PREP FOOTBALL=
ACE Charter 30, Crawford County 13
Alexander 38, East Paulding 7
Allatoona 23, Wheeler 0
Appling County 28, Benedictine Military 21
Aquinas 35, Mount de Sales 21
Arabia Mountain 13, Miller Grove 8
Archer 49, Meadowcreek 14
Athens Academy 35, Wesleyan 0
Athens Christian 42, Providence Christian 33
Aucilla Christian, Fla. 40, Fullington 20
B.E.S.T. Academy 42, Lakeside-DeKalb 14
Bainbridge 21, Cairo 0
Baldwin 52, Rutland 12
Bethesda Academy 50, Greenwood Christian, S.C. 14
Bleckley County 59, Monticello 20
Bowdon 23, Gordon Lee 21
Bremen 21, Darlington 20
Brentwood 46, Augusta Prep 0
Brooks County 68, Atkinson County 6
Brookstone 28, Landmark Christian 19
Brookwood 47, Mountain View 20
Brookwood School 27, Tattnall Square 24
Brunswick 38, South Effingham 6
Buford 44, Habersham Central 7
Bulloch 38, Memorial Day 0
Calhoun 47, Hiram 27
Calvary Christian 42, King's Academy 24
Cambridge 37, Centennial 0
Carrollton 41, South Paulding 21
Cartersville 59, Cass 0
Carver-Atlanta 20, Westminster 10
Carver-Columbus 36, LaGrange 14
Cedar Shoals 23, Madison County 7
Cedartown 52, Pickens 21
Central-Carrollton 56, Northwest Whitfield 35
Central-Macon 40, Jackson 23
Chamblee 21, Dunwoody 10
Chapel Hill 32, Villa Rica 21
Chattahoochee County 48, Central-Talbotton 0
Cherokee 41, Woodstock 7
Cherokee Bluff 35, West Hall 7
Clarke Central 35, Eastside 34
Coffee 53, Salem 0
Collins Hill 42, Peachtree Ridge 7
Commerce 35, Greene County 0
Community Christian 27, GA Force 21
Cook 21, Worth County 14
Creekview 24, Sequoyah 0
Crisp 56, Holy Spirit 8
Crisp County 38, Mary Persons 7
Dacula 40, Winder-Barrow 0
Decatur 26, Lithonia 19
Denmark 21, Forsyth Central 0
Duluth 36, Discovery 34
Eagle's Landing Christian 34, Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 0
Edmund Burke 46, Glascock County 15
Evans 43, Grovetown 0
Fannin County 36, Pepperell 23
Fellowship Christian School def. Lakeview Academy, forfeit
Fitzgerald 48, Berrien 7
Gainesville 42, Lambert 35
Gatewood 21, Briarwood 12
George Walton 28, Holy Innocents' 21
Georgia Military 7, Wilkinson County 6
Gilmer 62, Lumpkin County 7
Glynn Academy 41, Bradwell Institute 14
Grady 38, North Springs 0
Grayson 42, South Gwinnett 7
Greater Atlanta Christian 42, Douglass 7
Greenbrier 42, Apalachee 27
Hammond, S.C. 38, Augusta Christian 19
Hancock Central 28, Warren County 14
Hardaway 34, Columbus 7
Harlem 43, Cross Creek 12
Hart County 36, Franklin County 21
Houston County 7, Veterans 0
Irwin County 40, Lanier County 0
Jeff Davis 41, Bacon County 14
Jenkins County 16, Portal 6
John Hancock 28, Rock Springs Christian 14
John Milledge 56, Valwood 0
Johns Creek 45, Chattahoochee 27
Johnson County 26, Telfair County 22
Kell 43, South Cobb 13
Kennesaw Mountain 35, Lassiter 6
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 44, Sonoraville 37
Lamar County 52, Southwest Macon 8
Laney 12, Butler 8
Lee County 23, Tift County 16
Lincoln County def. Towns County, forfeit
Luella 19, Hampton 12
Macon County 45, Taylor County 27
Marion County 13, Manchester 6
Marist 30, Hapeville 0
McIntosh County Academy 21, Emanuel County Institute 7
Metter 37, Screven County 0
Miller County 14, Terrell County 6
Milton 35, Alpharetta 20
Model 34, Coosa 6
Monroe Area 41, Stephens County 21
Montgomery County 26, Dooly County 7
Morgan County 23, Hephzibah 12
Mount Vernon 50, Loganville Christian 14
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 31, Armuchee 14
Murray County 15, Coahulla Creek 7
Newnan 42, North Paulding 23
Norcross 54, Berkmar 7
North Forsyth 24, West Forsyth 10
North Gwinnett 31, Mill Creek 0
North Hall 34, White County 31, OT
North Oconee 44, Chestatee 0
Oconee County 36, East Jackson 14
Pace Academy 21, Lovett 16
Parkview 35, Newton 7
Pataula Charter 52, Cross Keys 6
Paulding County 22, Douglas County 20
Peach County 58, Pike County 0
Pelham 42, Randolph-Clay 6
Perry 42, Spalding 11
Pinecrest 60, Dominion Christian 20
Prince Avenue Christian 63, Hebron Christian Academy 14
Putnam County 48, Oglethorpe County 0
Rabun County 63, Pope 17
Richmond Academy 42, Thomson 28
Richmond Hill 34, Statesboro 0
Ridgeland 21, Heritage-Catoosa 14
Ringgold 23, Adairsville 17
River Ridge 21, Riverwood 14
Rockmart 49, North Murray 42
Rome 24, Dalton 8
Roswell 21, Etowah 14
Savannah Christian Prep 21, First Presbyterian Day 14
Savannah Country Day 42, Deerfield-Windsor 32
Shaw 37, Jordan 8
Shiloh 41, Central Gwinnett 34
Southeast Bulloch 21, Liberty County 7
Southwest Georgia Academy 49, Southland 18
Sprayberry 67, Osborne 6
St. Andrew's 69, Robert Toombs 0
St. Pius X 34, Southwest DeKalb 18
Starr's Mill 10, Northgate 0
Stockbridge 30, Heritage-Conyers 20
Stratford 28, Calvary Day 21
Swainsboro 48, East Laurens 13
Thomasville 31, Early County 14
Towers 22, McNair 0
Tri-Cities 27, Mundy's Mill 0
Trion 37, Southeast Whitfield 6
Tucker 11, North Atlanta 8
Turner County 53, Charlton County 7
Unity Christian 30, Cherokee Christian 16
Upson-Lee 42, Americus Sumter 40
Vidalia 40, Tattnall County 14
Walker 42, St. Francis 15
Walnut Grove 56, Johnson-Gainesville 7
Warner Robins 43, Camden County 7
Washington 31, Columbia 0
Washington-Wilkes 56, Social Circle 0
West Laurens 31, Howard 0
Westfield 41, Terrell Academy 17
Westlake 26, Hughes 21
Westover 14, Dougherty 8
Westside-Augusta 31, T.W. Josey 6
Whitefield Academy 28, Heritage School 6
Windsor 62, Twiggs Academy 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Blessed Trinity vs. Woodland Cartersville, ppd. to Nov 20th.
Chattooga vs. Gordon Central, ppd.
Haralson County vs. Elbert County, ccd.
Lowndes vs. Alcovy, ccd.
Mt. Paran Christian vs. King's Ridge, ccd.
Piedmont vs. Creekside Christian Academy, ccd.
Westlake vs. Colquitt County, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
