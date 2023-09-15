Adairsville 49, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 13

Americus Sumter 23, Northside-Columbus 7

Appling County 40, Moore Haven, Fla. 6

Archer 47, Shiloh 0

Armuchee 53, Southeast Whitfield 10

Aucilla Christian, Fla. 29, Georgia Christian 0

Banks County 19, George Walton 7

Benedictine Military 35, Hebron Christian Academy 10

Berrien 42, Atkinson County 22

Bethlehem Christian Academy 42, Georgia Force Christian 17

Bowdon 49, Dade County 15

Bremen 31, Gordon Lee 3

Brookstone 38, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 14

Brookwood 23, Carver-Columbus 22

Brunswick 63, Islands 0

Buford 31, Carver-Atlanta 0

Bulloch 57, Augusta Prep 0

Burke County 49, Oconee County 17

Cairo 43, Pelham 27

Calhoun 52, Sonoraville 16

Calvary Day 57, Liberty County 7

Camden County 51, Somerset-Canyons, Fla. 7

Carrollton 47, Jenkins 14

Cartersville 45, Heritage-Conyers 0

Cedar Shoals 14, Walnut Grove 6

Central Gwinnett 9, Miller Grove 0

Central-Carrollton 21, Northgate 17

Chattahoochee 34, Johns Creek 0

Cherokee Bluff 48, Chestatee 0

Christian Heritage 29, Pickens 24

Clarke Central 21, South Forsyth 20, OT

Clinch County 28, Bacon County 26

Coahulla Creek 28, Ridgeland 0

Coffee 58, Salem 0

Colleton Prep, S.C. 3, Memorial Day 0

Commerce 17, Lincoln County 10

Creekside 49, Lithia Springs 6

Creekview 38, Allatoona 14

Dalton 56, Lassiter 20

Denmark 15, Pebblebrook 8

Dunwoody 33, Northview 0

Early County 45, Baconton 0

East Coweta 42, Lowndes 30

East Forsyth 49, Johnson-Gainesville 7

East Jackson 53, Franklin County 10

Edmund Burke 15, Piedmont 0

Elbert County 36, Washington-Wilkes 27

First Presbyterian Day 28, Pinewood Christian 14

Gainesville 70, Apalachee 6

Georgia Military 46, Riverside Military Academy 12

Glascock County 41, Thomas Jefferson 6

Greene County 14, Oglethorpe County 7

Habersham Central 28, Forsyth Central 10

Harris County 40, Hardaway 13

Harrison 31, Kennesaw Mountain 7

Hawkinsville 48, Twiggs County 0

Hayesville, N.C. 56, North Georgia Falcons 6

Heritage School 41, Cross Keys 6

Hillgrove 21, Campbell 10

Holy Innocents' 38, Douglass 14

Howard 49, Pike County 0

Hughes 47, New Manchester 0

John Milledge 17, Frederica 7

Jones County 54, Locust Grove 12

Jonesboro 53, Forest Park 0

Lamar County 31, Jackson 0

Lambert 49, Flowery Branch 33

Lanier 28, Mountain View 24

Lanier County 10, McIntosh County Academy 0

Lee County 45, Lake Gibson, Fla. 14

Lovejoy 54, Rockdale County 13

Lovett 38, McDonough 20

Manchester 35, Marion County 3

Mays 40, Chapel Hill 0

McEachern 49, Tucker 7

McIntosh 67, Landmark Christian 0

Monticello 12, Lake Oconee 6

Morgan County 35, Monroe Area 17

Mundy's Mill 21, Alcovy 6

Murphy, N.C. 21, Fannin County 14

Murray County 28, Chattooga 21

Newton 27, Westlake 12

Norcross 49, Discovery 0

North Cobb 35, Northside-Warner Robins 17

North Cobb Christian 21, Therrell 14

North Forsyth 42, Jackson County 35

North Gwinnett 39, Duluth 10

North Hall 49, East Hall 14

North Oconee 38, Madison County 8

North Paulding 56, Pope 21

North Springs 17, Midtown 0

Northwest Whitfield 21, Darlington 17

Ola 42, Eastside 14

Osborne 37, Clarkston 6

Parkview 48, St. Pius X 0

Paulding County 27, Newnan 20

Peachtree Ridge 39, Berkmar 7

Pepperell 19, Temple 14

Perry 42, Peach County 21

Pierce County 49, Charlton County 6

Prince Avenue Christian 58, Eagle's Landing Christian 18

Providence Christian 71, Athens Christian 0

Rabun County 45, Heard County 14

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 52, Valor Christian, Colo. 31

Richmond Hill 28, New Hampstead 26

Riverwood 35, Chamblee 13

Rockmart 28, Irwin County 16

Sandy Creek 27, Collins Hill 21, OT

Schley County 42, Central-Talbotton 14

Sequoyah 21, Etowah 12

Shaw 28, Columbus 15

Sherwood Christian 56, New Creation Christian 0

South Gwinnett 40, Decatur 0

Southeast Bulloch 17, Tattnall County 0

Starr's Mill 21, LaGrange 7

Stephens County 56, White County 26

Stockbridge 41, Hampton 20

Strom Thurmond, S.C. 33, Evans 7

Thomas County Central 44, Brooks County 7

Thomasville 42, Tift County 23

Thomson 28, Laney 14

Toombs County 37, Treutlen 0

Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 56, Riverdale 18

Trion 31, Model 12

Troup County 56, Whitewater 7

Upson-Lee 21, Haralson County 3

Valdosta 54, Deerfield Beach, Fla. 0

Valwood 48, Robert Toombs 0

Veterans 38, Lakeside-Evans 15

Villa Rica 30, Tri-Cities 12

Wakulla, Fla. 52, Seminole County 7

Walton 52, Marietta 8

Warner Robins 29, Dutchtown 22

Washington County 50, Glenn Hills 0

Wayne County 31, Statesboro 13

West Forsyth 28, Cherokee 19

West Laurens 33, Bleckley County 27

Westover 40, Turner County 27

Wilcox County 44, Tiftarea 12

Winder-Barrow 19, Loganville 15

Woodward Academy 56, Morrow 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

