GHSA Class AAAAAAA=

Second Round=

Brookwood 17, North Gwinnett 14

Collins Hill 48, Pebblebrook 6

Grayson 35, Denmark 21

Mill Creek 52, McEachern 30

Milton 38, Marietta 21

Roswell 46, North Cobb 43

Walton 34, Archer 7

Lowndes 35, Norcross 34

GHSA Class AAAAAA=

Second Round=

Buford 44, Lovejoy 7

Carrollton 43, Alcovy 21

Dacula 29, Brunswick 21

Hughes 28, Shiloh 8

Johns Creek 45, Evans 14

Lee County 42, Cambridge 39

Northside-Warner Robins 42, Douglas County 13

Westlake 45, Kennesaw Mountain 10

GHSA Class AAAAA=

Second Round=

Calhoun 49, Ware County 42

Clarke Central 24, Starr's Mill 7

Jones County 66, Eastside 42

Villa Rica 34, Harris County 21

GHSA Class AAAA=

Second Round=

Bainbridge 48, Northwest Whitfield 7

Benedictine Military 63, Luella 7

Cedartown 48, Cairo 14

Dougherty 7, Riverdale 0

North Oconee 37, Spalding 0

GHSA Class AAA=

Second Round=

Appling County 34, Cherokee Bluff 20

Burke County 41, Stephens County 24

Carver-Atlanta 53, Liberty County 12

Cedar Grove 48, Southeast Bulloch 10

Crisp County 26, Oconee County 10

Peach County 24, Monroe Area 21

Pierce County 49, Dawson County 0

GHSA Class AA=

Second Round=

Callaway 35, Bleckley County 14

Fitzgerald 28, Fannin County 14

Northeast-Macon 26, Haralson County 20

Putnam County 28, Lovett 24

Rabun County 56, Jeff Davis 7

South Atlanta 22, Westside-Augusta 17

Thomasville 42, Heard County 16

GHSA Class A Private=

Second Round=

Calvary Day 35, Wesleyan 0

Darlington 24, Tattnall Square 14

Eagle's Landing Christian 56, Athens Academy 7

Fellowship Christian School 30, Pacelli Catholic 7

Holy Innocents' 42, Savannah Country Day 7

Prince Avenue Christian 52, Brookstone 0

Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 48, Athens Christian 14

GHSA Class A Public=

Second Round=

Brooks County 61, Washington-Wilkes 28

Irwin County 51, Lincoln County 27

Macon County 42, Emanuel County Institute 10

Metter 33, Schley County 6

Turner County 40, Bowdon 13

Wilcox County 22, Trion 21, OT

GISA Class AAA=

First Round=

Pinewood Christian 42, Valwood 0

GISA Class AA=

First Round=

Gatewood 35, Southwest Georgia Academy 6

Terrell Academy 37, Augusta Prep 7

GISA Class A=

Semifinal=

Piedmont 55, Georgia Christian 0

GISA 8-Man=

Championship=

Windsor 42, Westminster 14

NCISAA Division I 11-Man=

Championship=

Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 14, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 9

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you