ACE Charter 62, Southwest Macon 28
Adairsville 14, Bremen 7
Alcovy 16, Jonesboro 12
Allatoona 10, Sequoyah 0
Alpharetta 28, Blessed Trinity 14
Appling County 28, Tattnall County 14
Aquinas 28, Greene County 27
Arabia Mountain 27, MLK Jr. 0
Athens Academy 38, Union County 7
Augusta Prep 27, Edmund Burke 20
Bainbridge 42, Hardaway 0
Beaufort Academy, S.C. 35, Bethesda Academy 30
Benedictine Military 49, Islands 3
Berkmar 13, Seckinger 0
Berrien 35, Dodge County 29
Brentwood 58, Trinity Christian-Dublin 16
Brooks County 49, Bacon County 0
Brookstone def. Strong Rock Christian, forfeit
Brookwood 41, Parkview 33
Brookwood School 41, Terrell Academy 28
Bryan County 41, Savannah 0
Buford 56, Mountain View 7
Calhoun 30, Cass 16
Callaway 49, McNair 6
Calvary Day 48, Long County 0
Cardinal Newman, S.C. 37, Augusta Christian 28
Carrollton 52, Campbell 7
Cartersville 49, Dalton 14
Cedar Shoals 28, North Hall 14
Cedartown 48, Southeast Whitfield 14
Centennial 42, Northview 6
Central-Carrollton 35, Northwest Whitfield 17
Charlton County 33, Clinch County 28
Chattahoochee County 28, Greenville 12
Chattooga 33, Coosa 12
Chestatee 32, East Forsyth 28
Coahulla Creek 28, LaFayette 3
Coffee 48, Greenbrier 0
Collins Hill 35, Central Gwinnett 0
Colquitt County 24, Valdosta 6
Creekside 77, Tri-Cities 0
Dawson County 38, Lumpkin County 10
Decatur 40, Chamblee 38
Deerfield-Windsor 34, Valwood 7
Dublin 71, East Laurens 0
Dutchtown 63, Eagle's Landing 0
Eagle's Landing Christian 82, Towers 0
East Jackson 41, Providence Christian 34
East Paulding 53, New Manchester 20
Eastside 30, Winder-Barrow 14
Effingham County 27, Lakeside-Evans 7
Elbert County 40, Athens Christian 13
Fellowship Christian School 42, Banks County 7
Fitzgerald 36, Cook 14
Frederica 42, Pinewood Christian 26
Gainesville 34, North Forsyth 21
George Walton 56, Lakeview Academy 36
Gordon Lee 49, Ridgeland 13
Grayson 41, Archer 0
Greater Atlanta Christian 28, Chattahoochee 22
Habersham Central 28, Apalachee 14
Haralson County 45, Murray County 7
Harlem 42, Salem 7
Harris County 36, Drew 6
Hart County 48, Hebron Christian Academy 27
Heard County 28, Temple 14
Hephzibah 32, Richmond Academy 17
Heritage-Catoosa 35, Sonoraville 34
Holy Innocents' 42, Stephenson 14
Houston County 66, Tift County 7
Hughes 68, South Paulding 14
Irwin County 42, Early County 18
Jefferson 49, Heritage-Conyers 6
Jenkins 24, Bradwell Institute 14
Jenkins County 31, Emanuel County Institute 24
Johns Creek 47, Pope 15
Johnson County 61, Twiggs County 7
Johnson Ferry Christian 16, Westminster Christian 14
Kell 42, North Springs 0
Kennesaw Mountain 38, Wheeler 35
Lakeside-DeKalb 24, Druid Hills 0
Lamar County 36, Crawford County 14
Lambert 31, South Forsyth 13
Landmark Christian 45, Redan 12
Lanier County 34, Atkinson County 7
Liberty County 39, Beach 7
Lincoln County 35, Warren County 0
Lithia Springs 32, Chapel Hill 9
Loganville 31, Flowery Branch 22
Loganville Christian 21, Riverside Military Academy 12
Lovejoy 49, Forest Park 3
Lovett 42, Hampton 20
Lowndes 35, Richmond Hill 3
Macon County 35, Taylor County 20
Marietta 31, Harrison 7
Marist 30, St. Pius X 27
Mary Persons 33, Upson-Lee 0
