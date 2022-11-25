PREP FOOTBALL=

GHSA Class AAAAAAA=

Quarterfinal=

Carrollton 52, Walton 27

Colquitt County 52, North Gwinnett 17

Mill Creek 38, Westlake 14

Milton 35, Grayson 12

GHSA Class AAAAAA=

Quarterfinal=

Gainesville 49, Houston County 35

Hughes 56, Woodward Academy 28

Rome 17, Marist 7

GHS Class AAAAA=

Quarterfinal=

Cartersville 56, Coffee 28

Roswell 42, Thomas County Central 34

Warner Robins 31, Creekside 28, OT

GHSA Class AAAA=

Quarterfinal=

Benedictine Military 34, Stockbridge 14

Cedartown 26, Bainbridge 21

North Oconee 31, Wayne County 12

Troup County 38, Holy Innocents' 28

Ware County 35, Calhoun 0

Semifinal=

Pacelli Catholic 20, Brookstone 17, OT

GHSAClass AAA=

Quarterfinal=

Carver-Atlanta 28, Thomasville 23

Cedar Grove 30, Calvary Day 0

Oconee County 14, Carver-Columbus 6

Sandy Creek 51, Savannah Christian Prep 21

GHSA Class AA=

Quarterfinal=

Appling County 44, Callaway 21

Fellowship Christian School 40, Pierce County 22

Fitzgerald 21, Rockmart 14, OT

Thomson 56, South Atlanta 38

GHSA Class A Division I=

Quarterfinal=

Irwin County 42, Mt. Pisgah Christian 14

Prince Avenue Christian 23, Metter 7

St. Francis 37, Bleckley County 21

Swainsboro 35, Rabun County 10

GHSA Class A Division II=

Quarterfinal=

Bowdon 36, Early County 26

Johnson County 36, Clinch County 21

Lincoln County 24, Dooly County 21

Schley County 55, Wilcox County 23

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

