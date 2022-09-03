ACE Charter 63, Pataula Charter 22
Airport, S.C. 21, Butler 6
Aquinas 19, Savannah Country Day 13
Atkinson County 34, Telfair County 14
Baconton def. Central-Talbotton, forfeit
Banks County 21, Oglethorpe County 14
Benedictine Military 28, Westminster 0
Berkmar 14, Druid Hills 13
Berrien 34, Bacon County 14
Bethlehem Christian Academy 16, Heathwood Hall, S.C. 12
Bowdon 35, Bremen 0
Brantley County 17, Beach 6
Brentwood 27, Georgia Military 15
Briarwood 27, Glascock County 14
Bryan County 40, Wheeler County 13
Buford 21, North Cobb 14
Calhoun 26, Creekview 21
Calvary Christian 42, King's Ridge 24
Calvary Day 28, Eagle's Landing Christian 21
Cambridge 43, Alpharetta 38
Camden County 37, Glynn Academy 7
Carrollton 23, Rome 6
Cartersville 28, Allatoona 20
Cass 58, Drew 15
Cedar Grove 30, Westlake 20
Cedartown 35, Sequoyah 0
Central Gwinnett 17, Jackson County 13
Chamblee 37, Dunwoody 21
Charlton County 56, West Nassau County, Fla. 12
Cherokee 34, Woodstock 6
Claxton 19, Hawkinsville 6
Clinch County 50, Miller County 14
Collins Hill 16, Brookwood 13
Colquitt County 41, Tift County 13
Cook 32, Brooks County 28
Coosa 33, Gordon Central 21
Crisp County 41, Lovejoy 25
Darlington 36, Christian Heritage 14
Dawson County 30, North Hall 13
Discovery 20, Stone Mountain 14
Dodge County 43, Washington County 21
Dougherty 33, Stockbridge 30
Dutchtown 43, Jonesboro 8
Early County 19, Schley County 17
East Coweta 55, Hillgrove 21
East Forsyth 22, Cedar Shoals 14
East Hall 14, Johnson-Gainesville 13
East Jackson 26, West Hall 0
East Laurens 35, Jenkins County 7
East Paulding 35, Hiram 28
Edmund Burke 35, Trinity Christian-Dublin 25
Effingham County 32, Statesboro 10
Elbert County 27, Harlem 21
Emanuel County Institute 34, Lincoln County 20
Etowah 35, Forsyth Central 14
Evans 28, Greenbrier 7
Fannin County 38, Pickens 12
Fitzgerald 28, Northeast-Macon 27
Flint River 34, Cross Keys 6
Gainesville 23, Monroe Area 13
Gatewood 33, Augusta Prep 26
Gilmer 36, Murray County 0
Gordon Lee 46, Southeast Whitfield 22
Greene County 27, Hancock Central 18
Groves 28, Savannah 0
Hampton 34, Central-Carrollton 33
Harris County 26, Shaw 13
Harrison 28, Paulding County 14
Hart County 28, Apalachee 7
Hayesville, N.C. 48, North Georgia Falcons 14
Heard County 41, Midtown 0
Hebron Christian Academy 48, Commerce 34
Hephzibah 20, Augusta Christian 0
Heritage School 44, Kendrick 6
Heritage-Catoosa 48, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 14
Heritage-Conyers 29, Rockdale County 23
Holy Innocents' 40, Christ Church Episcopal, S.C. 0
Horizon Christian 31, New Creation Christian 0
Houston County 58, West Laurens 0
Hughes 62, Mays 12
Jackson 18, Ola 16
Jefferson 23, St. Pius X 0
Johnson County 47, Warren County 6
Kell 56, Pope 14
Kennesaw Mountain 37, North Paulding 36
Lake Oconee 36, Walker 18
Lamar County 21, Dublin 20
Lambert 27, Mountain View 13
Lanier 19, Johns Creek 14
Lanier County 17, Santa Fe, Fla. 14
Lee County 41, Lithia Springs 7
Loganville 21, Peachtree Ridge 0
