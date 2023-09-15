Adairsville 49, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 13
Americus Sumter 23, Northside-Columbus 7
Appling County 40, Moore Haven, Fla. 6
Archer 47, Shiloh 0
Armuchee 53, Southeast Whitfield 10
Aucilla Christian, Fla. 29, Georgia Christian 0
Banks County 19, George Walton 7
Benedictine Military 35, Hebron Christian Academy 10
Berrien 42, Atkinson County 22
Bethlehem Christian Academy 42, Georgia Force Christian 17
Bowdon 49, Dade County 15
Bremen 31, Gordon Lee 3
Brookstone 38, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 14
Brookwood 23, Carver-Columbus 22
Brunswick 63, Islands 0
Buford 31, Carver-Atlanta 0
Bulloch 57, Augusta Prep 0
Burke County 49, Oconee County 17
Cairo 43, Pelham 27
Calhoun 52, Sonoraville 16
Calvary Day 57, Liberty County 7
Camden County 51, Somerset-Canyons, Fla. 7
Carrollton 47, Jenkins 14
Cartersville 45, Heritage-Conyers 0
Cedar Shoals 14, Walnut Grove 6
Central Gwinnett 9, Miller Grove 0
Central-Carrollton 21, Northgate 17
Chattahoochee 34, Johns Creek 0
Cherokee Bluff 48, Chestatee 0
Christian Heritage 29, Pickens 24
Clarke Central 21, South Forsyth 20, OT
Clinch County 28, Bacon County 26
Coahulla Creek 28, Ridgeland 0
Coffee 58, Salem 0
Colleton Prep, S.C. 3, Memorial Day 0
Commerce 17, Lincoln County 10
Creekside 49, Lithia Springs 6
Creekview 38, Allatoona 14
Dalton 56, Lassiter 20
Denmark 15, Pebblebrook 8
Dunwoody 33, Northview 0
Early County 45, Baconton 0
East Coweta 42, Lowndes 30
East Forsyth 49, Johnson-Gainesville 7
East Jackson 53, Franklin County 10
Edmund Burke 15, Piedmont 0
Elbert County 36, Washington-Wilkes 27
First Presbyterian Day 28, Pinewood Christian 14
Gainesville 70, Apalachee 6
Georgia Military 46, Riverside Military Academy 12
Glascock County 41, Thomas Jefferson 6
Greene County 14, Oglethorpe County 7
Habersham Central 28, Forsyth Central 10
Harris County 40, Hardaway 13
Harrison 31, Kennesaw Mountain 7
Hawkinsville 48, Twiggs County 0
Hayesville, N.C. 56, North Georgia Falcons 6
Heritage School 41, Cross Keys 6
Hillgrove 21, Campbell 10
Holy Innocents' 38, Douglass 14
Howard 49, Pike County 0
Hughes 47, New Manchester 0
John Milledge 17, Frederica 7
Jones County 54, Locust Grove 12
Jonesboro 53, Forest Park 0
Lamar County 31, Jackson 0
Lambert 49, Flowery Branch 33
Lanier 28, Mountain View 24
Lanier County 10, McIntosh County Academy 0
Lee County 45, Lake Gibson, Fla. 14
Lovejoy 54, Rockdale County 13
Lovett 38, McDonough 20
Manchester 35, Marion County 3
Mays 40, Chapel Hill 0
McEachern 49, Tucker 7
McIntosh 67, Landmark Christian 0
Monticello 12, Lake Oconee 6
Morgan County 35, Monroe Area 17
Mundy's Mill 21, Alcovy 6
Murphy, N.C. 21, Fannin County 14
Murray County 28, Chattooga 21
Newton 27, Westlake 12
Norcross 49, Discovery 0
North Cobb 35, Northside-Warner Robins 17
North Cobb Christian 21, Therrell 14
North Forsyth 42, Jackson County 35
North Gwinnett 39, Duluth 10
North Hall 49, East Hall 14
North Oconee 38, Madison County 8
North Paulding 56, Pope 21
North Springs 17, Midtown 0
Northwest Whitfield 21, Darlington 17
Ola 42, Eastside 14
Osborne 37, Clarkston 6
Parkview 48, St. Pius X 0
Paulding County 27, Newnan 20
Peachtree Ridge 39, Berkmar 7
Pepperell 19, Temple 14
Perry 42, Peach County 21
Pierce County 49, Charlton County 6
Prince Avenue Christian 58, Eagle's Landing Christian 18
Providence Christian 71, Athens Christian 0
Rabun County 45, Heard County 14
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 52, Valor Christian, Colo. 31
Richmond Hill 28, New Hampstead 26
Riverwood 35, Chamblee 13
Rockmart 28, Irwin County 16
Sandy Creek 27, Collins Hill 21, OT
Schley County 42, Central-Talbotton 14
Sequoyah 21, Etowah 12
Shaw 28, Columbus 15
Sherwood Christian 56, New Creation Christian 0
South Gwinnett 40, Decatur 0
Southeast Bulloch 17, Tattnall County 0
Starr's Mill 21, LaGrange 7
Stephens County 56, White County 26
Stockbridge 41, Hampton 20
Strom Thurmond, S.C. 33, Evans 7
Thomas County Central 44, Brooks County 7
Thomasville 42, Tift County 23
Thomson 28, Laney 14
Toombs County 37, Treutlen 0
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 56, Riverdale 18
Trion 31, Model 12
Troup County 56, Whitewater 7
Upson-Lee 21, Haralson County 3
Valdosta 54, Deerfield Beach, Fla. 0
Valwood 48, Robert Toombs 0
Veterans 38, Lakeside-Evans 15
Villa Rica 30, Tri-Cities 12
Wakulla, Fla. 52, Seminole County 7
Walton 52, Marietta 8
Warner Robins 29, Dutchtown 22
Washington County 50, Glenn Hills 0
Wayne County 31, Statesboro 13
West Forsyth 28, Cherokee 19
West Laurens 33, Bleckley County 27
Westover 40, Turner County 27
Wilcox County 44, Tiftarea 12
Winder-Barrow 19, Loganville 15
Woodward Academy 56, Morrow 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.