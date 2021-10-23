Alcovy 13, Lakeside-Evans 3

Allatoona 23, Kell 12

Apalachee 35, Walnut Grove 7

Archer 50, Discovery 0

Athens Academy 30, Athens Christian 14

Augusta Christian 42, Glascock County 8

Bainbridge 40, Westover 8

Baldwin 27, Spalding 14

Banks County 67, Riverside Military Academy 7

Banneker 29, Tri-Cities 3

Benedictine Military 70, New Hampstead 28

Bleckley County 28, Washington County 23

Blessed Trinity 56, Hiram 24

Bowdon 40, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 14

Brantley County 13, Tattnall County 10

Bremen 28, Temple 26

Brentwood 55, Piedmont 29

Briarwood 42, Augusta Prep 21

Brooks County 56, Clinch County 16

Brookwood 35, Grayson 14

Brookwood School 29, Tiftarea 22

Buford 56, Lanier 0

Bulloch 55, Robert Toombs 7

Burke County 42, Hephzibah 19

Cairo 14, Thomas County Central 13

Calhoun 35, Cass 14

Calhoun County 32, Sherwood Christian 14

Calvary Day 28, Savannah Country Day 7

Carrollton 35, East Paulding 7

Cartersville 49, Woodland Cartersville 7

Carver-Atlanta 36, Sandy Creek 29

Cedar Grove 42, Westminster 10

Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 25, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 14

