ACE Charter 63, Pataula Charter 22

Airport, S.C. 21, Butler 6

Aquinas 19, Savannah Country Day 13

Atkinson County 34, Telfair County 14

Baconton def. Central-Talbotton, forfeit

Banks County 21, Oglethorpe County 14

Benedictine Military 28, Westminster 0

Berkmar 14, Druid Hills 13

Berrien 34, Bacon County 14

Bethlehem Christian Academy 16, Heathwood Hall, S.C. 12

Bowdon 35, Bremen 0

Brantley County 17, Beach 6

Brentwood 27, Georgia Military 15

Briarwood 27, Glascock County 14

Bryan County 40, Wheeler County 13

Buford 21, North Cobb 14

Calhoun 26, Creekview 21

Calvary Christian 42, King's Ridge 24

Calvary Day 28, Eagle's Landing Christian 21

Cambridge 43, Alpharetta 38

Camden County 37, Glynn Academy 7

Carrollton 23, Rome 6

Cartersville 28, Allatoona 20

Cass 58, Drew 15

Cedar Grove 30, Westlake 20

Cedartown 35, Sequoyah 0

Central Gwinnett 17, Jackson County 13

Chamblee 37, Dunwoody 21

Charlton County 56, West Nassau County, Fla. 12

Cherokee 34, Woodstock 6

Claxton 19, Hawkinsville 6

Clinch County 50, Miller County 14

Collins Hill 16, Brookwood 13

Colquitt County 41, Tift County 13

Cook 32, Brooks County 28

Coosa 33, Gordon Central 21

Crisp County 41, Lovejoy 25

Darlington 36, Christian Heritage 14

Dawson County 30, North Hall 13

Discovery 20, Stone Mountain 14

Dodge County 43, Washington County 21

Dougherty 33, Stockbridge 30

Dutchtown 43, Jonesboro 8

Early County 19, Schley County 17

East Coweta 55, Hillgrove 21

East Forsyth 22, Cedar Shoals 14

East Hall 14, Johnson-Gainesville 13

East Jackson 26, West Hall 0

East Laurens 35, Jenkins County 7

East Paulding 35, Hiram 28

Edmund Burke 35, Trinity Christian-Dublin 25

Effingham County 32, Statesboro 10

Elbert County 27, Harlem 21

Emanuel County Institute 34, Lincoln County 20

Etowah 35, Forsyth Central 14

Evans 28, Greenbrier 7

Fannin County 38, Pickens 12

Fitzgerald 28, Northeast-Macon 27

Flint River 34, Cross Keys 6

Gainesville 23, Monroe Area 13

Gatewood 33, Augusta Prep 26

Gilmer 36, Murray County 0

Gordon Lee 46, Southeast Whitfield 22

Greene County 27, Hancock Central 18

Groves 28, Savannah 0

Hampton 34, Central-Carrollton 33

Harris County 26, Shaw 13

Harrison 28, Paulding County 14

Hart County 28, Apalachee 7

Hayesville, N.C. 48, North Georgia Falcons 14

Heard County 41, Midtown 0

Hebron Christian Academy 48, Commerce 34

Hephzibah 20, Augusta Christian 0

Heritage School 44, Kendrick 6

Heritage-Catoosa 48, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 14

Heritage-Conyers 29, Rockdale County 23

Holy Innocents' 40, Christ Church Episcopal, S.C. 0

Horizon Christian 31, New Creation Christian 0

Houston County 58, West Laurens 0

Hughes 62, Mays 12

Jackson 18, Ola 16

Jefferson 23, St. Pius X 0

Johnson County 47, Warren County 6

Kell 56, Pope 14

Kennesaw Mountain 37, North Paulding 36

Lake Oconee 36, Walker 18

Lamar County 21, Dublin 20

Lambert 27, Mountain View 13

Lanier 19, Johns Creek 14

Lanier County 17, Santa Fe, Fla. 14

Lee County 41, Lithia Springs 7

Loganville 21, Peachtree Ridge 0

Long County 60, Treutlen 13

