 32, George Walton 7
Cairo 28, Monroe 3
Calhoun 31, Gardendale, Ala. 30
Calvary Christian 47, Pinecrest 7
Carrollton 28, South Paulding 21
Cartersville 45, Jonesboro 0
Carver-Columbus 40, Spencer 0
Cedartown 47, Callaway 7
Central Fellowship 34, Southwest Georgia Academy 6
Central Gwinnett 20, Apalachee 13
Central-Carrollton 35, Bowdon 20
Chamblee 59, Towers 0
Christian Brothers College, Mo. 41, Milton 27
Christian Heritage 21, Temple 6
Christopher Columbus Catholic, Fla. 41, Benedictine Military 15
Clinch County 24, Macon County 20
Colquitt County 29, Stockbridge 0
Dade County 50, North Sand Mountain, Ala. 13
Darlington 45, Sonoraville 22
Decatur 30, Wesleyan 28
Denmark 17, Cambridge 15
Dougherty 32, Randolph-Clay 14
Dutchtown 33, Tift County 7
Early County 27, Seminole County 0
East Forsyth 48, Seckinger 0
Edmund Burke 34, Glascock County 14
Etowah 31, Cherokee 30, 2OT
Fellowship Christian School 23, Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 19
Fitzgerald 57, Turner County 6
Flowery Branch 9, St. Pius X 0
Gainesville 30, Mountain View 7
Gatewood 50, Trinity Christian-Dublin 29
Gilmer 49, Fannin County 35
Grayson 44, Eagle's Landing 14
Greater Atlanta Christian 23, Lovett 19
Grovetown 17, Greenbrier 7
Hampton 56, McIntosh 48
Haralson County 15, Bremen 14
Harlem 26, Hancock Central 0
Hebron Christian Academy 48, Providence Christian 9
Heritage School 54, Creekside Christian Academy 0
Hillgrove 10, Creekview 6
Hiram 49, Woodstock 9
Holy Innocents' 42, Riverwood 0
Houston County 57, Perry 56
Howard 46, Central-Macon 19
Hughes 47, McEachern 21
Jackson County 22, Duluth 7
Jefferson 56, Wren, S.C. 28
Jenkins 24, Bluffton, S.C. 21
Kell 21, Allatoona 9
Kennesaw Mountain 45, Campbell 14
LaGrange 56, Northside-Columbus 28
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 13, Murray County 7
Lamar County 21, Upson-Lee 20
Lambert 49, Dawson County 6
Laney 26, Hephzibah 17
Lassiter 16, Wheeler 10
Lee County 37, Hapeville 0
Lincoln County 27, McCormick, S.C. 6
Loganville 33, Discovery 7
Lumpkin County 28, Union County 6
Madison County 34, Elbert County 28
Marietta 24, West Forsyth 17
Marist 33, Pike Road, Ala. 22
Mary Persons 41, Spalding 21
McCallie, Tenn. 17, Woodward Academy 13
Mill Creek 49, Norcross 17
Monroe Area 58, Cedar Shoals 13
Mt. Pisgah Christian 42, Mt. Paran Christian 7
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 43, Greenville 0
Munroe Day, Fla. 28, Terrell County 0
Murphy, N.C. 15, Commerce 14
Newton 48, Alcovy 6
North Atlanta 50, Drew 6
North Cobb Christian 20, Ridgeland 7
North Forsyth 35, Forsyth Central 7
North Gwinnett 21, Archer 19
Northside-Warner Robins 35, Peach County 7
Oconee County 33, Clarke Central 9
Osborne 42, Chattahoochee 13
Parkview 20, Shiloh 8
Paulding County 21, Sprayberry 20
Peachtree 48, Westminster Christian 0
Peachtree Ridge 23, Lanier 3
Pebblebrook 38, South Cobb 15
Pepperell 15, Model 14
Pierce County 56, Jeff Davis 17
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 35, Sequoyah 28, OT
Richmond Academy 49, Savannah 0
River Ridge 43, Pope 14
Rockdale County 35, Salem 0
Rockmart 30, Cass 21
Rome 49, Lithonia 0
Roswell 35, Centennial 14
Russell County, Ala. 28, Harris County 17
Rutland 35, Hawkinsville 29
Sandy Creek 46, Greenwood, S.C. 21
Savannah Christian Prep 62, Islands 0
Savannah Country Day 28, Pinewood Christian 6
Social Circle 25, East Jackson 0
South Forsyth 24, Harrison 21
South Gwinnett 58, Meadowcreek 25
Southeast Whitfield 34, Gordon Central 21
Southland 21, Marion County 14
St. Andrew's 30, Valwood 7
St. Francis 21, Landmark Christian 13
Starr's Mill 19, Northgate 0
Stratford 39, Westfield 17
Swainsboro 42, Washington County 0
Tattnall Square 27, Pacelli Catholic 23
Telfair County 35, Lanier County 20
Thomas Jefferson 24, Briarwood 8
Thomson 20, Jefferson County 0
Toombs County 21, Wheeler County 0
Trion 45, LaFayette 7
Unity Christian 66, Hearts 26
Valdosta 34, Cook 7
Veterans 49, Griffin 31
Vidalia 48, Beach 0
Walker 28, Our Lady of Mercy 12
Walton 34, Brookwood 20
Ware County 20, Richmond Hill 7
West Hall 23, Johnson-Gainesville 7
West Laurens 14, Dodge County 12
Westlake 47, Crisp County 7
Westside-Macon 55, Southwest Macon 19
Whitefield Academy 35, Strong Rock Christian 0
Winder-Barrow 48, MLK Jr. 0
Woodland Cartersville 34, Coosa 0
Worth County 16, Mitchell County 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
