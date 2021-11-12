Unity Christian 44, Peachtree 8
GHSA Class AAAAAAA=
First Round=
Archer 46, Alpharetta 7
Brookwood 56, Newnan 7
Collins Hill 56, Lambert 13
Denmark 23, Mountain View 20
Grayson 48, East Coweta 14
Lowndes 45, Harrison 35
Marietta 28, Tift County 14
McEachern 34, South Gwinnett 28, 2OT
Mill Creek 49, West Forsyth 20
Milton 45, Duluth 14
Norcross 28, Cherokee 21
North Cobb 44, Camden County 6
North Gwinnett 29, South Forsyth 15
Pebblebrook 44, Parkview 41
Roswell 52, Meadowcreek 8
Walton 41, Colquitt County 17
GHSA Class AAAAA=
First Round=
Blessed Trinity 41, Southwest DeKalb 20
Calhoun 35, Decatur 21
Cartersville 51, Lithonia 0
Clarke Central 46, Maynard Jackson 6
Creekside 28, Coffee 18
Eastside 41, New Manchester 35
Harris County 56, Dutchtown 35
Jones County 56, Griffin 42
Lithia Springs 30, Apalachee 27, OT
St. Pius X 42, Cass 9
Starr's Mill 34, Union Grove 25
Villa Rica 42, Jackson County 14
Ware County 42, Banneker 28
Warner Robins 64, Jonesboro 20
Whitewater 19, Ola 16
Woodward Academy 48, Veterans 14
GHSA Class AAAA=
First Round=
Bainbridge 42, Islands 0
Benedictine Military 59, Thomas County Central 0
Cairo 33, New Hampstead 31
Carver-Columbus 22, West Laurens 7
Cedartown 55, Hampton 14
Dougherty 44, Jenkins 17
Hapeville 12, Jefferson 10
LaGrange 19, Baldwin 0
Luella 20, Heritage-Catoosa 13
Marist 49, Cedar Shoals 7
North Oconee 56, Miller Grove 21
Northwest Whitfield 36, Fayette County 33
Perry 31, Hardaway 12
Riverdale 49, Central-Carrollton 28
GHSA Class AAA=
First Round=
Appling County 42, Johnson-Savannah 8
Burke County 48, Mary Persons 21
Carver-Atlanta 56, North Hall 17
Cedar Grove 79, White County 0
Cherokee Bluff 38, Greater Atlanta Christian 17
Crisp County 41, Harlem 0
Dawson County 36, Sandy Creek 27
Liberty County 30, Brantley County 28
Monroe Area 58, North Murray 14
Oconee County 29, Adairsville 22
Peach County 42, Morgan County 3
Pierce County 42, Windsor Forest 0
Ringgold 30, Hart County 21
Southeast Bulloch 42, Long County 16
Stephens County 27, Rockmart 13
Thomson 21, Jackson 20
GHSA Class AA=
First Round=
Bleckley County 20, Early County 16
Callaway 29, Pepperell 22
Columbia 26, Elbert County 14
Fannin County 45, Bremen 14
Fitzgerald 15, Dodge County 6
Haralson County 34, Chattooga 7
Heard County 32, Dade County 27
Jeff Davis 40, Jefferson County 0
Lovett 28, Union County 7
Northeast-Macon 42, Cook 22
Putnam County 62, East Laurens 7
Rabun County 63, Pace Academy 14
South Atlanta 46, Banks County 12
Swainsboro 48, Laney 6
Thomasville 42, Washington County 7
Westside-Augusta 23, Vidalia 21
GISA Class AAA=
Play-In=
Bulloch 20, Bethlehem Christian Academy 14
Valwood 35, Southland 21
GISA Class A=
First Round=
Piedmont 49, Fullington 15
GISA 8-Man=
Semifinal=
Westminster 38, Westwood 21
Windsor 50, Crisp 8
NCISAA Division I 11-Man=
Semifinal=
Rapun Gap Nacoochee 38, Charlotte Latin, N.C. 16
SCISA State Semifinal=
Class 3A=
Trinity Byrnes School, S.C. 59, Augusta Christian 33