Lowndes 43, North Miami Beach, Fla. 18

Lumpkin County 48, Franklin County 0

MLK Jr. 45, Locust Grove 20

Macon County 42, Dooly County 26

Manchester 62, Columbus 22

Marist 59, Eagle's Landing 16

McEachern 35, Douglas County 31

McNair 24, North Clayton 0

Meadowcreek 29, Campbell 17

Mill Creek 33, Archer 0

Miller Grove 16, Douglass 9

Model 17, Woodland Cartersville 14

Monroe 37, Seminole County 0

Montgomery County 14, Taylor County 8

Morgan County 65, Monticello 7

Mount Vernon 45, Mt. Paran Christian 42

Mundy's Mill 53, Riverdale 21

New Hampstead 27, Bradwell Institute 10

Newton 12, Eastside 0

North Atlanta 35, New Manchester 0

North Augusta, S.C. 28, Lakeside-Evans 21

North Cobb Christian 19, Wesleyan 15

North Forsyth 28, West Forsyth 24

North Murray 56, Ridgeland 19

North Oconee 7, South Forsyth 6

North Springs 28, Riverwood 14

Northside-Columbus 34, Hardaway 7

Northwest Whitfield 30, Ringgold 17

Oconee County 20, Putnam County 0

Pace Academy 31, Greater Atlanta Christian 0

Pebblebrook 42, Hapeville 28

Perry 28, Jones County 14

Pierce County 30, Metter 7

Pike County 49, Southwest Macon 20

Portal 28, Robert Toombs 23

Prince Avenue Christian 48, Athens Academy 14

Rabun County 72, Adairsville 36

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 50, Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 12

Richmond Academy 41, T.W. Josey 6

Richmond Hill 38, Jenkins 10

River Ridge 45, Sprayberry 42

Roswell 24, Marietta 20

Sandy Creek 48, Alexander 14

Screven County 27, Westside-Augusta 0

Social Circle 17, George Walton 10

Sonoraville 27, Dalton 21

South Effingham 24, Islands 0

South Gwinnett 19, Dacula 7

Spalding 41, Fayette County 7

Starr's Mill 43, Luella 12

Stephens County 27, Flowery Branch 11

Stephenson 20, Arabia Mountain 6

Swainsboro 47, Jeff Davis 0

Tattnall Square 64, Athens Christian 37

Temple 44, Chattooga 19

Terrell County 38, Greenville 12

Therrell 32, Clarkston 0

Thomas County Central 35, Bainbridge 14

Thomasville 36, Cairo 27

Thomson 46, Grovetown 13

Towers 6, B.E.S.T. Academy 6

Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 31, Mary Persons 20

Troup County 23, Callaway 14

Turner County 32, Randolph-Clay 6

Twiggs County 61, GSIC 0

Union County 49, Towns County 7

Union Grove 11, McDonough 0

Valdosta 42, Banneker 2

Valwood 32, Frederica 21

Vidalia 56, Pinewood Christian 16

Villa Rica 29, Northgate 17

Walnut Grove 20, Chattahoochee County 14

Ware County 41, Baldwin 3

Warner Robins 17, Northside-Warner Robins 10, OT

Wayne County 7, Appling County 0

Westfield 48, Southland 14

Westside-Macon 40, Morrow 14

Wheeler 28, South Cobb 3

White County 34, Chestatee 7

Whitefield Academy 35, Providence Christian 7

Whitewater 45, Griffin 21

Wilkinson County 53, Crawford County 13

Winder-Barrow 33, Salem 2

Winter Park, Fla. 31, North Gwinnett 19

Woodland Stockbridge 17, McIntosh 14

Worth County 56, Upson-Lee 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Pelham vs. Mitchell County, ccd.

Windsor Forest vs. Johnson-Savannah, ppd. to Sep 6th.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

