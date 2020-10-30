Adairsville 32, Sonoraville 0
Alcovy 44, Grovetown 14
Allatoona 20, Sprayberry 10
Apalachee 45, Johnson-Gainesville 0
Appling County 70, Tattnall County 0
Archer 69, Berkmar 7
B.E.S.T. Academy 16, Trion 6
Bainbridge 35, Dade Christian, Fla. 14
Benedictine Military 39, South Effingham 25
Bethesda Academy 37, Dorchester Academy, S.C. 3
Brantley County 21, Long County 14
Brentwood 62, Robert Toombs 6
Brooks County 49, Charlton County 13
Brookwood School 41, Southwest Georgia Academy 28
Buford 44, Shiloh 0
Bulloch 20, Frederica 16
Calhoun 38, Woodland Cartersville 0
Callaway 26, Bremen 16
Calvary Christian 40, Community Christian 14
Cedartown 56, Ridgeland 12
Chamblee 24, North Springs 16
Chattahoochee County 25, Taylor County 0
Chattanooga Central, Tenn. 47, Southeast Whitfield 12
Cherokee 35, Etowah 6
Cherokee Bluff 41, Lumpkin County 6
Christian Heritage 31, Darlington 24
Clarke Central 56, Greenbrier 21
Clinch County 45, Atkinson County 20
Coffee 28, Wayne County 3
Collins Hill 42, North Gwinnett 21
Colquitt County 34, Camden County 13
Dade County 19, Chattooga 14
Dawson County 38, West Hall 21
Decatur 34, MLK Jr. 14
Dodge County 38, Lamar County 0
Douglass def. Carver-Atlanta, forfeit
Dublin 45, Treutlen 0
Duluth 61, Lakeside-DeKalb 0
Dutchtown 33, Stockbridge 6
Eagle's Landing Christian 30, Pacelli Catholic 7
Early County 70, Berrien 20
East Paulding 41, Paulding County 19
Elbert County 31, Union County 10
Emanuel County Institute 26, Claxton 7
Evans 55, Lakeside-Evans 6
Fannin County 42, Model 7
Fellowship Christian School 49, King's Ridge 13
First Presbyterian Day 35, Stratford 0
Fitzgerald 55, Worth County 7
Flowery Branch 27, Cedar Shoals 20
Gainesville 28, South Forsyth 14
Gatewood 24, Westfield 19
Georgia Military 42, Glascock County 0
Glynn Academy 38, Effingham County 0
Gordon Central 22, Coosa 7
Grayson 47, Parkview 7
Greater Atlanta Christian 21, Sandy Creek 12
Greene County 27, Crawford County 18
Habersham Central 30, Lanier 15
Hampton 22, McDonough 6
Haralson County 31, Temple 23, 2OT
Harris County 41, McIntosh 14
Harrison 21, North Paulding 10
Hephzibah 41, Cross Creek 6
Hillgrove 32, Marietta 14
Hiram 38, Cass 14
Jeff Davis 35, Toombs County 13
Jefferson County 54, Glenn Hills 13
Jenkins County 40, Bryan County 6
Jones County 38, Ola 35
Kell 31, Kennesaw Mountain 27
LaFayette 21, Coahulla Creek 3
Landmark Christian 20, Heritage School 17
Lassiter 59, Osborne 0
Lee County 27, Houston County 6
Lithonia 28, Northview 20
Loganville 47, Jackson County 7
Lovett 51, Towers 6
Lowndes 17, Tift County 13
Macon County 56, Greenville 6
Madison County 44, Chestatee 21
Manchester 13, Brookstone 7
Marist 33, Arabia Mountain 3
Meadowcreek 41, Dunwoody 3
Metter 27, McIntosh County Academy 7
Mill Creek 42, Mountain View 24
Mitchell County 42, Seminole County 14
Monsignor Donovan 55, Holy Spirit 6
Mount Vernon 62, Providence Christian 0
Mt. Pisgah Christian 31, Lakeview Academy 15
Mundy's Mill 52, Forest Park 26
New Manchester 35, Grady 7
Newnan 46, McEachern 21
Newton 28, Brookwood 16
Norcross 47, Discovery 14
North Cobb 35, Walton 18
North Cobb Christian 48, Walker 7
North Forsyth 34, Lambert 20
North Hall 33, Gilmer 13
North Murray 33, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 14
North Oconee 48, East Hall 7
Northgate 45, Northside-Columbus 17
Northwest Whitfield 31, Heritage-Catoosa 27
Oglethorpe County 27, T.W. Josey 24
Pebblebrook 26, Campbell 3
Perry 22, West Laurens 10
Piedmont 40, Augusta Prep 20
Pinewood Christian 54, Memorial Day 6
Prince Avenue Christian 41, George Walton 17
Richmond Academy 14, Morgan County 7
Richmond Hill 42, Brunswick 27
River Ridge 31, Centennial 7
Rockmart 49, Murray County 0
Savannah Christian Prep 21, Calvary Day 14
Savannah Country Day 29, Aquinas 28
Schley County 19, Creekside Christian Academy 7
Screven County 41, Portal 13
South Gwinnett 26, Peachtree Ridge 14
Spalding 28, Pike County 17
Starr's Mill 21, Griffin 0
Statesboro 34, Bradwell Institute 16
Stephenson 15, Mays 7
Tattnall Square 28, Strong Rock Christian 21
Telfair County 22, Montgomery County 19
Thomas Jefferson 27, Bethlehem Christian Academy 21
Thomasville 42, Cook 6
Thomson 30, Burke County 23
Tiftarea 14, Terrell Academy 0
Turner County 27, Lanier County 7
Union Grove 38, Eagle's Landing 7
Unity Christian 42, Lanier Christian 0
Valdosta 14, Northside-Warner Robins 0
Vidalia 43, East Laurens 20
Villa Rica 30, Lithia Springs 27
Warner Robins 22, Ware County 19
Washington 56, McNair 0
Washington County 63, Southwest Macon 0
Wesleyan 17, Hebron Christian Academy 10
West Forsyth 21, Forsyth Central 0
Westminster 34, Redan 8
Woodland Stockbridge 28, Locust Grove 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Athens Academy vs. Loganville Christian, ppd.
Cartersville vs. Blessed Trinity, ccd.
Carver-Columbus vs. Troup County, ppd.
Columbia vs. KIPP Atlanta, ppd.
Creekview vs. Riverwood, ppd.
Howard vs. Baldwin, ppd.
Rabun County vs. Banks County, ppd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Oct 30, 2020 11:07PM (GMT 03:07)
BC-GA-FBH--Prep Scores
Friday's Scores
AP
By The Associated Press
AP
676
