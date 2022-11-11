Heritage School 36, Lakeview Academy 6
GHSA Class A Division I=
First Round=
Bleckley County 14, Brooks County 10
Darlington 45, Athens Christian 0
Dublin 55, Pelham 14
Elbert County 31, Pepperell 7
Heard County 27, Bryan County 16
Irwin County 42, Jefferson County 6
Lamar County 42, Claxton 21
Metter 42, Temple 6
Mt. Pisgah Christian 45, Monticello 12
Prince Avenue Christian 47, Mount Vernon 14
Social Circle 10, Whitefield Academy 7, OT
St. Francis 69, Oglethorpe County 7
Swainsboro 47, Bacon County 0
Trion 45, Commerce 21
GHSA Class A Division II=
First Round=
Bowdon 42, Aquinas 14
Christian Heritage 37, Greene County 6
Clinch County 38, Mitchell County 15
Early County 60, Turner County 19
Lanier County 14, Miller County 13
Telfair County 62, Emanuel County Institute 37
Washington-Wilkes 35, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 14
Wilcox County 35, Montgomery County 26
GHSA Class AA=
First Round=
Appling County 65, Washington County 14
Berrien 43, Spencer 36
Cook 77, ACE Charter 35
Eagle's Landing Christian 63, Mt. Paran Christian 23
Fannin County 28, Athens Academy 13
Fellowship Christian School 49, North Murray 28
Fitzgerald 41, Central-Macon 0
North Cobb Christian 14, Columbia 6
Northeast-Macon 41, Worth County 27
Rockmart 65, East Jackson 7
Thomson 26, Tattnall County 0
Union County 28, Model 14
GHSA Class AAAA=
First Round=
Benedictine Military 34, Whitewater 10
Cairo 27, Westside-Macon 14
Cedartown 49, Cedar Shoals 0
Central-Carrollton 35, Madison County 7
Holy Innocents' 41, Hampton 8
North Oconee 49, Sonoraville 6
Perry 40, Shaw 6
Spalding 26, Westover 7
Troup County 36, New Hampstead 29
Walnut Grove 17, Heritage-Catoosa 13
Wayne County 31, Trinity Christian 13
GHSA Class AAAAAA=
First Round=
Allatoona 24, Douglas County 0
Alpharetta 28, Shiloh 26
Gainesville 51, Sprayberry 21
Houston County 29, Brunswick 28, OT
Hughes 49, River Ridge 6
Lee County 57, Effingham County 7
Marist 46, Morrow 8
North Forsyth 24, Blessed Trinity 21
Northside-Warner Robins 18, Glynn Academy 13
Rome 49, Paulding County 0
Roswell 55, Lanier 8
South Paulding 28, Sequoyah 13
Thomas County Central 49, Evans 10
Woodward Academy 41, Riverwood 13
