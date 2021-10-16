Adairsville 21, Sonoraville 14
Alcovy 43, Grovetown 20
Allatoona 43, Sprayberry 7
Apalachee 42, Johnson-Gainesville 0
Appling County 42, Tattnall County 7
Aquinas 28, Savannah Country Day 27, OT
Athens Academy 44, Loganville Christian 10
Bainbridge 35, Dade Christian, Fla. 12
Baldwin 20, Howard 7
Benedictine Military 56, South Effingham 7
Bleckley County 9, Northeast-Macon 6
Brentwood 47, Robert Toombs 6
Brooks County 42, Charlton County 7
Brookwood 28, Newton 6
Brookwood School 49, Southwest Georgia Academy 27
Brunswick 42, Richmond Hill 7
Buford 37, Shiloh 0
Calhoun 52, Woodland Cartersville 6
Calhoun County 46, Stewart County 8
Callaway 35, Bremen 7
Calvary Christian 53, Community Christian 16
Calvary Day 21, Savannah Christian Prep 0
Cambridge 48, Johns Creek 47, OT
Cartersville 49, Blessed Trinity 21
Carver-Columbus 36, Troup County 0
Cass 34, Hiram 24
Cedar Grove 63, Salem 0
Cedartown 50, Ridgeland 6
Central Fellowship 40, Pataula Charter 6
Central-Carrollton 20, Pickens 17
Chamblee 55, East Forsyth 6
Chattahoochee County 48, Taylor County 0
Chattooga 28, Dade County 13
Cherokee 14, Etowah 13
Cherokee Bluff 55, Lumpkin County 8
Clarke Central 76, Greenbrier 34
Clinch County 42, Atkinson County 6
Coffee 48, Wayne County 0
Colquitt County 34, Camden County 31, OT
Commerce 30, Franklin County 0
Creekside 41, Banneker 0
Darlington 28, Christian Heritage 24
Dawson County 51, West Hall 0
Dodge County 21, Lamar County 6
Dougherty 44, Randolph-Clay 0
Dublin 54, Treutlen 12
Duluth 64, Lakeside-DeKalb 12
Eagle's Landing Christian 41, Pacelli Catholic 0
Early County 17, Berrien 15, OT
East Paulding 25, Paulding County 21
Effingham County 20, Glynn Academy 14
Emanuel County Institute 28, Claxton 10
Evans 37, Lakeside-Evans 29
Fannin County 35, Model 7
Fellowship Christian School 31, King's Ridge 7
First Presbyterian Day 33, Mount de Sales 14
Fitzgerald 28, Worth County 13
Flowery Branch 34, Cedar Shoals 14
Frederica 34, Bulloch 7
Georgia Military 55, Glascock County 20
Grayson 28, Parkview 21
Hammond, S.C. 45, Augusta Christian 0
Hapeville 20, Westover 12
Haralson County 49, Temple 14
Harris County 48, McIntosh 24
Harrison 45, North Paulding 28
Heritage-Conyers 38, Rockdale County 8
Jeff Davis 37, Toombs County 6
Jenkins County 34, Bryan County 14
Kell 45, Wheeler 23
Kennesaw Mountain 21, Pope 17
LaFayette 27, Coahulla Creek 14
Lambert 26, North Forsyth 7
Landmark Christian 28, Heritage School 21
Lassiter 16, Osborne 3
Lee County 29, Houston County 9
Long County 29, Brantley County 19
Lovett 48, Towers 6
Lowndes 26, Tift County 7
Macon County 42, Greenville 14
Madison County 24, Chestatee 21
Marietta 48, Hillgrove 0
Marist 38, Arabia Mountain 0
Maynard Jackson 30, Chapel Hill 20
McEachern 41, Newnan 21
Meadowcreek 41, Dunwoody 20
Metter 28, McIntosh County Academy 6
Mill Creek 56, Mountain View 0
Miller County 47, Baconton 7
Mitchell County 29, Seminole County 14
Montgomery County 42, Telfair County 20
Morgan County 32, Richmond Academy 0
Mount Vernon 48, Providence Christian 6
New Hampstead 32, Islands 9
Norcross 35, Discovery 6
North Cobb 51, Walton 29
North Cobb Christian 49, Walker 0
North Hall 47, Gilmer 6
North Murray 56, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 17
North Oconee 56, East Hall 0
Northside-Warner Robins 13, Valdosta 10
Northwest Whitfield 22, Heritage-Catoosa 15
Pace Academy 62, Therrell 0
Pebblebrook 31, Campbell 14
Perry 32, West Laurens 0
Piedmont 24, Augusta Prep 21
Pinewood Christian 37, Memorial Day 27
Prince Avenue Christian 61, George Walton 0
Rabun County 63, Banks County 0
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 38, Charlotte Latin, N.C. 3
River Ridge 28, Centennial 27
Riverwood 35, Creekview 28
Rockmart 72, Murray County 0
Sandy Creek 37, Greater Atlanta Christian 3
Schley County 31, Pelham 0
Screven County 47, Portal 20
Sequoyah 44, Chattahoochee 7
South Forsyth 17, Gainesville 9
South Gwinnett 32, Peachtree Ridge 14
Southeast Bulloch 36, Johnson-Savannah 15
Southwest DeKalb 48, Stone Mountain 0
Starr's Mill 28, Griffin 20
Statesboro 20, Bradwell Institute 6
Stratford 41, Strong Rock Christian 0
Swainsboro 54, Bacon County 0
Terrell Academy 49, Tiftarea 20
Thomas Jefferson 40, Bethlehem Christian Academy 14
Thomasville 28, Cook 13
Thomson 27, Burke County 14
Turner County 26, Lanier County 21
Twiggs Academy 33, Crisp 0
Vidalia 50, East Laurens 21
Villa Rica 33, Lithia Springs 30
Ware County 29, Warner Robins 21
Warren County 48, ACE Charter 21
Wesleyan 34, Hebron Christian Academy 0
West Forsyth 42, Forsyth Central 10
Westfield 35, Gatewood 13
Westminster 37, Redan 14
Westminster-Augusta 51, Dominion Christian 0
Westside-Augusta 28, Laney 6
Westside-Macon 21, Rutland 14
Wheeler County 26, Johnson County 20, OT
Wilcox County 25, Dooly County 14
Winder-Barrow 35, Central Gwinnett 7
Windsor 58, Westwood 33
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
