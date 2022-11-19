Unity Christian 54, Vidalia Heritage 8

GHSA Class A Division II=

Second Round=

Early County 47, Telfair County 6

GHSA Class A=

Division I Second Round=

Bleckley County 27, Lamar County 23

Irwin County 55, Heard County 0

Metter 18, Dublin 0

Mt. Pisgah Christian 26, Darlington 20

Prince Avenue Christian 48, Elbert County 14

Rabun County 42, Social Circle 0

St. Francis 34, Trion 20

Swainsboro 57, Screven County 13

Division II Second Round=

Bowdon 42, Manchester 21

Clinch County 17, McIntosh County Academy 16

Dooly County 14, Charlton County 13

Johnson County 26, Christian Heritage 14

Lincoln County 42, Wilkinson County 8

Schley County 58, Washington-Wilkes 14

Wilcox County 44, Lanier County 34

GHSA Class AA=

Second Round=

Appling County 35, Northeast-Macon 13

Callaway 20, Fannin County 13

Fellowship Christian School 26, Eagle's Landing Christian 15

Fitzgerald 28, Putnam County 20

Pierce County 52, Berrien 0

Rockmart 63, North Cobb Christian 10

South Atlanta 42, Union County 14

Thomson 42, Cook 10

GHSA Class AAA=

Second Round=

Calvary Day 54, Dougherty 41

Carver-Atlanta 30, Monroe Area 18

Carver-Columbus 40, Harlem 7

Cedar Grove 70, Hebron Christian Academy 33

Oconee County 45, Adairsville 20

Sandy Creek 20, Stephens County 7

Savannah Christian Prep 23, Peach County 7

Thomasville 13, Liberty County 6

GHSA Class AAAA=

Second Round=

Bainbridge 44, Burke County 0

Benedictine Military 45, Spalding 6

Calhoun 34, Kell 7

Cedartown 48, Stephenson 16

Holy Innocents' 24, Central-Carrollton 14

North Oconee 35, Lovett 9

Stockbridge 35, Walnut Grove 7

Wayne County 14, Perry 7

GHSA Class AAAAA=

Second Round=

Cartersville 37, Cambridge 14

Coffee 51, Decatur 23

Creekside 61, Dalton 0

Dutchtown 41, Northgate 14

Mays 34, Cass 27

Ware County 24, Chamblee 7

Warner Robins 38, Northside-Columbus 7

GHSA Class AAAAAA=

Second Round=

Carrollton 47, Marietta 14

Colquitt County 49, Harrison 28

Gainesville 42, South Paulding 21

Grayson 28, Camden County 10

Houston County 41, North Atlanta 31

Hughes 77, North Forsyth 16

Marist 32, Northside-Warner Robins 13

Mill Creek 43, North Cobb 7

Milton 30, Norcross 23

North Gwinnett 38, Lambert 35

Rome 35, Alpharetta 14

Roswell 49, Allatoona 30

Thomas County Central 49, St. Pius X 14

Woodward Academy 23, Lee County 7

GHSA Class AAAAAAA=

Second Round=

Walton 42, Buford 35

Westlake 30, Parkview 28

GIAA Class A=

Semi-finals=

Robert Toombs 41, Fullington 23

Thomas Jefferson 32, Flint River 13

GIAA Class AA=

First Round=

Brentwood 24, Edmund Burke 10

Briarwood 39, Southwest Georgia Academy 13

Central Fellowship 48, Piedmont 6

Gatewood 38, Augusta Prep 27

GIAA Class AAA=

First Round=

Brookwood School 56, Pinewood Christian 26

Deerfield-Windsor 18, Frederica 14

John Milledge 42, Heritage School 7

Valwood 15, Terrell Academy 8

GIAA Class AAAA=

First Round=

Brookstone 38, First Presbyterian Day 30

Pacelli Catholic 62, Bethlehem Christian Academy 0

Stratford 42, George Walton 7

Tattnall Square 56, Westfield 21

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you