Adairsville 49, Ringgold 10
Alpharetta 48, Pope 7
Aquinas 40, Greenbrier 20
Athens Academy 46, Mount Vernon 21
Atkinson County 30, Seminole County 29
Benedictine Military 26, Bolles School, Fla. 7
Bethlehem Christian Academy 49, King's Ridge 21
Bleckley County 63, Pelham 7
Blessed Trinity 27, Sprayberry 14
Bowdon 55, Temple 27
Bremen 37, Ridgeland 6
Brentwood 41, George Walton 26
Brookwood 41, South Forsyth 24
Brunswick 55, Glynn Academy 21
Buford 14, Marietta 0
Bulloch 42, Savannah 0
Burke County 35, Statesboro 32
Cairo 62, Salem 0
Calvary Christian 34, Heritage School 28
Calvary Day 34, Savannah Christian Prep 28
Camden County 47, Atlantic Coast, Fla. 6
Carrollton 56, Hillgrove 28
Cedar Shoals 49, East Hall 21
Cedartown 43, Dalton 9
Central-Macon 27, Kendrick 21
Clinch County 45, Frederica 6
Coahulla Creek 25, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 22
Coffee 51, Richmond Hill 17
Colquitt County 39, Cedar Grove 17
Columbia 47, McNair 0
Commerce 17, Banks County 14
Cook 31, Jeff Davis 15
Darlington 33, Dade County 7
Dawson County 56, West Hall 7
Denmark 28, Dacula 25
Dooly County 46, Turner County 34
Douglass 21, Lithonia 0
Eagle's Landing Christian 35, Landmark Christian 3
Early County 7, Mitchell County 0
East Jackson 45, Johnson-Gainesville 0
Effingham County 29, South Effingham 3
Elbert County 21, Jefferson County 3
Evans 42, Grovetown 15
Fannin County 47, Gordon Central 6
Fellowship Christian School 21, Lovett 10
Forsyth Central 35, Seckinger 0
Fox Creek, S.C. 56, GSIC 0
Georgia Force Christian 25, Anderson Cavaliers, S.C. 0
Gilmer 35, Wesleyan 20
Glascock County 40, Augusta Prep 21
Glenn Hills 12, Westside-Augusta 10
Gordon Lee 26, LaFayette 22
Greater Atlanta Christian 56, Northview 0
Greenville 14, Marion County 10
Hart County 56, Cross Creek 0
Heard County 57, Clarkston 14
Heathwood Hall, S.C. 21, Augusta Christian 17
Hebron Christian Academy 56, Athens Christian 13
Hephzibah 38, Southeast Bulloch 33
Heritage-Catoosa 47, Chattanooga Prep, Tenn. 0
Houston County 28, Warner Robins 8
Jackson County 28, Apalachee 10
Jefferson 17, Clarke Central 7
Johnson County 27, Emanuel County Institute 21
Johnson-Savannah 22, Liberty County 21
Kell 26, Centennial 9
Kennesaw Mountain 60, South Cobb 6
Lambert 31, East Coweta 24
Lanier 25, Habersham Central 21
Lincoln County 42, Richmond Academy 20
Long County 28, Savannah Country Day 14
Lowndes 24, Grayson 14
Lumpkin County 42, Pickens 7
Manchester 14, Chattahoochee 7
Meadowcreek 42, Peachtree Ridge 19
Mill Creek 40, Parkview 17
Model 44, Murray County 0
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 21, Monticello 0
Mundy's Mill 32, Forest Park 14
Murphy, N.C. 42, New Faith Christian 0
Norcross 41, South Gwinnett 18
North Cobb 21, Milton 7
North Cobb Christian 34, Washington 6
North Florida Christian, Fla. 51, Valwood 10
North Forsyth 42, Shiloh 34
North Gwinnett 42, Berkmar 0
North Hall 14, Cherokee Bluff 12
North Murray 40, Haralson County 29
North Oconee 52, Chestatee 7
Northeast-Macon 67, Southwest Macon 27
Northside-Columbus 35, Westover 0
Northside-Warner Robins 29, Crisp County 10
Oglethorpe County 63, Riverside Military Academy 12
Osborne 38, Woodland Cartersville 14
Pacelli Catholic 42, Gatewood 7
Pebblebrook 31, Harrison 14
Pepperell 21, Chattooga 7
Perry 49, Howard 0
Pierce County 49, Brantley County 7
Pinewood Christian 46, Mount de Sales 45
Putnam County 40, T.W. Josey 0
Rabun County 28, Whitefield Academy 14
Randolph-Clay 32, Baconton 8
Robert Toombs 55, Georgia Christian 30
Rome 42, Allatoona 19
Roswell 56, Johns Creek 13
Schley County 28, Macon County 7
Skipstone Academy 39, Walker 12
Sneads, Fla. 38, Miller County 20
Social Circle 39, Lamar County 7
Southeast Whitfield 30, Druid Hills 17
Southwest Georgia Academy 34, Fullington 20
St. Andrew's 43, Memorial Day 0
Stratford 37, Brookstone 34
Telfair County 36, Bryan County 20
Thomas County Central 48, Godby, Fla. 13
Thomas Jefferson 33, Edmund Burke 20
Thomson 41, Washington County 7
Tift County 27, Gadsden County, Fla. 24
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 53, North Clayton 12
Troup County 44, Starr's Mill 17
University Christian, Fla. 49, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 13
Valdosta 24, McEachern 14
Veterans 21, Northgate 9
Villa Rica 44, Banneker 23
Walnut Grove 7, East Forsyth 6
Ware County 22, Bainbridge 16
Wayne County 17, Jenkins 14
Westlake 23, Collins Hill 20
Wheeler 28, Campbell 17
Whitewater 29, LaGrange 21
Wilcox County 54, Terrell County 23
Woodward Academy 42, Alcovy 0
Worth County 56, Berrien 46
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.