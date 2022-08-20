Alcovy 37, Lithonia 6
Alpharetta 47, Jefferson 46
Appling County 0, Ware County 0
Aquinas 40, Jefferson County 21
Armuchee 10, Gordon Central 6
Athens Academy 41, Dade County 28
Benedictine Military 45, Jenkins 0
Bethesda Academy 8, Hilton Head Prep, S.C. 7
Bethlehem Christian Academy 28, Augusta Prep 7
Bleckley County 33, Dodge County 6
Blessed Trinity 36, Calhoun 25
Brantley County 34, Atkinson County 6
Bremen 15, Heard County 13
Brooks County 42, Thomasville 7
Brunswick 23, Andrew Jackson, Fla. 13
Buford 38, Thompson, Ala. 7
Bulloch 42, Tiftarea 20
Burke County 24, Thomson 21
Butler 33, Cross Creek 0
Calvary Day 49, Islands 6
Cambridge 28, Creekview 0
Carrollton 69, Gadsden, Ala. 7
Cartersville 35, Cherokee 0
Carver-Atlanta 22, South Cobb 6
Cedartown 27, Rockmart 14
Centennial 21, Wheeler 14
Central Gwinnett 29, Discovery 22
Central-Carrollton 36, Redan 12
Chapel Hill 17, Stone Mountain 0
Cherokee County, Ala. 20, Model 0
Coahulla Creek 49, Murray County 7
Coffee 55, Tift County 7
Columbia 13, Camden County 10
Commerce 21, Southside Christian, S.C. 17
Crisp County 17, Dooly County 6
Dalton 49, North Murray 27
Dawson County 28, Jackson County 21
Deerfield-Windsor 45, Westfield 28
Dougherty 28, Westover 21
Dublin 21, Wilkinson County 0
Duluth 35, MLK Jr. 0
Dunwoody 21, North Springs 9
Eagle's Landing Christian 50, Brentwood Academy, Tenn. 49, OT
Early County 52, Miller County 14
East Hall 19, West Hall 14
East Paulding 38, Woodland Cartersville 13
Eastside 21, Luella 14
Elbert County 31, Hart County 28
Etowah 25, Lassiter 14
Evans 16, North Augusta, S.C. 7
Fitzgerald 28, Irwin County 20
Flowery Branch 39, Decatur 38
Forsyth Central 44, Chattahoochee 21
Gainesville 34, Marist 23
Gilmer 32, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 13
Glynn Academy 43, Statesboro 42, OT
Greene County 27, B.E.S.T. Academy 6
Grovetown 43, Midland Valley, S.C. 17
Hampton 34, Tri-Cities 0
Harlem 27, Greenbrier 7
Hebron Christian Academy 63, Chestatee 13
Hephzibah 32, Westside-Augusta 3
Heritage School 72, Sample School B, R.I. 0
Heritage-Catoosa 31, Ringgold 17
Houston County 41, Americus Sumter 7
Jenkins County 40, Treutlen 0
John Hancock 35, Westminster Christian 12
John Milledge 42, Brentwood 7
Kennesaw Mountain 26, Cass 25
LaFayette 42, Chattooga 12
Lakeside-DeKalb 20, Berkmar 6
Lakeside-Evans 32, Aiken, S.C. 0
Lakeview Academy 35, King's Ridge 28
Lamar County 48, Wilcox County 28
Lambert 41, Sequoyah 14
Landmark Christian 17, Rockdale County 16
Laney 14, Strom Thurmond, S.C. 0
Lanier County 12, Bacon County 6
Lee County 26, Warner Robins 10
Lincoln County 23, Bryan County 20
Lipscomb Academy, Tenn. 17, Milton 7
Loganville 45, Monroe Area 39
Lumpkin County 61, Riverside Military Academy 7
Madison County 35, Franklin County 6
Manchester 29, Bowdon 14
McIntosh 20, Fayette County 7
McIntosh County Academy 20, Johnson-Savannah 12
Meadowcreek 34, Greater Atlanta Christian 12
Morgan County 42, Social Circle 18
Mountain View 24, Shiloh 14
Mt. Pisgah Christian 21, Fellowship Christian School 18
North Cobb 21, Westlake 17
North Cobb Christian 21, Christian Heritage 14
North Oconee 16, Oconee County 13
North Paulding 35, Allatoona 13
Northside-Columbus 42, Columbus 7
Northwest Whitfield 46, Pepperell 17
Oglethorpe County 16, East Jackson 7
Opelika, Ala. 29, Callaway 28
Osborne 46, Woodstock 7
Pace Academy 20, Holy Innocents' 17
Pataula Charter 52, Barbour County, Ala. 0
Peach County 50, Baldwin 20
Peachtree Ridge 60, Seckinger 0
Prince Avenue Christian 39, Hammond, S.C. 3
Rabun County 49, Haralson County 3
Richmond Hill 14, Effingham County 0
River Ridge 27, Hillgrove 14
Roswell 35, Denmark 10
Savannah Christian Prep 54, Hilton Head Christian Academy, S.C. 7
Savannah Country Day 31, Windsor Forest 0
Schley County 28, Tattnall Square 21
South Forsyth 28, Lanier 0
South Gwinnett 26, Pebblebrook 18
South Paulding 28, Harrison 20
Southeast Whitfield 14, Coosa 7
Southland 21, Taylor County 20
Spalding 37, Eagle's Landing 28
Sprayberry 21, Campbell 0
St. Francis 35, Providence Christian 0
St. Pius X 10, Dacula 7
Stephens County 14, Habersham Central 3
Swainsboro 21, Metter 7
Temple 41, Pike County 18
Terrell Academy 14, Southwest Georgia Academy 7
Thomas County Central 50, Cairo 7
Toombs County 21, Long County 0
Trion 45, Gordon Lee 19
Troup County 33, Harris County 0
Union County 14, Fannin County 7
Union Grove 17, Upson-Lee 6
Valdosta 40, North Miami, Fla. 6
Veterans 23, Richmond Academy 20
Vidalia 21, South Effingham 14
Washington-Wilkes 28, East Laurens 7
Wesleyan 31, Mount Vernon 7
Wheeler County 42, Georgia Military 14
White County 35, North Hall 14
Whitefield Academy 35, Macon County 30
Winder-Barrow 23, Apalachee 7
Woodward Academy 37, Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 19
Worth County 28, Turner County 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cook vs. Pelham, ppd.
Mt. Zion-Carrollton vs. Cleburne County, Ala., ppd. to Aug 20th.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
