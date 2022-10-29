ACE Charter 62, Southwest Macon 28

Adairsville 14, Bremen 7

Alcovy 16, Jonesboro 12

Allatoona 10, Sequoyah 0

Alpharetta 28, Blessed Trinity 14

Appling County 28, Tattnall County 14

Aquinas 28, Greene County 27

Arabia Mountain 27, MLK Jr. 0

Athens Academy 38, Union County 7

Augusta Prep 27, Edmund Burke 20

Bainbridge 42, Hardaway 0

Beaufort Academy, S.C. 35, Bethesda Academy 30

Benedictine Military 49, Islands 3

Berkmar 13, Seckinger 0

Berrien 35, Dodge County 29

Brentwood 58, Trinity Christian-Dublin 16

Brooks County 49, Bacon County 0

Brookstone def. Strong Rock Christian, forfeit

Brookwood 41, Parkview 33

Brookwood School 41, Terrell Academy 28

Bryan County 41, Savannah 0

Buford 56, Mountain View 7

Calhoun 30, Cass 16

Callaway 49, McNair 6

Calvary Day 48, Long County 0

Cardinal Newman, S.C. 37, Augusta Christian 28

Carrollton 52, Campbell 7

Cartersville 49, Dalton 14

Cedar Shoals 28, North Hall 14

Cedartown 48, Southeast Whitfield 14

Centennial 42, Northview 6

Central-Carrollton 35, Northwest Whitfield 17

Charlton County 33, Clinch County 28

Chattahoochee County 28, Greenville 12

Chattooga 33, Coosa 12

Chestatee 32, East Forsyth 28

Coahulla Creek 28, LaFayette 3

Coffee 48, Greenbrier 0

Collins Hill 35, Central Gwinnett 0

Colquitt County 24, Valdosta 6

Creekside 77, Tri-Cities 0

Dawson County 38, Lumpkin County 10

Decatur 40, Chamblee 38

Deerfield-Windsor 34, Valwood 7

Dublin 71, East Laurens 0

Dutchtown 63, Eagle's Landing 0

Eagle's Landing Christian 82, Towers 0

East Jackson 41, Providence Christian 34

East Paulding 53, New Manchester 20

Eastside 30, Winder-Barrow 14

Effingham County 27, Lakeside-Evans 7

Elbert County 40, Athens Christian 13

Fellowship Christian School 42, Banks County 7

Fitzgerald 36, Cook 14

Frederica 42, Pinewood Christian 26

Gainesville 34, North Forsyth 21

George Walton 56, Lakeview Academy 36

Gordon Lee 49, Ridgeland 13

Grayson 41, Archer 0

Greater Atlanta Christian 28, Chattahoochee 22

Habersham Central 28, Apalachee 14

Haralson County 45, Murray County 7

Harlem 42, Salem 7

Harris County 36, Drew 6

Hart County 48, Hebron Christian Academy 27

Heard County 28, Temple 14

Hephzibah 32, Richmond Academy 17

Heritage-Catoosa 35, Sonoraville 34

Holy Innocents' 42, Stephenson 14

Houston County 66, Tift County 7

Hughes 68, South Paulding 14

Irwin County 42, Early County 18

Jefferson 49, Heritage-Conyers 6

Jenkins 24, Bradwell Institute 14

Jenkins County 31, Emanuel County Institute 24

Johns Creek 47, Pope 15

Johnson County 61, Twiggs County 7

Johnson Ferry Christian 16, Westminster Christian 14

Kell 42, North Springs 0

Kennesaw Mountain 38, Wheeler 35

Lakeside-DeKalb 24, Druid Hills 0

Lamar County 36, Crawford County 14

Lambert 31, South Forsyth 13

Landmark Christian 45, Redan 12

Lanier County 34, Atkinson County 7

Liberty County 39, Beach 7

Lincoln County 35, Warren County 0

Lithia Springs 32, Chapel Hill 9

Loganville 31, Flowery Branch 22

Loganville Christian 21, Riverside Military Academy 12

Lovejoy 49, Forest Park 3

Lovett 42, Hampton 20

Lowndes 35, Richmond Hill 3

Macon County 35, Taylor County 20

