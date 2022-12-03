GIAA Class A Division I=
Semifinal=
Prince Avenue Christian 24, St. Francis 20
Swainsboro 22, Irwin County 21
GIAA Class A Division II=
Semifinal=
Bowdon 45, Lincoln County 28
Schley County 35, Johnson County 6
GIAA Class AA=
Championship=
Central Fellowship 46, Brentwood 7
Semifinal=
Fitzgerald 19, Fellowship Christian School 9
Thomson 20, Appling County 14
GIAA Class AAA=
Semifinal=
Cedar Grove 23, Oconee County 0
Sandy Creek 35, Carver-Atlanta 14
GIAA Class AAAA=
Semifinal=
Benedictine Military 42, Troup County 21
Cedartown 28, North Oconee 20
GIAA Class AAAAA=
Semifinal=
Ware County 31, Dutchtown 7
Warner Robins 35, Cartersville 10
GIAA Class AAAAAA=
Semifinal=
Carrollton 35, Colquitt County 27
Gainesville 35, Roswell 28
Hughes 42, Rome 3
Mill Creek 48, Milton 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.