Adairsville 49, Ringgold 10

Alpharetta 48, Pope 7

Aquinas 40, Greenbrier 20

Athens Academy 46, Mount Vernon 21

Atkinson County 30, Seminole County 29

Benedictine Military 26, Bolles School, Fla. 7

Bethlehem Christian Academy 49, King's Ridge 21

Bleckley County 63, Pelham 7

Blessed Trinity 27, Sprayberry 14

Bowdon 55, Temple 27

Bremen 37, Ridgeland 6

Brentwood 41, George Walton 26

Brookwood 41, South Forsyth 24

Brunswick 55, Glynn Academy 21

Buford 14, Marietta 0

Bulloch 42, Savannah 0

Burke County 35, Statesboro 32

Cairo 62, Salem 0

Calvary Christian 34, Heritage School 28

Calvary Day 34, Savannah Christian Prep 28

Camden County 47, Atlantic Coast, Fla. 6

Carrollton 56, Hillgrove 28

Cedar Shoals 49, East Hall 21

Cedartown 43, Dalton 9

Central-Macon 27, Kendrick 21

Clinch County 45, Frederica 6

Coahulla Creek 25, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 22

Coffee 51, Richmond Hill 17

Colquitt County 39, Cedar Grove 17

Columbia 47, McNair 0

Commerce 17, Banks County 14

Cook 31, Jeff Davis 15

Darlington 33, Dade County 7

Dawson County 56, West Hall 7

Denmark 28, Dacula 25

Dooly County 46, Turner County 34

Douglass 21, Lithonia 0

Eagle's Landing Christian 35, Landmark Christian 3

Early County 7, Mitchell County 0

East Jackson 45, Johnson-Gainesville 0

Effingham County 29, South Effingham 3

Elbert County 21, Jefferson County 3

Evans 42, Grovetown 15

Fannin County 47, Gordon Central 6

Fellowship Christian School 21, Lovett 10

Forsyth Central 35, Seckinger 0

Fox Creek, S.C. 56, GSIC 0

Georgia Force Christian 25, Anderson Cavaliers, S.C. 0

Gilmer 35, Wesleyan 20

Glascock County 40, Augusta Prep 21

Glenn Hills 12, Westside-Augusta 10

Gordon Lee 26, LaFayette 22

Greater Atlanta Christian 56, Northview 0

Greenville 14, Marion County 10

Hart County 56, Cross Creek 0

Heard County 57, Clarkston 14

Heathwood Hall, S.C. 21, Augusta Christian 17

Hebron Christian Academy 56, Athens Christian 13

Hephzibah 38, Southeast Bulloch 33

Heritage-Catoosa 47, Chattanooga Prep, Tenn. 0

Houston County 28, Warner Robins 8

Jackson County 28, Apalachee 10

Jefferson 17, Clarke Central 7

Johnson County 27, Emanuel County Institute 21

Johnson-Savannah 22, Liberty County 21

Kell 26, Centennial 9

Kennesaw Mountain 60, South Cobb 6

Lambert 31, East Coweta 24

Lanier 25, Habersham Central 21

Lincoln County 42, Richmond Academy 20

Long County 28, Savannah Country Day 14

Lowndes 24, Grayson 14

Lumpkin County 42, Pickens 7

Manchester 14, Chattahoochee 7

Meadowcreek 42, Peachtree Ridge 19

Mill Creek 40, Parkview 17

Model 44, Murray County 0

Mt. Zion-Carrollton 21, Monticello 0

Mundy's Mill 32, Forest Park 14

Murphy, N.C. 42, New Faith Christian 0

Norcross 41, South Gwinnett 18

North Cobb 21, Milton 7

North Cobb Christian 34, Washington 6

North Florida Christian, Fla. 51, Valwood 10

North Forsyth 42, Shiloh 34

North Gwinnett 42, Berkmar 0

North Hall 14, Cherokee Bluff 12

North Murray 40, Haralson County 29

North Oconee 52, Chestatee 7

Northeast-Macon 67, Southwest Macon 27

Northside-Columbus 35, Westover 0

Northside-Warner Robins 29, Crisp County 10

Oglethorpe County 63, Riverside Military Academy 12

Osborne 38, Woodland Cartersville 14

Pacelli Catholic 42, Gatewood 7

Pebblebrook 31, Harrison 14

Pepperell 21, Chattooga 7

Perry 49, Howard 0

Pierce County 49, Brantley County 7

Pinewood Christian 46, Mount de Sales 45

Putnam County 40, T.W. Josey 0

Rabun County 28, Whitefield Academy 14

Randolph-Clay 32, Baconton 8

Robert Toombs 55, Georgia Christian 30

Rome 42, Allatoona 19

Roswell 56, Johns Creek 13

Schley County 28, Macon County 7

Skipstone Academy 39, Walker 12

Sneads, Fla. 38, Miller County 20

Social Circle 39, Lamar County 7

Southeast Whitfield 30, Druid Hills 17

Southwest Georgia Academy 34, Fullington 20

St. Andrew's 43, Memorial Day 0

Stratford 37, Brookstone 34

Telfair County 36, Bryan County 20

Thomas County Central 48, Godby, Fla. 13

Thomas Jefferson 33, Edmund Burke 20

Thomson 41, Washington County 7

Tift County 27, Gadsden County, Fla. 24

Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 53, North Clayton 12

Troup County 44, Starr's Mill 17

University Christian, Fla. 49, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 13

Valdosta 24, McEachern 14

Veterans 21, Northgate 9

Villa Rica 44, Banneker 23

Walnut Grove 7, East Forsyth 6

Ware County 22, Bainbridge 16

Wayne County 17, Jenkins 14

Westlake 23, Collins Hill 20

Wheeler 28, Campbell 17

Whitewater 29, LaGrange 21

Wilcox County 54, Terrell County 23

Woodward Academy 42, Alcovy 0

Worth County 56, Berrien 46

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

