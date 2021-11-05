Adairsville 42, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 3

Allatoona 28, Pope 13

Alpharetta 34, Etowah 0

Apalachee 34, Jackson County 28

Archer 9, Norcross 0

Brentwood 35, Gatewood 6

Brookwood School 16, Southland 15

Buford 42, Dacula 7

Callaway 24, Heard County 21

Calvary Day 44, Aquinas 0

Cambridge 34, River Ridge 10

Central-Carrollton 34, Ridgeland 7

Chamblee 52, Berkmar 7

Christian Heritage 27, North Cobb Christian 10

Clinch County 35, Lanier County 13

Crisp County 49, Pike County 17

Dalton 49, East Paulding 21

Denmark 21, West Forsyth 7

Dodge County 31, Southwest Macon 16

Dougherty 23, Thomas County Central 15

Drew 13, Tri-Cities 6

Dublin 34, Montgomery County 21

East Coweta 30, Newnan 27, OT

Eastside 38, Greenbrier 28

Fellowship Christian School 33, Whitefield Academy 7

Glynn Academy 34, Statesboro 7

Haralson County 35, Bremen 16

Harrison 41, Hillgrove 13

Holy Innocents' 28, Hebron Christian Academy 7

Irwin County 35, Turner County 12

Jefferson 41, Madison County 7

Jones County 21, Dutchtown 13

Kell 34, Lassiter 6

Kennesaw Mountain 47, Osborne 0

Lakeside-Evans 34, Rockdale County 7

Lanier 22, Winder-Barrow 13

Lincoln County 35, Commerce 6

Loganville 39, Walnut Grove 0

Macon County 21, Chattahoochee County 13

Marietta 42, Walton 14

Marist 56, Mays 21

McIntosh County Academy 32, Jenkins County 0

Meadowcreek 27, Discovery 0

Mill Creek 42, Peachtree Ridge 7

Milton 42, Cherokee 14

Model 62, Gordon Central 0

Monroe Area 35, Hart County 21

Mt. Paran Christian 57, Walker 6

Mt. Zion-Carrollton 37, B.E.S.T. Academy 18

New Manchester 34, Chapel Hill 10

North Cobb 12, North Paulding 7

North Forsyth 38, Gainesville 13

North Gwinnett 27, Mountain View 13

Northgate 24, McIntosh 19

Northwest Whitfield 49, Pickens 28

Oconee County 48, Franklin County 6

Pepperell 42, Coosa 7

Perry 40, Baldwin 8

Pierce County 20, Appling County 0

Pinecrest 42, Calvary Christian 18

Roswell 62, Woodstock 6

Savannah Country Day 31, Savannah Christian Prep 24, OT

South Effingham 28, Bradwell Institute 22

South Forsyth 34, Forsyth Central 0

South Gwinnett 13, Newton 6

Southeast Bulloch 62, Groves 12

Sprayberry 35, South Cobb 25

Stephens County 24, East Jackson 0

Terrell Academy 48, Southwest Georgia Academy 12

Terrell County 14, Seminole County 13

Thomas Jefferson 36, Augusta Prep 8

Thomson 42, Hephzibah 6

Tiftarea 32, Valwood 14

Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 63, Pacelli Catholic 7

Trion 43, Gordon Lee 7

Unity Christian 54, Our Lady of Mercy 3

Villa Rica 20, Maynard Jackson 8

Ware County 50, Wayne County 0

Warner Robins 59, Veterans 3

Wesleyan 23, Mount Vernon 14

West Hall 31, Lumpkin County 14

West Laurens 17, Westside-Macon 14

Westminster 48, Douglass 14

Westside-Augusta 24, Oglethorpe County 7

Windsor Forest 32, Savannah 0

SCISA State Quarterfinal=

Class 3A=

Augusta Christian 45, Laurence Manning Academy, S.C. 20

