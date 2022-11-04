PREP FOOTBALL=

Adairsville 48, Coahulla Creek 33

Alexander 48, East Paulding 28

Allatoona 31, River Ridge 0

Appling County 42, Brantley County 0

Aquinas 35, Warren County 8

Athens Academy 34, East Jackson 7

Athens Christian 32, Mount de Sales 21

Augusta Prep 56, GSIC 0

B.E.S.T. Academy 27, Therrell 21

Bainbridge 53, Cairo 20

Banks County 40, Providence Christian 39

Blessed Trinity 49, Lassiter 0

Bowdon 42, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 13

Bradwell Institute 20, Greenbrier 9

Bremen 41, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 7

Brentwood 42, Gatewood 21

Brooks County 56, Pelham 14

Brookwood 33, South Gwinnett 27

Brookwood School 19, Valwood 18

Brunswick 30, Effingham County 27

Bryan County 40, Claxton 19

Buford 49, Central Gwinnett 7

Burke County 17, Southeast Bulloch 7

Calvary Day 49, Beach 3

Camden County 48, Lowndes 21

Cedar Grove 21, Carver-Atlanta 2

Cedartown 58, Northwest Whitfield 13

Centennial 45, Greater Atlanta Christian 19

Central Fellowship 41, Thomas Jefferson 14

Central-Carrollton 35, Heritage-Catoosa 23

Central-Macon 24, Southwest Macon 6

Charlton County 55, Lanier County 28

Cherokee 30, Kennesaw Mountain 14

Clarke Central 37, Winder-Barrow 36

Colquitt County 41, Richmond Hill 14

Columbia 44, Towers 0

Crawford County 38, Temple 29

Creekside 48, Banneker 7

Dacula 48, Collins Hill 9

Dade County 43, Armuchee 7

Darlington 44, Trion 13

Decatur 56, MLK Jr. 14

Dooly County 49, Hawkinsville 16

Eagle's Landing Christian 56, McNair 12

East Coweta 17, Pebblebrook 14

East Forsyth 28, North Hall 21

Emanuel County Institute 34, Montgomery County 14

Evans 37, South Effingham 24

Fitzgerald 34, Berrien 20

Flowery Branch 46, Heritage-Conyers 0

Gainesville 51, Jackson County 0

George Walton 28, Bethlehem Christian Academy 7

Glynn Academy 42, Lakeside-Evans 20

Gordon Central 20, Murray County 10

Greene County 28, Washington-Wilkes 22

Harlem 34, Morgan County 17

Hebron Christian Academy 25, Stephens County 21

Hephzibah 70, Cross Creek 0

Hillgrove 16, McEachern 15

Houston County 70, Veterans 21

Hughes 56, Paulding County 23

Irwin County 66, Bacon County 7

Jeff Davis 22, Americus Sumter 19

Jefferson 35, Eastside 7

Jenkins 1, Statesboro 0

Jenkins County 18, Portal 6

John Milledge 28, Tattnall Square 21

Johnson-Gainesville 36, Midtown 7

Kell 35, Chattahoochee 14

LaGrange 38, Troup County 34

Lakeside-DeKalb 60, Clarkston 14

Lamar County 42, Heard County 0

Laney 48, Glenn Hills 0

Lee County 46, Tift County 14

Lincoln County 35, Towns County 8

Long County 38, Johnson-Savannah 14

Lovejoy 42, Jonesboro 18

Lovett 35, Woodland Stockbridge 7

Lumpkin County 48, West Hall 7

Madison County 42, East Hall 7

Marist 34, Riverwood 7

Mary Persons 46, Pike County 10

McIntosh 21, Harris County 17

Meadowcreek 55, Berkmar 0

Mill Creek 52, Mountain View 28

Miller County 21, Seminole County 0

Monroe Area 49, Hart County 14

Monticello 32, Oglethorpe County 14

Mt. Paran Christian 14, Washington 12

Mt. Pisgah Christian 37, Whitefield Academy 24

Mundy's Mill 42, Morrow 14

Newton 19, Archer 11

North Atlanta 49, Dunwoody 6

North Cobb 35, Osborne 0

North Forsyth 44, Apalachee 0

North Gwinnett 35, Norcross 27

North Oconee 42, Cherokee Bluff 7

North Paulding 21, Marietta 14

Oconee County 49, Franklin County 0

Parkview 28, Grayson 21

Peach County 49, Jackson 14

Peachtree Ridge 48, Duluth 47, 2OT

Pepperell 41, Coosa 0

Perry 34, West Laurens 0

Pickens 20, Wesleyan 13

Pierce County 37, Tattnall County 7

Pinewood Christian 36, Bulloch 34

Prince Avenue Christian 48, Social Circle 21

Ringgold 34, Gordon Lee 10

Rockmart 66, North Murray 34

Rome 63, Etowah 3

Savannah Christian Prep 40, Liberty County 6

Savannah Country Day 62, Groves 14

Sequoyah 56, Woodstock 12

Shiloh 42, Habersham Central 9

South Forsyth 24, West Forsyth 7

Sprayberry 56, Pope 0

St. Francis 42, Mount Vernon 13

St. Pius X 29, South Cobb 7

Stockbridge 32, McDonough 8

Stone Mountain 34, Druid Hills 28

Swainsboro 28, Dublin 7

Telfair County 62, Treutlen 22

Terrell Academy 47, Tiftarea 15

Terrell County 28, Randolph-Clay 14

Thomas County Central 24, Northside-Warner Robins 14

Thomson 52, Westside-Augusta 0

Toombs County 34, Vidalia 0

Turner County 53, Atkinson County 29

Union Grove 45, Jones County 19

Unity Christian 56, Lafayette Christian 20

Walnut Grove 35, Chestatee 14

Walton 49, Wheeler 10

Ware County 31, Coffee 6

Warner Robins 52, Locust Grove 0

Westlake 56, Campbell 14

Westover 31, Shaw 0

Westside-Macon 34, Howard 33

White County 38, Gilmer 35

Wilcox County 52, Wheeler County 27

SCISA Playoffs=

First Round=

Class AAAA=

Hammond, S.C. 49, Augusta Christian 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

North Cobb Christian vs. Walker, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