Maynard Jackson 34, Villa Rica 23
Mays 48, Banneker 0
McDonough 25, Luella 0
McIntosh County Academy 33, Portal 6
Meadowcreek 49, Duluth 7
Mill Creek 45, Dacula 0
Milton 21, Denmark 14
Mitchell County 28, Randolph-Clay 0
Monroe Area 55, Franklin County 0
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 33, Christian Heritage 10
Newton 24, South Gwinnett 14
Norcross 50, Peachtree Ridge 13
North Atlanta 51, South Cobb 7
North Cobb 47, Cherokee 17
North Cobb Christian 21, B.E.S.T. Academy 2
North Gwinnett 45, Discovery 8
North Oconee 83, East Hall 0
North Paulding 26, Hillgrove 10
Northeast-Macon 66, Jordan 0
Northside-Columbus 57, McIntosh 14
Northside-Warner Robins 58, Veterans 7
Notre Dame Academy 39, Cross Keys 6
Pacelli Catholic 56, Heritage School 17
Pataula Charter 47, Franklin County, Fla. 7
Paulding County 14, Alexander 7
Peach County 63, Pike County 7
Pepperell 20, Dade County 7
Perry 40, Spalding 7
Pickens 48, White County 28
Piedmont 42, Gatewood 28
Pierce County 42, Vidalia 12
Prince Avenue Christian 62, Monticello 6
Putnam County 27, Laney 26
Rabun County 27, Commerce 22
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 62, High Point Christian Academy, N.C. 7
Ringgold 49, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 7
River Ridge 39, Etowah 21
Riverwood 40, Dunwoody 33
Rockmart 21, Fannin County 7
Rome 30, Creekview 0
Rutland 39, Kendrick 14
Savannah Christian Prep 48, Groves 8
Savannah Country Day 29, Johnson-Savannah 6
Schley County 56, Marion County 0
Screven County 34, Claxton 6
Seminole County 34, Terrell County 0
Shiloh 28, Lanier 22
Social Circle 48, Oglethorpe County 12
South Effingham 19, Grovetown 14
Southland 35, Tiftarea 26
Southwest Georgia Academy 51, Memorial Day 6
Spencer 33, Central-Macon 14
Sprayberry 63, Lassiter 10
St. Andrew's 30, Bulloch 26
St. Francis 35, Mt. Pisgah Christian 18
Starr's Mill 47, North Clayton 6
Stephens County 28, Oconee County 27
Stockbridge 40, Pace Academy 20
Stone Mountain 22, Midtown 0
Swainsboro 28, Bleckley County 21
Tattnall Square 42, First Presbyterian Day 28
Telfair County 32, Dooly County 17
Thomas County Central 39, Lee County 30
Thomasville 44, Crisp County 0
Thomson 61, Glenn Hills 0
Toombs County 41, Windsor Forest 0
Troup County 50, Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 15
Tucker 44, Lithonia 12
Unity Christian 60, Horizon Christian 20
Walnut Grove 25, Madison County 22
Walton 45, Osborne 0
Ware County 59, Statesboro 7
Warner Robins 54, Jones County 30
Washington County 36, T.W. Josey 6
Washington-Wilkes 29, Towns County 6
Wesleyan 45, West Hall 0
West Forsyth 40, Forsyth Central 0
Westlake 48, East Coweta 27
Westminster 27, Southwest DeKalb 21
Westside-Augusta 13, Butler 6
Westside-Macon 41, Baldwin 20
Wheeler County 49, Treutlen 20
Whitefield Academy 59, Mount Vernon 41
Whitewater 43, Riverdale 7
Wilcox County 46, Hawkinsville 6
Wilkinson County 12, Hancock Central 8
Woodland Stockbridge 38, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 6
Woodward Academy 11, Mundy's Mill 10
Worth County 46, Americus Sumter 26
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
