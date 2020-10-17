PREP FOOTBALL=

ACE Charter 30, Crawford County 13

Alexander 38, East Paulding 7

Allatoona 23, Wheeler 0

Appling County 28, Benedictine Military 21

Aquinas 35, Mount de Sales 21

Arabia Mountain 13, Miller Grove 8

Archer 49, Meadowcreek 14

Athens Academy 35, Wesleyan 0

Athens Christian 42, Providence Christian 33

Aucilla Christian, Fla. 40, Fullington 20

B.E.S.T. Academy 42, Lakeside-DeKalb 14

Bainbridge 21, Cairo 0

Baldwin 52, Rutland 12

Bethesda Academy 50, Greenwood Christian, S.C. 14

Bleckley County 59, Monticello 20

Bowdon 23, Gordon Lee 21

Bremen 21, Darlington 20

Brentwood 46, Augusta Prep 0

Brooks County 68, Atkinson County 6

Brookstone 28, Landmark Christian 19

Brookwood 47, Mountain View 20

Brookwood School 27, Tattnall Square 24

Brunswick 38, South Effingham 6

Buford 44, Habersham Central 7

Bulloch 38, Memorial Day 0

Calhoun 47, Hiram 27

Calvary Christian 42, King's Academy 24

Cambridge 37, Centennial 0

Carrollton 41, South Paulding 21

Cartersville 59, Cass 0

Carver-Atlanta 20, Westminster 10

Carver-Columbus 36, LaGrange 14

Cedar Shoals 23, Madison County 7

Cedartown 52, Pickens 21

Central-Carrollton 56, Northwest Whitfield 35

Central-Macon 40, Jackson 23

Chamblee 21, Dunwoody 10

Chapel Hill 32, Villa Rica 21

Chattahoochee County 48, Central-Talbotton 0

Cherokee 41, Woodstock 7

Cherokee Bluff 35, West Hall 7

Clarke Central 35, Eastside 34

Coffee 53, Salem 0

Collins Hill 42, Peachtree Ridge 7

Commerce 35, Greene County 0

Community Christian 27, GA Force 21

Cook 21, Worth County 14

Creekview 24, Sequoyah 0

Crisp 56, Holy Spirit 8

Crisp County 38, Mary Persons 7

Dacula 40, Winder-Barrow 0

Decatur 26, Lithonia 19

Denmark 21, Forsyth Central 0

Duluth 36, Discovery 34

Eagle's Landing Christian 34, Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 0

Edmund Burke 46, Glascock County 15

Evans 43, Grovetown 0

Fannin County 36, Pepperell 23

Fellowship Christian School def. Lakeview Academy, forfeit

Fitzgerald 48, Berrien 7

Gainesville 42, Lambert 35

Gatewood 21, Briarwood 12

George Walton 28, Holy Innocents' 21

Georgia Military 7, Wilkinson County 6

Gilmer 62, Lumpkin County 7

Glynn Academy 41, Bradwell Institute 14

Grady 38, North Springs 0

Grayson 42, South Gwinnett 7

Greater Atlanta Christian 42, Douglass 7

Greenbrier 42, Apalachee 27

Hammond, S.C. 38, Augusta Christian 19

Hancock Central 28, Warren County 14

Hardaway 34, Columbus 7

Harlem 43, Cross Creek 12

Hart County 36, Franklin County 21

Houston County 7, Veterans 0

Irwin County 40, Lanier County 0

Jeff Davis 41, Bacon County 14

Jenkins County 16, Portal 6

John Hancock 28, Rock Springs Christian 14

John Milledge 56, Valwood 0

Johns Creek 45, Chattahoochee 27

Johnson County 26, Telfair County 22

Kell 43, South Cobb 13

Kennesaw Mountain 35, Lassiter 6

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 44, Sonoraville 37

Lamar County 52, Southwest Macon 8

Laney 12, Butler 8

Lee County 23, Tift County 16

Lincoln County def. Towns County, forfeit

Luella 19, Hampton 12

Macon County 45, Taylor County 27

Marion County 13, Manchester 6

Marist 30, Hapeville 0

McIntosh County Academy 21, Emanuel County Institute 7

Metter 37, Screven County 0

Miller County 14, Terrell County 6

Milton 35, Alpharetta 20

Model 34, Coosa 6

Monroe Area 41, Stephens County 21

Montgomery County 26, Dooly County 7

Morgan County 23, Hephzibah 12

Mount Vernon 50, Loganville Christian 14

Mt. Zion-Carrollton 31, Armuchee 14

Murray County 15, Coahulla Creek 7

Newnan 42, North Paulding 23

Norcross 54, Berkmar 7

North Forsyth 24, West Forsyth 10

North Gwinnett 31, Mill Creek 0

North Hall 34, White County 31, OT

North Oconee 44, Chestatee 0

Oconee County 36, East Jackson 14

Pace Academy 21, Lovett 16

Parkview 35, Newton 7

Pataula Charter 52, Cross Keys 6

Paulding County 22, Douglas County 20

Peach County 58, Pike County 0

Pelham 42, Randolph-Clay 6

Perry 42, Spalding 11

Pinecrest 60, Dominion Christian 20

Prince Avenue Christian 63, Hebron Christian Academy 14

Putnam County 48, Oglethorpe County 0

Rabun County 63, Pope 17

Richmond Academy 42, Thomson 28

Richmond Hill 34, Statesboro 0

Ridgeland 21, Heritage-Catoosa 14

Ringgold 23, Adairsville 17

River Ridge 21, Riverwood 14

Rockmart 49, North Murray 42

Rome 24, Dalton 8

Roswell 21, Etowah 14

Savannah Christian Prep 21, First Presbyterian Day 14

Savannah Country Day 42, Deerfield-Windsor 32

Shaw 37, Jordan 8

Shiloh 41, Central Gwinnett 34

Southeast Bulloch 21, Liberty County 7

Southwest Georgia Academy 49, Southland 18

Sprayberry 67, Osborne 6

St. Andrew's 69, Robert Toombs 0

St. Pius X 34, Southwest DeKalb 18

Starr's Mill 10, Northgate 0

Stockbridge 30, Heritage-Conyers 20

Stratford 28, Calvary Day 21

Swainsboro 48, East Laurens 13

Thomasville 31, Early County 14

Towers 22, McNair 0

Tri-Cities 27, Mundy's Mill 0

Trion 37, Southeast Whitfield 6

Tucker 11, North Atlanta 8

Turner County 53, Charlton County 7

Unity Christian 30, Cherokee Christian 16

Upson-Lee 42, Americus Sumter 40

Vidalia 40, Tattnall County 14

Walker 42, St. Francis 15

Walnut Grove 56, Johnson-Gainesville 7

Warner Robins 43, Camden County 7

Washington 31, Columbia 0

Washington-Wilkes 56, Social Circle 0

West Laurens 31, Howard 0

Westfield 41, Terrell Academy 17

Westlake 26, Hughes 21

Westover 14, Dougherty 8

Westside-Augusta 31, T.W. Josey 6

Whitefield Academy 28, Heritage School 6

Windsor 62, Twiggs Academy 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Blessed Trinity vs. Woodland Cartersville, ppd. to Nov 20th.

Chattooga vs. Gordon Central, ppd.

Haralson County vs. Elbert County, ccd.

Lowndes vs. Alcovy, ccd.

Mt. Paran Christian vs. King's Ridge, ccd.

Piedmont vs. Creekside Christian Academy, ccd.

Westlake vs. Colquitt County, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

