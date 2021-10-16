Adairsville 21, Sonoraville 14

Alcovy 43, Grovetown 20

Allatoona 43, Sprayberry 7

Apalachee 42, Johnson-Gainesville 0

Appling County 42, Tattnall County 7

Aquinas 28, Savannah Country Day 27, OT

Athens Academy 44, Loganville Christian 10

Bainbridge 35, Dade Christian, Fla. 12

Baldwin 20, Howard 7

Benedictine Military 56, South Effingham 7

Bleckley County 9, Northeast-Macon 6

Brentwood 47, Robert Toombs 6

Brooks County 42, Charlton County 7

Brookwood 28, Newton 6

Brookwood School 49, Southwest Georgia Academy 27

Brunswick 42, Richmond Hill 7

Buford 37, Shiloh 0

Calhoun 52, Woodland Cartersville 6

Calhoun County 46, Stewart County 8

Callaway 35, Bremen 7

Calvary Christian 53, Community Christian 16

Calvary Day 21, Savannah Christian Prep 0

Cambridge 48, Johns Creek 47, OT

Cartersville 49, Blessed Trinity 21

Carver-Columbus 36, Troup County 0

Cass 34, Hiram 24

Cedar Grove 63, Salem 0

Cedartown 50, Ridgeland 6

Central Fellowship 40, Pataula Charter 6

Central-Carrollton 20, Pickens 17

Chamblee 55, East Forsyth 6

Chattahoochee County 48, Taylor County 0

Chattooga 28, Dade County 13

Cherokee 14, Etowah 13

Cherokee Bluff 55, Lumpkin County 8

Clarke Central 76, Greenbrier 34

Clinch County 42, Atkinson County 6

Coffee 48, Wayne County 0

Colquitt County 34, Camden County 31, OT

Commerce 30, Franklin County 0

Creekside 41, Banneker 0

Darlington 28, Christian Heritage 24

Dawson County 51, West Hall 0

Dodge County 21, Lamar County 6

Dougherty 44, Randolph-Clay 0

Dublin 54, Treutlen 12

Duluth 64, Lakeside-DeKalb 12

Eagle's Landing Christian 41, Pacelli Catholic 0

Early County 17, Berrien 15, OT

East Paulding 25, Paulding County 21

Effingham County 20, Glynn Academy 14

Emanuel County Institute 28, Claxton 10

Evans 37, Lakeside-Evans 29

Fannin County 35, Model 7

Fellowship Christian School 31, King's Ridge 7

First Presbyterian Day 33, Mount de Sales 14

Fitzgerald 28, Worth County 13

Flowery Branch 34, Cedar Shoals 14

Frederica 34, Bulloch 7

Georgia Military 55, Glascock County 20

Grayson 28, Parkview 21

Hammond, S.C. 45, Augusta Christian 0

Hapeville 20, Westover 12

Haralson County 49, Temple 14

Harris County 48, McIntosh 24

Harrison 45, North Paulding 28

Heritage-Conyers 38, Rockdale County 8

Jeff Davis 37, Toombs County 6

Jenkins County 34, Bryan County 14

Kell 45, Wheeler 23

Kennesaw Mountain 21, Pope 17

LaFayette 27, Coahulla Creek 14

Lambert 26, North Forsyth 7

Landmark Christian 28, Heritage School 21

Lassiter 16, Osborne 3

Lee County 29, Houston County 9

Long County 29, Brantley County 19

Lovett 48, Towers 6

Lowndes 26, Tift County 7

Macon County 42, Greenville 14

Madison County 24, Chestatee 21

Marietta 48, Hillgrove 0

Marist 38, Arabia Mountain 0

Maynard Jackson 30, Chapel Hill 20

McEachern 41, Newnan 21

Meadowcreek 41, Dunwoody 20

Metter 28, McIntosh County Academy 6

Mill Creek 56, Mountain View 0

Miller County 47, Baconton 7

Mitchell County 29, Seminole County 14

Montgomery County 42, Telfair County 20

Morgan County 32, Richmond Academy 0

Mount Vernon 48, Providence Christian 6

New Hampstead 32, Islands 9

Norcross 35, Discovery 6

North Cobb 51, Walton 29

North Cobb Christian 49, Walker 0

North Hall 47, Gilmer 6

North Murray 56, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 17

North Oconee 56, East Hall 0

Northside-Warner Robins 13, Valdosta 10

Northwest Whitfield 22, Heritage-Catoosa 15

Pace Academy 62, Therrell 0

Pebblebrook 31, Campbell 14

Perry 32, West Laurens 0

Piedmont 24, Augusta Prep 21

Pinewood Christian 37, Memorial Day 27

Prince Avenue Christian 61, George Walton 0

Rabun County 63, Banks County 0

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 38, Charlotte Latin, N.C. 3

River Ridge 28, Centennial 27

Riverwood 35, Creekview 28

Rockmart 72, Murray County 0

Sandy Creek 37, Greater Atlanta Christian 3

Schley County 31, Pelham 0

Screven County 47, Portal 20

Sequoyah 44, Chattahoochee 7

South Forsyth 17, Gainesville 9

South Gwinnett 32, Peachtree Ridge 14

Southeast Bulloch 36, Johnson-Savannah 15

Southwest DeKalb 48, Stone Mountain 0

Starr's Mill 28, Griffin 20

Statesboro 20, Bradwell Institute 6

Stratford 41, Strong Rock Christian 0

Swainsboro 54, Bacon County 0

Terrell Academy 49, Tiftarea 20

Thomas Jefferson 40, Bethlehem Christian Academy 14

Thomasville 28, Cook 13

Thomson 27, Burke County 14

Turner County 26, Lanier County 21

Twiggs Academy 33, Crisp 0

Vidalia 50, East Laurens 21

Villa Rica 33, Lithia Springs 30

Ware County 29, Warner Robins 21

Warren County 48, ACE Charter 21

Wesleyan 34, Hebron Christian Academy 0

West Forsyth 42, Forsyth Central 10

Westfield 35, Gatewood 13

Westminster 37, Redan 14

Westminster-Augusta 51, Dominion Christian 0

Westside-Augusta 28, Laney 6

Westside-Macon 21, Rutland 14

Wheeler County 26, Johnson County 20, OT

Wilcox County 25, Dooly County 14

Winder-Barrow 35, Central Gwinnett 7

Windsor 58, Westwood 33

