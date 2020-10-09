PREP FOOTBALL=

Adairsville 43, LaFayette 14

Allatoona 37, Osborne 0

Appling County 23, Wayne County 20

Archer 49, Dunwoody 0

Athens Academy 35, Hebron Christian Academy 7

Augusta Christian 45, Pinewood Prep, S.C. 6

Berrien 28, Tattnall County 21

Brookwood 56, Marietta 42

Brunswick 24, Glynn Academy 21

Buford 51, Central Gwinnett 0

Burke County 58, Cross Creek 0

Callaway 16, Thomas County Central 14

Calvary Day 35, Strong Rock Christian 7

Campbell 17, Morrow 6

Carrollton 34, Rome 12

Central-Carrollton 32, Heard County 13

Central-Macon 36, Mary Persons 20

Chapel Hill 47, North Springs 0

Charlton County 18, Clinch County 14

Chattahoochee County 6, Marion County 0

Christian Heritage 44, Mt. Pisgah Christian 24

Clarke Central 38, Jackson County 10

Coffee 37, Camden County 13

Colquitt County 63, Northside-Warner Robins 24

Commerce 41, Mt. Paran Christian 9

Cook 40, Brantley County 23

Coosa 23, Lakeview Academy 15

Crisp County 32, Upson-Lee 0

Dacula 28, Lanier 27

Dawson County 42, White County 35

Dublin 50, Dooly County 0

Effingham County 10, South Effingham 0

Emanuel County Institute 42, Portal 20

Fannin County 57, Gordon Central 6

Fitzgerald 27, Pierce County 17

Flint River 40, Cross Keys 19

Frederica 31, Long County 7

George Walton 39, Mount Vernon 13

Gordon Lee 48, Southeast Whitfield 0

Greater Atlanta Christian 28, Westminster 6

Griffin 38, McIntosh 7

Habersham Central 27, Winder-Barrow 21

Hapeville 21, Mays 0

Haralson County 44, Banks County 0

Hillgrove 28, Gainesville 27

Holy Innocents' 28, Athens Christian 7

Houston County 21, Newton 7

Hughes 33, Cambridge 14

Irwin County 21, Brooks County 13

Jackson 35, Pike County 14

Jefferson 40, Flowery Branch 10

Johns Creek 27, Riverwood 20

Jones County 34, Stockbridge 6

Lee County 27, Warner Robins 7

Lincoln County 27, Elbert County 20

Loganville 59, Johnson-Gainesville 0

McIntosh County Academy 43, Claxton 22

Metter 42, Jenkins County 0

Milton 16, McEachern 3

Mitchell County 36, Miller County 27

Monroe Area 33, Lakeside-Evans 0

Mt. Zion-Carrollton 28, Heritage School 10

North Gwinnett 16, North Cobb 0

North Hall 42, West Hall 13

North Murray 40, Sonoraville 20

North Oconee 41, Madison County 26

Oconee County 14, Veterans 6

Oglethorpe County 28, Butler 14

Ola 30, Woodland Stockbridge 6

Pataula Charter 48, Rock Springs Christian 6

Peach County 53, Americus Sumter 3

Pebblebrook 20, North Atlanta 17, OT

Pepperell 41, Dade County 14

Perry 49, Rutland 12

Pope 35, South Cobb 7

Rabun County 70, East Jackson 36

Redan 28, Lakeside-DeKalb 20

Richmond Academy 20, Harlem 10

Richmond Hill 42, Bradwell Institute 7

Ringgold 34, Murray County 13

Roswell 23, Walton 17, OT

Sale Creek, Tenn. 14, North Georgia 6

Savannah Christian Prep 40, Mount de Sales 11

South Forsyth 39, Alcovy 7

South Paulding 20, Dalton 15

Southwest Georgia Academy 55, Robert Toombs 0

St. Pius X 42, Northview 7

Starr's Mill 14, Harris County 10

Statesboro 33, Liberty County 13

Stratford 28, Savannah Country Day 21

Taylor County 27, Manchester 17

Temple 49, B.E.S.T. Academy 20

Terrell Academy 24, Brookwood School 17

Terrell County 33, Randolph-Clay 0

Thomas Jefferson 35, Memorial Day 13

Tift County 47, Worth County 0

Turner County 26, Atkinson County 12

Ware County 43, Benedictine Military 21

West Laurens 14, Spalding 7

Wheeler 13, Lassiter 12

Whitefield Academy 34, Brookstone 31

Whitewater 91, Northside-Columbus 21

Woodward Academy 41, Banneker 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