Long County 60, Treutlen 13
Lowndes 43, North Miami Beach, Fla. 18
Lumpkin County 48, Franklin County 0
MLK Jr. 45, Locust Grove 20
Macon County 42, Dooly County 26
Manchester 62, Columbus 22
Marist 59, Eagle's Landing 16
McEachern 35, Douglas County 31
McNair 24, North Clayton 0
Meadowcreek 29, Campbell 17
Mill Creek 33, Archer 0
Miller Grove 16, Douglass 9
Model 17, Woodland Cartersville 14
Monroe 37, Seminole County 0
Montgomery County 14, Taylor County 8
Morgan County 65, Monticello 7
Mount Vernon 45, Mt. Paran Christian 42
Mundy's Mill 53, Riverdale 21
New Hampstead 27, Bradwell Institute 10
Newton 12, Eastside 0
North Atlanta 35, New Manchester 0
North Augusta, S.C. 28, Lakeside-Evans 21
North Cobb Christian 19, Wesleyan 15
North Forsyth 28, West Forsyth 24
North Murray 56, Ridgeland 19
North Oconee 7, South Forsyth 6
North Springs 28, Riverwood 14
Northside-Columbus 34, Hardaway 7
Northwest Whitfield 30, Ringgold 17
Oconee County 20, Putnam County 0
Pace Academy 31, Greater Atlanta Christian 0
Pebblebrook 42, Hapeville 28
Perry 28, Jones County 14
Pierce County 30, Metter 7
Pike County 49, Southwest Macon 20
Portal 28, Robert Toombs 23
Prince Avenue Christian 48, Athens Academy 14
Rabun County 72, Adairsville 36
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 50, Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 12
Richmond Academy 41, T.W. Josey 6
Richmond Hill 38, Jenkins 10
River Ridge 45, Sprayberry 42
Roswell 24, Marietta 20
Sandy Creek 48, Alexander 14
Screven County 27, Westside-Augusta 0
Social Circle 17, George Walton 10
Sonoraville 27, Dalton 21
South Effingham 24, Islands 0
South Gwinnett 19, Dacula 7
Spalding 41, Fayette County 7
Starr's Mill 43, Luella 12
Stephens County 27, Flowery Branch 11
Stephenson 20, Arabia Mountain 6
Swainsboro 47, Jeff Davis 0
Tattnall Square 64, Athens Christian 37
Temple 44, Chattooga 19
Terrell County 38, Greenville 12
Therrell 32, Clarkston 0
Thomas County Central 35, Bainbridge 14
Thomasville 36, Cairo 27
Thomson 46, Grovetown 13
Towers 6, B.E.S.T. Academy 6
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 31, Mary Persons 20
Troup County 23, Callaway 14
Turner County 32, Randolph-Clay 6
Twiggs County 61, GSIC 0
Union County 49, Towns County 7
Union Grove 11, McDonough 0
Valdosta 42, Banneker 2
Valwood 32, Frederica 21
Vidalia 56, Pinewood Christian 16
Villa Rica 29, Northgate 17
Walnut Grove 20, Chattahoochee County 14
Ware County 41, Baldwin 3
Warner Robins 17, Northside-Warner Robins 10, OT
Wayne County 7, Appling County 0
Westfield 48, Southland 14
Westside-Macon 40, Morrow 14
Wheeler 28, South Cobb 3
White County 34, Chestatee 7
Whitefield Academy 35, Providence Christian 7
Whitewater 45, Griffin 21
Wilkinson County 53, Crawford County 13
Winder-Barrow 33, Salem 2
Winter Park, Fla. 31, North Gwinnett 19
Woodland Stockbridge 17, McIntosh 14
Worth County 56, Upson-Lee 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Pelham vs. Mitchell County, ccd.
Windsor Forest vs. Johnson-Savannah, ppd. to Sep 6th.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.