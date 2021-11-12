Unity Christian 44, Peachtree 8

GHSA Class AAAAAAA=

First Round=

Archer 46, Alpharetta 7

Brookwood 56, Newnan 7

Collins Hill 56, Lambert 13

Denmark 23, Mountain View 20

Grayson 48, East Coweta 14

Lowndes 45, Harrison 35

Marietta 28, Tift County 14

McEachern 34, South Gwinnett 28, 2OT

Mill Creek 49, West Forsyth 20

Milton 45, Duluth 14

Norcross 28, Cherokee 21

North Cobb 44, Camden County 6

North Gwinnett 29, South Forsyth 15

Pebblebrook 44, Parkview 41

Roswell 52, Meadowcreek 8

Walton 41, Colquitt County 17

GHSA Class AAAAA=

First Round=

Blessed Trinity 41, Southwest DeKalb 20

Calhoun 35, Decatur 21

Cartersville 51, Lithonia 0

Clarke Central 46, Maynard Jackson 6

Creekside 28, Coffee 18

Eastside 41, New Manchester 35

Harris County 56, Dutchtown 35

Jones County 56, Griffin 42

Lithia Springs 30, Apalachee 27, OT

St. Pius X 42, Cass 9

Starr's Mill 34, Union Grove 25

Villa Rica 42, Jackson County 14

Ware County 42, Banneker 28

Warner Robins 64, Jonesboro 20

Whitewater 19, Ola 16

Woodward Academy 48, Veterans 14

GHSA Class AAAA=

First Round=

Bainbridge 42, Islands 0

Benedictine Military 59, Thomas County Central 0

Cairo 33, New Hampstead 31

Carver-Columbus 22, West Laurens 7

Cedartown 55, Hampton 14

Dougherty 44, Jenkins 17

Hapeville 12, Jefferson 10

LaGrange 19, Baldwin 0

Luella 20, Heritage-Catoosa 13

Marist 49, Cedar Shoals 7

North Oconee 56, Miller Grove 21

Northwest Whitfield 36, Fayette County 33

Perry 31, Hardaway 12

Riverdale 49, Central-Carrollton 28

GHSA Class AAA=

First Round=

Appling County 42, Johnson-Savannah 8

Burke County 48, Mary Persons 21

Carver-Atlanta 56, North Hall 17

Cedar Grove 79, White County 0

Cherokee Bluff 38, Greater Atlanta Christian 17

Crisp County 41, Harlem 0

Dawson County 36, Sandy Creek 27

Liberty County 30, Brantley County 28

Monroe Area 58, North Murray 14

Oconee County 29, Adairsville 22

Peach County 42, Morgan County 3

Pierce County 42, Windsor Forest 0

Ringgold 30, Hart County 21

Southeast Bulloch 42, Long County 16

Stephens County 27, Rockmart 13

Thomson 21, Jackson 20

GHSA Class AA=

First Round=

Bleckley County 20, Early County 16

Callaway 29, Pepperell 22

Columbia 26, Elbert County 14

Fannin County 45, Bremen 14

Fitzgerald 15, Dodge County 6

Haralson County 34, Chattooga 7

Heard County 32, Dade County 27

Jeff Davis 40, Jefferson County 0

Lovett 28, Union County 7

Northeast-Macon 42, Cook 22

Putnam County 62, East Laurens 7

Rabun County 63, Pace Academy 14

South Atlanta 46, Banks County 12

Swainsboro 48, Laney 6

Thomasville 42, Washington County 7

Westside-Augusta 23, Vidalia 21

GISA Class AAA=

Play-In=

Bulloch 20, Bethlehem Christian Academy 14

Valwood 35, Southland 21

GISA Class A=

First Round=

Piedmont 49, Fullington 15

GISA 8-Man=

Semifinal=

Westminster 38, Westwood 21

Windsor 50, Crisp 8

NCISAA Division I 11-Man=

Semifinal=

Rapun Gap Nacoochee 38, Charlotte Latin, N.C. 16

SCISA State Semifinal=

Class 3A=

Trinity Byrnes School, S.C. 59, Augusta Christian 33