Marietta 31, Harrison 7

Marist 30, St. Pius X 27

Mary Persons 33, Upson-Lee 0

Maynard Jackson 34, Villa Rica 23

Mays 48, Banneker 0

McDonough 25, Luella 0

McIntosh County Academy 33, Portal 6

Meadowcreek 49, Duluth 7

Mill Creek 45, Dacula 0

Milton 21, Denmark 14

Mitchell County 28, Randolph-Clay 0

Monroe Area 55, Franklin County 0

Mt. Zion-Carrollton 33, Christian Heritage 10

Newton 24, South Gwinnett 14

Norcross 50, Peachtree Ridge 13

North Atlanta 51, South Cobb 7

North Cobb 47, Cherokee 17

North Cobb Christian 21, B.E.S.T. Academy 2

North Gwinnett 45, Discovery 8

North Oconee 83, East Hall 0

North Paulding 26, Hillgrove 10

Northeast-Macon 66, Jordan 0

Northside-Columbus 57, McIntosh 14

Northside-Warner Robins 58, Veterans 7

Notre Dame Academy 39, Cross Keys 6

Pacelli Catholic 56, Heritage School 17

Pataula Charter 47, Franklin County, Fla. 7

Paulding County 14, Alexander 7

Peach County 63, Pike County 7

Pepperell 20, Dade County 7

Perry 40, Spalding 7

Pickens 48, White County 28

Piedmont 42, Gatewood 28

Pierce County 42, Vidalia 12

Prince Avenue Christian 62, Monticello 6

Putnam County 27, Laney 26

Rabun County 27, Commerce 22

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 62, High Point Christian Academy, N.C. 7

Ringgold 49, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 7

River Ridge 39, Etowah 21

Riverwood 40, Dunwoody 33

Rockmart 21, Fannin County 7

Rome 30, Creekview 0

Rutland 39, Kendrick 14

Savannah Christian Prep 48, Groves 8

Savannah Country Day 29, Johnson-Savannah 6

Schley County 56, Marion County 0

Screven County 34, Claxton 6

Seminole County 34, Terrell County 0

Shiloh 28, Lanier 22

Social Circle 48, Oglethorpe County 12

South Effingham 19, Grovetown 14

Southland 35, Tiftarea 26

Southwest Georgia Academy 51, Memorial Day 6

Spencer 33, Central-Macon 14

Sprayberry 63, Lassiter 10

St. Andrew's 30, Bulloch 26

St. Francis 35, Mt. Pisgah Christian 18

Starr's Mill 47, North Clayton 6

Stephens County 28, Oconee County 27

Stockbridge 40, Pace Academy 20

Stone Mountain 22, Midtown 0

Swainsboro 28, Bleckley County 21

Tattnall Square 42, First Presbyterian Day 28

Telfair County 32, Dooly County 17

Thomas County Central 39, Lee County 30

Thomasville 44, Crisp County 0

Thomson 61, Glenn Hills 0

Toombs County 41, Windsor Forest 0

Troup County 50, Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 15

Tucker 44, Lithonia 12

Unity Christian 60, Horizon Christian 20

Walnut Grove 25, Madison County 22

Walton 45, Osborne 0

Ware County 59, Statesboro 7

Warner Robins 54, Jones County 30

Washington County 36, T.W. Josey 6

Washington-Wilkes 29, Towns County 6

Wesleyan 45, West Hall 0

West Forsyth 40, Forsyth Central 0

Westlake 48, East Coweta 27

Westminster 27, Southwest DeKalb 21

Westside-Augusta 13, Butler 6

Westside-Macon 41, Baldwin 20

Wheeler County 49, Treutlen 20

Whitefield Academy 59, Mount Vernon 41

Whitewater 43, Riverdale 7

Wilcox County 46, Hawkinsville 6

Wilkinson County 12, Hancock Central 8

Woodland Stockbridge 38, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 6

Woodward Academy 11, Mundy's Mill 10

Worth County 46, Americus Sumter 26

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

