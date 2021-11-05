Adairsville 42, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 3
Allatoona 28, Pope 13
Alpharetta 34, Etowah 0
Apalachee 34, Jackson County 28
Archer 9, Norcross 0
Brentwood 35, Gatewood 6
Brookwood School 16, Southland 15
Buford 42, Dacula 7
Callaway 24, Heard County 21
Calvary Day 44, Aquinas 0
Cambridge 34, River Ridge 10
Central-Carrollton 34, Ridgeland 7
Chamblee 52, Berkmar 7
Christian Heritage 27, North Cobb Christian 10
Clinch County 35, Lanier County 13
Crisp County 49, Pike County 17
Dalton 49, East Paulding 21
Denmark 21, West Forsyth 7
Dodge County 31, Southwest Macon 16
Dougherty 23, Thomas County Central 15
Drew 13, Tri-Cities 6
Dublin 34, Montgomery County 21
East Coweta 30, Newnan 27, OT
Eastside 38, Greenbrier 28
Fellowship Christian School 33, Whitefield Academy 7
Glynn Academy 34, Statesboro 7
Haralson County 35, Bremen 16
Harrison 41, Hillgrove 13
Holy Innocents' 28, Hebron Christian Academy 7
Irwin County 35, Turner County 12
Jefferson 41, Madison County 7
Jones County 21, Dutchtown 13
Kell 34, Lassiter 6
Kennesaw Mountain 47, Osborne 0
Lakeside-Evans 34, Rockdale County 7
Lanier 22, Winder-Barrow 13
Lincoln County 35, Commerce 6
Loganville 39, Walnut Grove 0
Macon County 21, Chattahoochee County 13
Marietta 42, Walton 14
Marist 56, Mays 21
McIntosh County Academy 32, Jenkins County 0
Meadowcreek 27, Discovery 0
Mill Creek 42, Peachtree Ridge 7
Milton 42, Cherokee 14
Model 62, Gordon Central 0
Monroe Area 35, Hart County 21
Mt. Paran Christian 57, Walker 6
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 37, B.E.S.T. Academy 18
New Manchester 34, Chapel Hill 10
North Cobb 12, North Paulding 7
North Forsyth 38, Gainesville 13
North Gwinnett 27, Mountain View 13
Northgate 24, McIntosh 19
Northwest Whitfield 49, Pickens 28
Oconee County 48, Franklin County 6
Pepperell 42, Coosa 7
Perry 40, Baldwin 8
Pierce County 20, Appling County 0
Pinecrest 42, Calvary Christian 18
Roswell 62, Woodstock 6
Savannah Country Day 31, Savannah Christian Prep 24, OT
South Effingham 28, Bradwell Institute 22
South Forsyth 34, Forsyth Central 0
South Gwinnett 13, Newton 6
Southeast Bulloch 62, Groves 12
Sprayberry 35, South Cobb 25
Stephens County 24, East Jackson 0
Terrell Academy 48, Southwest Georgia Academy 12
Terrell County 14, Seminole County 13
Thomas Jefferson 36, Augusta Prep 8
Thomson 42, Hephzibah 6
Tiftarea 32, Valwood 14
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 63, Pacelli Catholic 7
Trion 43, Gordon Lee 7
Unity Christian 54, Our Lady of Mercy 3
Villa Rica 20, Maynard Jackson 8
Ware County 50, Wayne County 0
Warner Robins 59, Veterans 3
Wesleyan 23, Mount Vernon 14
West Hall 31, Lumpkin County 14
West Laurens 17, Westside-Macon 14
Westminster 48, Douglass 14
Westside-Augusta 24, Oglethorpe County 7
Windsor Forest 32, Savannah 0
SCISA State Quarterfinal=
Class 3A=
Augusta Christian 45, Laurence Manning Academy, S.C. 20
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
