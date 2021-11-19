GHSA Class AAAAAAA=
Second Round=
Brookwood 17, North Gwinnett 14
Collins Hill 48, Pebblebrook 6
Grayson 35, Denmark 21
Mill Creek 52, McEachern 30
Milton 38, Marietta 21
Roswell 46, North Cobb 43
Walton 34, Archer 7
Lowndes 35, Norcross 34
GHSA Class AAAAAA=
Second Round=
Buford 44, Lovejoy 7
Carrollton 43, Alcovy 21
Dacula 29, Brunswick 21
Hughes 28, Shiloh 8
Johns Creek 45, Evans 14
Lee County 42, Cambridge 39
Northside-Warner Robins 42, Douglas County 13
Westlake 45, Kennesaw Mountain 10
GHSA Class AAAAA=
Second Round=
Calhoun 49, Ware County 42
Clarke Central 24, Starr's Mill 7
Jones County 66, Eastside 42
Villa Rica 34, Harris County 21
GHSA Class AAAA=
Second Round=
Bainbridge 48, Northwest Whitfield 7
Benedictine Military 63, Luella 7
Cedartown 48, Cairo 14
Dougherty 7, Riverdale 0
North Oconee 37, Spalding 0
GHSA Class AAA=
Second Round=
Appling County 34, Cherokee Bluff 20
Burke County 41, Stephens County 24
Carver-Atlanta 53, Liberty County 12
Cedar Grove 48, Southeast Bulloch 10
Crisp County 26, Oconee County 10
Peach County 24, Monroe Area 21
Pierce County 49, Dawson County 0
GHSA Class AA=
Second Round=
Callaway 35, Bleckley County 14
Fitzgerald 28, Fannin County 14
Northeast-Macon 26, Haralson County 20
Putnam County 28, Lovett 24
Rabun County 56, Jeff Davis 7
South Atlanta 22, Westside-Augusta 17
Thomasville 42, Heard County 16
GHSA Class A Private=
Second Round=
Calvary Day 35, Wesleyan 0
Darlington 24, Tattnall Square 14
Eagle's Landing Christian 56, Athens Academy 7
Fellowship Christian School 30, Pacelli Catholic 7
Holy Innocents' 42, Savannah Country Day 7
Prince Avenue Christian 52, Brookstone 0
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 48, Athens Christian 14
GHSA Class A Public=
Second Round=
Brooks County 61, Washington-Wilkes 28
Irwin County 51, Lincoln County 27
Macon County 42, Emanuel County Institute 10
Metter 33, Schley County 6
Turner County 40, Bowdon 13
Wilcox County 22, Trion 21, OT
GISA Class AAA=
First Round=
Pinewood Christian 42, Valwood 0
GISA Class AA=
First Round=
Gatewood 35, Southwest Georgia Academy 6
Terrell Academy 37, Augusta Prep 7
GISA Class A=
Semifinal=
Piedmont 55, Georgia Christian 0
GISA 8-Man=
Championship=
Windsor 42, Westminster 14
NCISAA Division I 11-Man=
Championship=
Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 14, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 9
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.