Cherokee 31, Alpharetta 25

Cherokee Bluff 21, Dawson County 14

Cin. St. Xavier, Ohio 44, Eagle's Landing Christian 14

Clarke Central 27, Loganville 24

Claxton 20, Portal 15

Coffee 33, Veterans 13

Collins Hill 28, Mountain View 0

Cook 21, Early County 18

Crawford County 42, Wilkinson County 8

Creekside 58, Mundy's Mill 7

Creekview 52, Chattahoochee 0

Crisp County 59, Americus Sumter 12

Dacula 23, Shiloh 7

Dade County 35, Coosa 6

Darlington 35, North Cobb Christian 23

Decatur 74, Northview 12

Denmark 17, South Forsyth 14

Dooly County 21, Treutlen 13

Dougherty 41, Monroe 14

Douglas County 55, Dalton 42

Douglass 28, Redan 20

Dunwoody 42, Berkmar 13

Dutchtown 21, Woodland Stockbridge 8

East Coweta 26, Campbell 6

East Jackson 26, Franklin County 0

East Laurens 49, Bacon County 27

Eastside 42, Jackson County 7

Effingham County 35, Bradwell Institute 12

Emanuel County Institute 20, Jenkins County 12

Etowah 17, Woodstock 14

Evans 45, Heritage-Conyers 18

Fannin County 42, Chattooga 7

First Presbyterian Day 42, Deerfield-Windsor 7

Flowery Branch 32, Madison County 8

Frederica 44, St. Andrew's 6

Gatewood 48, King's Academy 14

Georgia Military 17, Warren County 6

Gilmer 26, West Hall 21

Gordon Lee 28, B.E.S.T. Academy 6

Greater Atlanta Christian 23, Salem 6

Greenbrier 56, Johnson-Gainesville 0

Greene County 63, Towns County 36

Greene County 63, Twiggs County 35

Greenville 28, Central-Talbotton 0

Grovetown 42, Rockdale County 0

Habersham Central 20, Central Gwinnett 0

Hapeville 30, Arabia Mountain 6

Haralson County 21, Heard County 0

Harris County 44, Northside-Columbus 14

Hart County 9, Stephens County 7

Howard 13, Rutland 0

Hughes 28, Lovejoy 7

Irwin County 36, Charlton County 7

Jefferson 41, Chestatee 7

Jenkins 19, Islands 18

John Milledge 53, Bethlehem Christian Academy 14

Johns Creek 37, Centennial 27

Johnson County 42, Dublin 35

Johnson-Savannah 20, Windsor Forest 6

Jones County 41, Eagle's Landing 20

Jonesboro 33, Drew 7

Kennesaw Mountain 36, Wheeler 6

LaGrange 55, Spencer 20

Lamar County 44, Monticello 14

Lambert 35, Forsyth Central 3

Lanier County 42, Atkinson County 0

Lee County 41, Northside-Warner Robins 7

Lithia Springs 35, Chapel Hill 9

Lithonia 14, Stone Mountain 7

Lovett 16, Columbia 0

Lowndes 52, Colquitt County 31

Macon County 37, Manchester 19

Marietta 35, Harrison 12

Marist 64, Stephenson 12

Mary Persons 32, Upson-Lee 24

McIntosh County Academy 32, Screven County 8

Metter 50, Bryan County 26

Mill Creek 17, Newton 14

Miller Grove 27, Mays 20

Milton 44, Roswell 34

Mitchell County 39, Randolph-Clay 8

Monroe Area 17, Oconee County 14

Montgomery County 39, Baconton 0

Morgan County 35, Cross Creek 6

Mount de Sales 33, Strong Rock Christian 7

Mt. Paran Christian 20, Christian Heritage 17, OT

New Manchester 24, North Springs 3

Norcross 45, Duluth 7

North Cobb 42, Hillgrove 0

North Gwinnett 34, Peachtree Ridge 7

North Murray 55, Murray County 20

North Oconee 42, Cedar Shoals 7

Northeast-Macon 21, Dodge County 7

Northwest Whitfield 52, Southeast Whitfield 6

Notre Dame Academy 28, Cross Keys 6

Oglethorpe County 61, Glenn Hills 7

Ola 25, Stockbridge 17

Pace Academy 31, Towers 16

Pacelli Catholic 35, Heritage School 7

Parkview 21, South Gwinnett 12

Peach County 32, Jackson 28

Pebblebrook 31, Newnan 28

Pepperell 28, Model 22

Perry 45, Westside-Macon 0

Pierce County 44, Long County 6

Pike County 10, Central-Macon 7

Pinecrest 21, North Georgia Falcons 14

Prince Avenue Christian 55, Loganville Christian 0

Putnam County 28, Jefferson County 21

Rabun County 45, Elbert County 7

Richmond Hill 14, Glynn Academy 7

Ringgold 42, Coahulla Creek 7

River Ridge 16, Sequoyah 14

Riverdale 56, Hampton 10

Riverwood 40, Cambridge 33

Rockmart 49, Adairsville 33

Rome 16, Alexander 6

Savannah Christian Prep 24, Aquinas 21, 2OT

Schley County 20, Chattahoochee County 19

Seminole County 29, Miller County 12

Social Circle 28, Commerce 19

Sonoraville 24, LaFayette 21

South Cobb 52, Osborne 34

South Paulding 56, Paulding County 26

Southland 23, Valwood 6

St. Francis 30, King's Ridge 7

St. Pius X 46, MLK Jr. 13

Statesboro 35, South Effingham 6

Swainsboro 15, Jeff Davis 14

T.W. Josey 18, Butler 6

Tattnall Square 42, Stratford 41, OT

Telfair County 14, Wheeler County 12

Terrell Academy 56, Memorial Day 12

Terrell County 21, Pelham 20

Therrell 28, KIPP Atlanta 12

Thomas Heyward Academy, S.C. 45, Bethesda Academy 0

Thomas Jefferson 27, Edmund Burke 7

Thomasville 15, Fitzgerald 8

Thomson 53, Harlem 7

Tift County 21, Camden County 14

Toombs County 21, Vidalia 19

Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 55, Brookstone 14

Union Grove 44, Locust Grove 0

Unity Christian 78, Holy Ground Baptist 34

Valdosta 48, Houston County 6

Walton 45, North Paulding 14

Warner Robins 70, Wayne County 14

Washington 24, Lakeside-DeKalb 0

Washington-Wilkes 44, Lincoln County 36

Wesleyan 69, Providence Christian 19

West Forsyth 40, Gainesville 7

Westfield 51, Creekside Christian Academy 14

Westlake 65, North Atlanta 18

White County 49, Lumpkin County 13

Whitefield Academy 42, Landmark Christian 12

Whitewater 16, Starr's Mill 13

Wilcox County 53, Hawkinsville 26

Windsor 63, Crisp 8

Worth County 31, Berrien 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

