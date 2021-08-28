Adairsville 29, Cass 28, OT
Appling County 33, Clinch County 6
Aquinas 43, Cross Creek 0
Arabia Mountain 21, MLK Jr. 0
Armuchee 31, Towns County 14
Athens Academy 33, Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 9
Athens Christian 23, St. Francis 22
Augusta Christian 20, Richmond Academy 18
Beaufort, S.C. 24, Effingham County 3
Bethlehem Christian Academy 3, Loganville Christian 0
Bleckley County 21, Wilcox County 19
Blountstown, Fla. 39, Seminole County 0
Bowdon 32, Bremen 28
Brookstone 40, Walker 0
Brunswick 42, McIntosh County Academy 0
Buford 16, Clarke Central 3
Callaway 28, Troup County 7
Calvary Christian 38, Georgia Christian 0
Calvary Day 28, Bulloch 14
Camden County 46, Glynn Academy 21
Campbell 28, East Paulding 21
Carrollton 41, Johns Creek 28
Cartersville 38, West Forsyth 31
Cedar Grove 52, Tucker 10
Central Fellowship 29, Tiftarea 14
Central-Carrollton 21, Chapel Hill 7
Chamblee 54, Lumpkin County 7
Chattahoochee County 54, McNair 0
Cherokee 26, Sequoyah 25
Christopher Columbus Catholic, Fla. 42, Benedictine Military 27
Coahulla Creek 38, Southeast Whitfield 7
Coffee 35, Bainbridge 21
Dade County 51, North Sand Mountain, Ala. 0
Dalton 49, Ridgeland 0
Decatur 13, Wesleyan 6
Deerfield-Windsor 16, Miller County 12
Denmark 20, Banneker 14
Dodge County 27, Dublin 7
Dougherty 41, Kendrick 6
Douglas County 31, Stockbridge 20
Dunwoody 19, North Springs 6
East Coweta 48, New Manchester 0
Eastside 20, Winder-Barrow 8
Evans 27, Hephzibah 6
Fitzgerald 18, Irwin County 15, OT
Flowery Branch 31, Dawson County 7
Forest Park 36, Morrow 17
Frederica 27, Valwood 6
Gainesville 44, Chattahoochee 0
Georgia Military 50, Central-Talbotton 8
Gordon Lee 21, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Grayson 21, McEachern 7
Habersham Central 27, Apalachee 7
Hardaway 40, Americus Sumter 14
Harlem 29, Greenbrier 25
Harrison 19, North Forsyth 6
Hart County 49, White County 13
Heard County 26, Pepperell 10
Holy Innocents' 55, Pendleton, S.C. 17
Hoover, Ala. 35, Alpharetta 7
Houston County 27, Crisp County 24
Howard 35, Southwest Macon 0
Jackson County 26, East Jackson 0
Jefferson 42, Central Gwinnett 7
John Milledge 38, Brentwood 12
Johnson County 7, East Laurens 0
Jones County 34, North Gwinnett 28
Kennesaw Mountain 41, Discovery 12
Lafayette, Fla. 64, Brookwood School 13
Lakeside-DeKalb 64, Miller Grove 55
Lambert 54, Lassiter 21
Landmark Christian 27, Christian Heritage 18
Lanier Christian 30, Lafayette Christian 0
Lee County 64, Maynard Jackson 0
Lincoln County 22, Bryan County 8
Long County 44, Bacon County 29
Lovett 16, Greater Atlanta Christian 12
Lowndes 44, Griffin 34
Manchester 18, Haralson County 15
Marist 28, Blessed Trinity 13
McCallie, Tenn. 38, Calhoun 20
Meadowcreek 14, Heritage-Conyers 0
Metter 62, South Effingham 31
Mill Creek 41, Norcross 13
Mitchell County 22, Worth County 21
Model 10, LaFayette 6
Monroe Area 35, Walnut Grove 0
Montgomery County 57, Portal 15
Mt. Paran Christian 38, Mt. Pisgah Christian 28
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 42, Creekside Christian Academy 6
New Hampstead 50, Johnson-Savannah 6
North Cobb 40, Milton 21
North Cobb Christian 24, Hebron Christian Academy 14
North Oconee 31, Ola 20
North Paulding 37, South Paulding 14
Northeast-Macon 43, Central-Macon 0
Northgate 21, Locust Grove 7
Northside-Warner Robins 28, Peach County 14
Northwest Whitfield 44, Gordon Central 7
Oconee County 27, Cedar Shoals 19
Osborne 12, Woodland Cartersville 0
Paulding County 27, Hiram 7
Pelham 26, Early County 21
Pickens 37, Commerce 8
Pierce County 25, Wayne County 0
Pinecrest 41, Lake Oconee 7
Prince Avenue Christian 59, CAK, Tenn. 18
Putnam County 37, Morgan County 0
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 45, East Forsyth 7
Redan 40, Druid Hills 0
River Ridge 49, Woodstock 14
Riverwood 40, Wheeler 0
Roswell 40, Centennial 14
Savannah 48, GSIC 0
Savannah Country Day 22, Emanuel County Institute 20
Smiths Station, Ala. 50, Columbus 0
Social Circle 21, Providence Christian 0
South Gwinnett 20, Lithonia 8
Southeast Bulloch 28, Brantley County 0
Spalding 35, Union Grove 28
St. Pius X 21, Westminster 14
Starr's Mill 53, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0
Stephens County 42, North Hall 0
Stephenson 22, Southwest DeKalb 13
Stratford 47, George Walton 7
Swainsboro 7, Jefferson County 0
T.W. Josey 1, Groves 0
Tattnall Square 28, Hawkinsville 0
Terrell County 12, Marion County 0
Thomasville 23, Thomas County Central 14
Thomson 40, Grovetown 0
Tift County 23, Dutchtown 7
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 54, Mount Vernon 3
Trion 48, Coosa 13
Unity Christian 48, Hearts 0
Valdosta 52, Madison County, Fla. 0
Walton 34, Pope 7
Ware County 52, Eagle's Landing Christian 28
West Hall 48, East Hall 21
Westlake 31, Colquitt County 24
Westside-Augusta 17, Warren County 8
Wheeler County 33, Lanier County 14
Whitefield Academy 14, Darlington 13
Whitewater 30, Fayette County 13
Woodland Stockbridge 14, Luella 3
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alcovy vs. Newton, ccd.
Allatoona vs. Hughes, ccd.
Cedartown vs. Rockmart, ccd.
Darlington vs. Lakeview Academy, ccd.
Elbert County vs. Whitefield Academy, ccd.
Heritage-Catoosa vs. Ringgold, ppd.
McIntosh vs. Hampton, ccd.
South Cobb vs. Pebblebrook, ccd.
South Forsyth vs. Cambridge, ccd.
Sprayberry vs. Collins Hill, ccd.
Wheeler County vs. Glascock County, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
