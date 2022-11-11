Heritage School 36, Lakeview Academy 6

GHSA Class A Division I=

First Round=

Bleckley County 14, Brooks County 10

Darlington 45, Athens Christian 0

Dublin 55, Pelham 14

Elbert County 31, Pepperell 7

Heard County 27, Bryan County 16

Irwin County 42, Jefferson County 6

Lamar County 42, Claxton 21

Metter 42, Temple 6

Mt. Pisgah Christian 45, Monticello 12

Prince Avenue Christian 47, Mount Vernon 14

Social Circle 10, Whitefield Academy 7, OT

St. Francis 69, Oglethorpe County 7

Swainsboro 47, Bacon County 0

Trion 45, Commerce 21

GHSA Class A Division II=

First Round=

Bowdon 42, Aquinas 14

Christian Heritage 37, Greene County 6

Clinch County 38, Mitchell County 15

Early County 60, Turner County 19

Lanier County 14, Miller County 13

Telfair County 62, Emanuel County Institute 37

Washington-Wilkes 35, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 14

Wilcox County 35, Montgomery County 26

GHSA Class AA=

First Round=

Appling County 65, Washington County 14

Berrien 43, Spencer 36

Cook 77, ACE Charter 35

Eagle's Landing Christian 63, Mt. Paran Christian 23

Fannin County 28, Athens Academy 13

Fellowship Christian School 49, North Murray 28

Fitzgerald 41, Central-Macon 0

North Cobb Christian 14, Columbia 6

Northeast-Macon 41, Worth County 27

Rockmart 65, East Jackson 7

Thomson 26, Tattnall County 0

Union County 28, Model 14

GHSA Class AAAA=

First Round=

Benedictine Military 34, Whitewater 10

Cairo 27, Westside-Macon 14

Cedartown 49, Cedar Shoals 0

Central-Carrollton 35, Madison County 7

Holy Innocents' 41, Hampton 8

North Oconee 49, Sonoraville 6

Perry 40, Shaw 6

Spalding 26, Westover 7

Troup County 36, New Hampstead 29

Walnut Grove 17, Heritage-Catoosa 13

Wayne County 31, Trinity Christian 13

GHSA Class AAAAAA=

First Round=

Allatoona 24, Douglas County 0

Alpharetta 28, Shiloh 26

Gainesville 51, Sprayberry 21

Houston County 29, Brunswick 28, OT

Hughes 49, River Ridge 6

Lee County 57, Effingham County 7

Marist 46, Morrow 8

North Forsyth 24, Blessed Trinity 21

Northside-Warner Robins 18, Glynn Academy 13

Rome 49, Paulding County 0

Roswell 55, Lanier 8

South Paulding 28, Sequoyah 13

Thomas County Central 49, Evans 10

Woodward Academy 41, Riverwood 13

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you