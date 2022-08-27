Anniston, Ala. 24, Villa Rica 19

Appling County 42, Aiken, S.C. 7

Aquinas 41, Westside-Augusta 7

Armuchee 17, Gordon Lee 14

Athens Academy 23, Mobile Christian, Ala. 7

Athens Christian 42, Lakeview Academy 8

Augusta Christian 26, Bulloch 18

Bainbridge 24, Coffee 21

Bethesda Academy 40, John Paul II, S.C. 24

Brantley County 42, Groves 8

Brooks County 39, Wayne County 25

Brunswick 16, Camden County 10

Buford 56, Charlotte Mallard Creek, N.C. 7

Burke County 28, Effingham County 7

CAK, Tenn. 32, George Walton 7

Cairo 28, Monroe 3

Calhoun 31, Gardendale, Ala. 30

Calvary Christian 47, Pinecrest 7

Carrollton 28, South Paulding 21

Cartersville 45, Jonesboro 0

Carver-Columbus 40, Spencer 0

Cedartown 47, Callaway 7

Central Fellowship 34, Southwest Georgia Academy 6

Central Gwinnett 20, Apalachee 13

Central-Carrollton 35, Bowdon 20

Chamblee 59, Towers 0

Christian Brothers College, Mo. 41, Milton 27

Christian Heritage 21, Temple 6

Christopher Columbus Catholic, Fla. 41, Benedictine Military 15

Clinch County 24, Macon County 20

Colquitt County 29, Stockbridge 0

Dade County 50, North Sand Mountain, Ala. 13

Darlington 45, Sonoraville 22

Decatur 30, Wesleyan 28

Denmark 17, Cambridge 15

Dougherty 32, Randolph-Clay 14

Dutchtown 33, Tift County 7

Early County 27, Seminole County 0

East Forsyth 48, Seckinger 0

Edmund Burke 34, Glascock County 14

Etowah 31, Cherokee 30, 2OT

Fellowship Christian School 23, Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 19

Fitzgerald 57, Turner County 6

Flowery Branch 9, St. Pius X 0

Gainesville 30, Mountain View 7

Gatewood 50, Trinity Christian-Dublin 29

Gilmer 49, Fannin County 35

Grayson 44, Eagle's Landing 14

Greater Atlanta Christian 23, Lovett 19

Grovetown 17, Greenbrier 7

Hampton 56, McIntosh 48

Haralson County 15, Bremen 14

Harlem 26, Hancock Central 0

Hebron Christian Academy 48, Providence Christian 9

Heritage School 54, Creekside Christian Academy 0

Hillgrove 10, Creekview 6

Hiram 49, Woodstock 9

Holy Innocents' 42, Riverwood 0

Houston County 57, Perry 56

Howard 46, Central-Macon 19

Hughes 47, McEachern 21

Jackson County 22, Duluth 7

Jefferson 56, Wren, S.C. 28

Jenkins 24, Bluffton, S.C. 21

Kell 21, Allatoona 9

Kennesaw Mountain 45, Campbell 14

LaGrange 56, Northside-Columbus 28

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 13, Murray County 7

Lamar County 21, Upson-Lee 20

Lambert 49, Dawson County 6

Laney 26, Hephzibah 17

Lassiter 16, Wheeler 10

Lee County 37, Hapeville 0

Lincoln County 27, McCormick, S.C. 6

Loganville 33, Discovery 7

Lumpkin County 28, Union County 6

Madison County 34, Elbert County 28

Marietta 24, West Forsyth 17

Marist 33, Pike Road, Ala. 22

Mary Persons 41, Spalding 21

McCallie, Tenn. 17, Woodward Academy 13

Mill Creek 49, Norcross 17

Monroe Area 58, Cedar Shoals 13

Mt. Pisgah Christian 42, Mt. Paran Christian 7

Mt. Zion-Carrollton 43, Greenville 0

Munroe Day, Fla. 28, Terrell County 0

Murphy, N.C. 15, Commerce 14

Newton 48, Alcovy 6

North Atlanta 50, Drew 6

North Cobb Christian 20, Ridgeland 7

North Forsyth 35, Forsyth Central 7

North Gwinnett 21, Archer 19

Northside-Warner Robins 35, Peach County 7

Oconee County 33, Clarke Central 9

Osborne 42, Chattahoochee 13

Parkview 20, Shiloh 8

Paulding County 21, Sprayberry 20

Peachtree 48, Westminster Christian 0

Peachtree Ridge 23, Lanier 3

Pebblebrook 38, South Cobb 15

Pepperell 15, Model 14

Pierce County 56, Jeff Davis 17

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 35, Sequoyah 28, OT

Richmond Academy 49, Savannah 0

River Ridge 43, Pope 14

Rockdale County 35, Salem 0

Rockmart 30, Cass 21

Rome 49, Lithonia 0

Roswell 35, Centennial 14

Russell County, Ala. 28, Harris County 17

Rutland 35, Hawkinsville 29

Sandy Creek 46, Greenwood, S.C. 21

Savannah Christian Prep 62, Islands 0

Savannah Country Day 28, Pinewood Christian 6

Social Circle 25, East Jackson 0

South Forsyth 24, Harrison 21

South Gwinnett 58, Meadowcreek 25

Southeast Whitfield 34, Gordon Central 21

Southland 21, Marion County 14

St. Andrew's 30, Valwood 7

St. Francis 21, Landmark Christian 13

Starr's Mill 19, Northgate 0

Stratford 39, Westfield 17

Swainsboro 42, Washington County 0

Tattnall Square 27, Pacelli Catholic 23

Telfair County 35, Lanier County 20

Thomas Jefferson 24, Briarwood 8

Thomson 20, Jefferson County 0

Toombs County 21, Wheeler County 0

Trion 45, LaFayette 7

Unity Christian 66, Hearts 26

Valdosta 34, Cook 7

Veterans 49, Griffin 31

Vidalia 48, Beach 0

Walker 28, Our Lady of Mercy 12

Walton 34, Brookwood 20

Ware County 20, Richmond Hill 7

West Hall 23, Johnson-Gainesville 7

West Laurens 14, Dodge County 12

Westlake 47, Crisp County 7

Westside-Macon 55, Southwest Macon 19

Whitefield Academy 35, Strong Rock Christian 0

Winder-Barrow 48, MLK Jr. 0

Woodland Cartersville 34, Coosa 0

Worth County 16, Mitchell County 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

