Adairsville def. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, forfeit
Allatoona 30, Pope 14
Bainbridge 43, Monroe 14
Beach 34, Groves 14
Blessed Trinity 49, Woodland Cartersville 0
Bowdon 61, Armuchee 17
Bremen 28, Haralson County 14
Brookwood 35, Parkview 25
Brookwood School 30, Southland 6
Brunswick 49, Effingham County 0
Buford 35, Dacula 0
Cairo 23, Westover 14
Callaway 30, Heard County 17
Calvary Day 37, Aquinas 19
Carrollton 23, Douglas County 7
Cedar Grove def. Sandy Creek, forfeit
Cedar Shoals 48, Chestatee 7
Cedartown def. Heritage-Catoosa, forfeit
Central-Carrollton def. Ridgeland, forfeit
Central-Macon def. Peach County, forfeit
Christian Heritage 28, North Cobb Christian 13
Claxton 34, Screven County 0
Clinch County 41, Lanier County 21
Columbus 20, Shaw 16
Commerce 17, Lincoln County 7
Creekside 42, Woodward Academy 17
Creekside Christian Academy 26, Bethlehem Christian Academy 21
Creekview 19, Johns Creek 14
Crisp County def. Pike County, forfeit
Discovery 43, Meadowcreek 32
Dodge County def. Southwest Macon, forfeit
Drew 6, Tri-Cities 0
Dublin 47, Montgomery County 7
Duluth 33, Dunwoody 3
East Coweta 27, Newnan 26
East Paulding 14, Dalton 7
Eastside 44, Greenbrier 7
Edmund Burke 30, Briarwood 14
Elbert County 36, Banks County 6
Etowah 12, Alpharetta 6
Evans 34, Alcovy 30
Fannin County 55, Dade County 7
Frederica 62, Trinity Christian-Dublin 7
Gainesville 17, North Forsyth 0
Gatewood 22, Brentwood 18
George Walton 42, Loganville Christian 6
Glynn Academy 28, Statesboro 0
Gordon Lee 50, Trion 13
Hancock Central 76, Crawford County 7
Hapeville 25, Miller Grove 6
Harrison 35, Hillgrove 0
Holy Innocents' 28, Hebron Christian Academy 20
Howard 53, Spalding 30
Hughes 45, Morrow 6
Irwin County 46, Turner County 14
Jackson County 21, Apalachee 17
Jefferson 47, Madison County 0
Jefferson County 28, Laney 20
Jenkins 42, Savannah 6
John Milledge 41, Westfield 0
Johnson County 40, Hawkinsville 20
Jones County 21, Dutchtown 13
Jonesboro 26, Mundy's Mill 25
Kell 58, Lassiter 0
Kennesaw Mountain 60, Osborne 7
Lakeview Academy 35, Providence Christian 16
Lithia Springs 45, North Springs 0
Loganville 31, Walnut Grove 3
Macon County 19, Chattahoochee County 12
Marietta 36, Walton 24
Marist 52, Mays 21
Maynard Jackson 46, Villa Rica 24
McIntosh County Academy 41, Jenkins County 20
Metter 44, Emanuel County Institute 6
Mill Creek 45, Peachtree Ridge 3
Milton 41, Cherokee 29
Monroe Area 19, Hart County 16
Morgan County 42, Harlem 0
Mt. Paran Christian 33, Walker 7
Mt. Pisgah Christian 49, St. Francis 17
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 41, B.E.S.T. Academy 28
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 34, McDonough 8
New Manchester 33, Chapel Hill 16
Newton 17, South Gwinnett 10
Norcross 31, Archer 14
North Cobb 43, North Paulding 13
North Gwinnett 59, Mountain View 14
North Hall 34, Dawson County 21
North Murray 49, LaFayette 42
Northeast-Macon 28, Lamar County 14
Northgate 42, McIntosh 13
Northwest Whitfield 29, Pickens 23
Ola 49, Locust Grove 7
Pace Academy 42, KIPP Atlanta 14
Pataula Charter 36, Baconton 20
Pepperell def. Coosa, forfeit
Perry 23, Baldwin 20
Pierce County 28, Appling County 21
Pinecrest 44, Lanier Christian 18
Pinewood Christian 21, Bulloch 14
Prince Avenue Christian 55, Athens Christian 9
Putnam County 28, Butler 20
Richmond Academy 36, Burke County 10
Riverwood 29, Chattahoochee 6
Robert Toombs def. Memorial Day, forfeit
Rockmart 35, Ringgold 12
Rome 56, Paulding County 27
Roswell 42, Woodstock 12
Savannah Christian Prep 48, Savannah Country Day 28
Social Circle 44, Greene County 7
Sonoraville 33, Coahulla Creek 12
South Atlanta 12, Columbia 0
South Effingham 28, Bradwell Institute 14
South Forsyth def. Forsyth Central, forfeit
South Paulding def. Alexander, forfeit
Southwest DeKalb 48, Northview 6
Sprayberry 54, South Cobb 7
St. Pius X 28, Decatur 9
Stephens County 61, East Jackson 12
Stockbridge 52, Eagle's Landing 7
Stratford 35, Deerfield-Windsor 0
T.W. Josey 26, Glenn Hills 14
Tattnall County 47, Long County 10
Telfair County 21, Dooly County 14
Terrell Academy 31, Southwest Georgia Academy 14
Terrell County 27, Seminole County 6
Thomas County Central 42, Dougherty 33
Thomas Jefferson 48, Augusta Prep 12
Thomson 42, Hephzibah 30
Tiftarea 49, Valwood 28
Toombs County 62, East Laurens 0
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 28, Pacelli Catholic 17
Union Grove 34, Woodland Stockbridge 14
Upson-Lee 28, Jackson 14
Vidalia 21, Swainsboro 7
Ware County 42, Wayne County 7
Warner Robins 49, Veterans 21
Warren County 19, Wilkinson County 0
Washington County 54, Monticello 6
Washington-Wilkes 34, Towns County 0
Wesleyan 24, Mount Vernon 0
West Forsyth 20, Denmark 10
West Hall 56, Lumpkin County 13
West Laurens 47, Westside-Macon 26
Westlake 42, Tucker 7
Westside-Augusta 34, Oglethorpe County 0
White County 48, Cherokee Bluff 7
Whitewater 21, Harris County 14
Wilcox County 56, Treutlen 14
Winder-Barrow 17, Lanier 14
Windsor Forest 10, Islands 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Berkmar vs. Chamblee, ccd.
Clarke Central vs. Johnson-Gainesville, ccd.
Franklin County vs. Oconee County, ccd.
Greenville vs. Marion County, ccd.
Mary Persons vs. Americus Sumter, ccd.
Miller County vs. Randolph-Clay, ccd.
Northside-Columbus vs. Starr's Mill, ccd.
Portal vs. Bryan County, ccd.
Schley County vs. Central-Talbotton, ccd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.