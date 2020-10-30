Adairsville 32, Sonoraville 0

Alcovy 44, Grovetown 14

Allatoona 20, Sprayberry 10

Apalachee 45, Johnson-Gainesville 0

Appling County 70, Tattnall County 0

Archer 69, Berkmar 7

B.E.S.T. Academy 16, Trion 6

Bainbridge 35, Dade Christian, Fla. 14

Benedictine Military 39, South Effingham 25

Bethesda Academy 37, Dorchester Academy, S.C. 3

Brantley County 21, Long County 14

Brentwood 62, Robert Toombs 6

Brooks County 49, Charlton County 13

Brookwood School 41, Southwest Georgia Academy 28

Buford 44, Shiloh 0

Bulloch 20, Frederica 16

Calhoun 38, Woodland Cartersville 0

Callaway 26, Bremen 16

Calvary Christian 40, Community Christian 14

Cedartown 56, Ridgeland 12

Chamblee 24, North Springs 16

Chattahoochee County 25, Taylor County 0

Chattanooga Central, Tenn. 47, Southeast Whitfield 12

Cherokee 35, Etowah 6

Cherokee Bluff 41, Lumpkin County 6

Christian Heritage 31, Darlington 24

Clarke Central 56, Greenbrier 21

Clinch County 45, Atkinson County 20

Coffee 28, Wayne County 3

Collins Hill 42, North Gwinnett 21

Colquitt County 34, Camden County 13

Dade County 19, Chattooga 14

Dawson County 38, West Hall 21

Decatur 34, MLK Jr. 14

Dodge County 38, Lamar County 0

Douglass def. Carver-Atlanta, forfeit

Dublin 45, Treutlen 0

Duluth 61, Lakeside-DeKalb 0

Dutchtown 33, Stockbridge 6

Eagle's Landing Christian 30, Pacelli Catholic 7

Early County 70, Berrien 20

East Paulding 41, Paulding County 19

Elbert County 31, Union County 10

Emanuel County Institute 26, Claxton 7

Evans 55, Lakeside-Evans 6

Fannin County 42, Model 7

Fellowship Christian School 49, King's Ridge 13

First Presbyterian Day 35, Stratford 0

Fitzgerald 55, Worth County 7

Flowery Branch 27, Cedar Shoals 20

Gainesville 28, South Forsyth 14

Gatewood 24, Westfield 19

Georgia Military 42, Glascock County 0

Glynn Academy 38, Effingham County 0

Gordon Central 22, Coosa 7

Grayson 47, Parkview 7

Greater Atlanta Christian 21, Sandy Creek 12

Greene County 27, Crawford County 18

Habersham Central 30, Lanier 15

Hampton 22, McDonough 6

Haralson County 31, Temple 23, 2OT

Harris County 41, McIntosh 14

Harrison 21, North Paulding 10

Hephzibah 41, Cross Creek 6

Hillgrove 32, Marietta 14

Hiram 38, Cass 14

Jeff Davis 35, Toombs County 13

Jefferson County 54, Glenn Hills 13

Jenkins County 40, Bryan County 6

Jones County 38, Ola 35

Kell 31, Kennesaw Mountain 27

LaFayette 21, Coahulla Creek 3

Landmark Christian 20, Heritage School 17

Lassiter 59, Osborne 0

Lee County 27, Houston County 6

Lithonia 28, Northview 20

Loganville 47, Jackson County 7

Lovett 51, Towers 6

Lowndes 17, Tift County 13

Macon County 56, Greenville 6

Madison County 44, Chestatee 21

Manchester 13, Brookstone 7

Marist 33, Arabia Mountain 3

Meadowcreek 41, Dunwoody 3

Metter 27, McIntosh County Academy 7

Mill Creek 42, Mountain View 24

Mitchell County 42, Seminole County 14

Monsignor Donovan 55, Holy Spirit 6

Mount Vernon 62, Providence Christian 0

Mt. Pisgah Christian 31, Lakeview Academy 15

Mundy's Mill 52, Forest Park 26

New Manchester 35, Grady 7

Newnan 46, McEachern 21

Newton 28, Brookwood 16

Norcross 47, Discovery 14

North Cobb 35, Walton 18

North Cobb Christian 48, Walker 7

North Forsyth 34, Lambert 20

North Hall 33, Gilmer 13

North Murray 33, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 14

North Oconee 48, East Hall 7

Northgate 45, Northside-Columbus 17

Northwest Whitfield 31, Heritage-Catoosa 27

Oglethorpe County 27, T.W. Josey 24

Pebblebrook 26, Campbell 3

Perry 22, West Laurens 10

Piedmont 40, Augusta Prep 20

Pinewood Christian 54, Memorial Day 6

Prince Avenue Christian 41, George Walton 17

Richmond Academy 14, Morgan County 7

Richmond Hill 42, Brunswick 27

River Ridge 31, Centennial 7

Rockmart 49, Murray County 0

Savannah Christian Prep 21, Calvary Day 14

Savannah Country Day 29, Aquinas 28

Schley County 19, Creekside Christian Academy 7

Screven County 41, Portal 13

South Gwinnett 26, Peachtree Ridge 14

Spalding 28, Pike County 17

Starr's Mill 21, Griffin 0

Statesboro 34, Bradwell Institute 16

Stephenson 15, Mays 7

Tattnall Square 28, Strong Rock Christian 21

Telfair County 22, Montgomery County 19

Thomas Jefferson 27, Bethlehem Christian Academy 21

Thomasville 42, Cook 6

Thomson 30, Burke County 23

Tiftarea 14, Terrell Academy 0

Turner County 27, Lanier County 7

Union Grove 38, Eagle's Landing 7

Unity Christian 42, Lanier Christian 0

Valdosta 14, Northside-Warner Robins 0

Vidalia 43, East Laurens 20

Villa Rica 30, Lithia Springs 27

Warner Robins 22, Ware County 19

Washington 56, McNair 0

Washington County 63, Southwest Macon 0

Wesleyan 17, Hebron Christian Academy 10

West Forsyth 21, Forsyth Central 0

Westminster 34, Redan 8

Woodland Stockbridge 28, Locust Grove 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Athens Academy vs. Loganville Christian, ppd.

Cartersville vs. Blessed Trinity, ccd.

Carver-Columbus vs. Troup County, ppd.

Columbia vs. KIPP Atlanta, ppd.

Creekview vs. Riverwood, ppd.

Howard vs. Baldwin, ppd.

Rabun County vs. Banks County, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

