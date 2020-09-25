ACE Charter 15, Pataula Charter 6
Adairsville 38, Murray County 7
Allatoona 38, South Cobb 0
Alpharetta 21, Chattahoochee 7
Appling County 45, Westside-Macon 7
Aquinas 28, First Presbyterian Day 27
Athens Academy 68, Berkmar 14
Atkinson County 28, Miller County 14
Aucilla Christian, Fla. 43, Fullington 0
Bacon County 42, Brantley County 0
Bainbridge 21, Thomasville 7
Banks County 37, Lumpkin County 0
Benedictine Military 49, North Oconee 35
Bethesda Academy 40, Hilton Head Prep, S.C. 15
Bethlehem Christian Academy 42, Augusta Prep 12
Bleckley County 21, Vidalia 14
Blessed Trinity 54, Kell 32
Bowdon 14, Heritage School 9
Brentwood 52, Edmund Burke 6
Briarwood 46, Trinity Christian-Dublin 21
Brooks County 25, Cook 20
Brookwood 24, Mill Creek 13
Buford 47, Clarke Central 0
Calhoun 60, Ridgeland 0
Callaway 35, Douglass 0
Camden County 24, Marietta 21
Cartersville 21, Creekside 18
Carver-Columbus 52, Kendrick 0
Cass 17, Temple 14
Central-Carrollton 29, Whitewater 28, OT
Cherokee 14, Creekview 9
Christian Heritage 39, Heritage-Catoosa 7
Collins Hill 28, Rome 14
Colquitt County 24, Valdosta 10
Commerce 55, Elbert County 28
Crisp County 34, Eagle's Landing Christian 14
Dawson County 42, Northview 20
Dothan, Ala. def. Cairo, forfeit
Drew 20, North Clayton 6
East Coweta 42, Meadowcreek 27
East Hall 41, Johnson-Gainesville 3
East Laurens 14, Oglethorpe County 7
Eastside 34, Alcovy 31
Fannin County 48, Southeast Whitfield 0
Fellowship Christian School 42, B.E.S.T. Academy 0
Fitzgerald 14, Jefferson County 12
Forsyth Central 42, Cambridge 14
Franklin County 14, Jackson County 13
Gainesville 48, Discovery 0
Gatewood 14, Terrell Academy 0
Gilmer 28, East Jackson 19
Grayson 26, Archer 7
Hancock Central 42, Greene County 3
Haralson County 49, Model 7
Hardaway 28, Troup County 26
Hawkinsville 25, Telfair County 22
Heard County 35, Darlington 30
Hebron Christian Academy 17, Mt. Pisgah Christian 13
Hillgrove 38, McEachern 29
Houston County 23, Statesboro 18
Howard 37, Central-Macon 20
Hughes 35, Mays 14
Irwin County 44, Wilkinson County 0
Jefferson 40, Mountain View 7
John Milledge 52, Savannah Christian Prep 13
LaFayette 43, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 7
LaGrange 39, Columbus 32
Lakeside-Evans 26, Effingham County 0
Lakeview Academy 34, Walker 0
Lambert 26, Duluth 10
Lanier 38, Denmark 27
Lanier County 45, Brookwood School 8
Liberty County 10, Bradwell Institute 6
Lovejoy 19, North Gwinnett 7
Lovett 43, Therrell 0
Lowndes 38, Lee County 13
Macon County 38, Marion County 0
Manchester 62, Central-Talbotton 8
Marist 45, Hampton 0
McIntosh County Academy 29, Charlton County 21
Metter 35, Savannah Country Day 7
Milton 43, Hapeville 18
Morgan County 28, Monticello 0
Mount de Sales 27, Brookstone 26
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 21, Towns County 20, OT
Newnan 44, Mary Persons 7
North Cobb Christian 34, Calvary Day 0
North Forsyth 28, Etowah 0
North Murray 62, Ringgold 49
Northgate 24, Villa Rica 7
Northwest Whitfield 38, Chattooga 14
Parkview 42, Loganville 0
Peachtree Ridge 35, Centennial 32
Pebblebrook 31, Lithia Springs 26
Pickens 10, Coosa 0
Piedmont 28, Memorial Day 13
Pinecrest 26, Peachtree 15
Pinewood Christian 38, Southland 6
Pope 27, Lassiter 6
Prince Avenue Christian 35, Holy Innocents' 25
Putnam County 45, Social Circle 0
Rabun County 48, Bremen 34
Richmond Academy 17, Evans 16
Riverwood 29, Woodward Academy 26
Rockmart 42, Coahulla Creek 6
Roswell 41, North Paulding 14
South Atlanta 20, Washington 19
South Forsyth 52, Central Gwinnett 27
South Paulding 28, Chapel Hill 14
Southwest Georgia Academy 41, Lafayette Christian 7
Sprayberry 51, Kennesaw Mountain 20
St. Pius X 25, Cedar Shoals 3
Starr's Mill 10, Sandy Creek 7
Stephens County 44, Madison County 13
Tattnall Square 34, Deerfield-Windsor 7
Taylor County 33, Schley County 14
Thomas County Central 41, Lamar County 24
Thomas Jefferson 15, Glascock County 8
Tiftarea 21, Frederica 18
Treutlen 23, Portal 16
Trion 39, Dade County 34
Turner County 45, Seminole County 0
Unity Christian 14, Dominion Christian 0
Upson-Lee 35, McIntosh 27
Valwood 42, Baconton 7
Ware County 45, Thomson 12
Warner Robins 47, Northside-Warner Robins 0
Washington County 27, Swainsboro 22
Washington-Wilkes 34, Warren County 0
Wayne County 31, South Effingham 17
Wesleyan 28, Loganville Christian 0
West Forsyth 24, Walton 21
West Hall 14, Chestatee 8
West Laurens 27, Toombs County 7
Westlake 21, Johns Creek 7
Westminster-Augusta 28, Windsor 6
Wheeler 63, Osborne 0
White County 28, Habersham Central 21
Wilcox County 14, Johnson County 7
Woodland Cartersville 50, North Springs 9
Woodstock 48, Campbell 7
Worth County 30, Rutland 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Armuchee vs. Weaver, Ala., ccd.
Dodge County vs. Fitzgerald, ccd.
Valwood vs. North Florida Christian, Fla., ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
