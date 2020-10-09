PREP FOOTBALL=
Adairsville 43, LaFayette 14
Allatoona 37, Osborne 0
Appling County 23, Wayne County 20
Archer 49, Dunwoody 0
Athens Academy 35, Hebron Christian Academy 7
Augusta Christian 45, Pinewood Prep, S.C. 6
Berrien 28, Tattnall County 21
Brookwood 56, Marietta 42
Brunswick 24, Glynn Academy 21
Buford 51, Central Gwinnett 0
Burke County 58, Cross Creek 0
Callaway 16, Thomas County Central 14
Calvary Day 35, Strong Rock Christian 7
Campbell 17, Morrow 6
Carrollton 34, Rome 12
Central-Carrollton 32, Heard County 13
Central-Macon 36, Mary Persons 20
Chapel Hill 47, North Springs 0
Charlton County 18, Clinch County 14
Chattahoochee County 6, Marion County 0
Christian Heritage 44, Mt. Pisgah Christian 24
Clarke Central 38, Jackson County 10
Coffee 37, Camden County 13
Colquitt County 63, Northside-Warner Robins 24
Commerce 41, Mt. Paran Christian 9
Cook 40, Brantley County 23
Coosa 23, Lakeview Academy 15
Crisp County 32, Upson-Lee 0
Dacula 28, Lanier 27
Dawson County 42, White County 35
Dublin 50, Dooly County 0
Effingham County 10, South Effingham 0
Emanuel County Institute 42, Portal 20
Fannin County 57, Gordon Central 6
Fitzgerald 27, Pierce County 17
Flint River 40, Cross Keys 19
Frederica 31, Long County 7
George Walton 39, Mount Vernon 13
Gordon Lee 48, Southeast Whitfield 0
Greater Atlanta Christian 28, Westminster 6
Griffin 38, McIntosh 7
Habersham Central 27, Winder-Barrow 21
Hapeville 21, Mays 0
Haralson County 44, Banks County 0
Hillgrove 28, Gainesville 27
Holy Innocents' 28, Athens Christian 7
Houston County 21, Newton 7
Hughes 33, Cambridge 14
Irwin County 21, Brooks County 13
Jackson 35, Pike County 14
Jefferson 40, Flowery Branch 10
Johns Creek 27, Riverwood 20
Jones County 34, Stockbridge 6
Lee County 27, Warner Robins 7
Lincoln County 27, Elbert County 20
Loganville 59, Johnson-Gainesville 0
McIntosh County Academy 43, Claxton 22
Metter 42, Jenkins County 0
Milton 16, McEachern 3
Mitchell County 36, Miller County 27
Monroe Area 33, Lakeside-Evans 0
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 28, Heritage School 10
North Gwinnett 16, North Cobb 0
North Hall 42, West Hall 13
North Murray 40, Sonoraville 20
North Oconee 41, Madison County 26
Oconee County 14, Veterans 6
Oglethorpe County 28, Butler 14
Ola 30, Woodland Stockbridge 6
Pataula Charter 48, Rock Springs Christian 6
Peach County 53, Americus Sumter 3
Pebblebrook 20, North Atlanta 17, OT
Pepperell 41, Dade County 14
Perry 49, Rutland 12
Pope 35, South Cobb 7
Rabun County 70, East Jackson 36
Redan 28, Lakeside-DeKalb 20
Richmond Academy 20, Harlem 10
Richmond Hill 42, Bradwell Institute 7
Ringgold 34, Murray County 13
Roswell 23, Walton 17, OT
Sale Creek, Tenn. 14, North Georgia 6
Savannah Christian Prep 40, Mount de Sales 11
South Forsyth 39, Alcovy 7
South Paulding 20, Dalton 15
Southwest Georgia Academy 55, Robert Toombs 0
St. Pius X 42, Northview 7
Starr's Mill 14, Harris County 10
Statesboro 33, Liberty County 13
Stratford 28, Savannah Country Day 21
Taylor County 27, Manchester 17
Temple 49, B.E.S.T. Academy 20
Terrell Academy 24, Brookwood School 17
Terrell County 33, Randolph-Clay 0
Thomas Jefferson 35, Memorial Day 13
Tift County 47, Worth County 0
Turner County 26, Atkinson County 12
Ware County 43, Benedictine Military 21
West Laurens 14, Spalding 7
Wheeler 13, Lassiter 12
Whitefield Academy 34, Brookstone 31
Whitewater 91, Northside-Columbus 21
Woodward Academy 41, Banneker 14
__
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.