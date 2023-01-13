Alex Anthopolous has a short but impressive resume as the Atlanta Braves general manager. He has just about pushed all of the right buttons as the team’s GM; both in signing players to contract extensions and not re-signing certain players.
Who could argue with extending young stars like Spencer Strider, Austin Riley, Michael Harris Jr. and Matt Olson and maximizing their talents at a relatively inexpensive cost?
The deals that didn’t happen with fan favorites Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson will be debated over the next few years to determine if Anthopolous’ decision not to ink both to contract extensions was the correct move. But Olson proved to be a worthy replacement for Freeman at first base. Only time will tell if Vaughn Grissom is the right choice at shortstop.
But if Anthopolous’ record of negotiating contract extensions with star players was comparable to a batting average, he would not be batting a 1.000. One player remains noticeably absent from a contract extension. He’s in the prime of his career and ranks near the top of the best starting pitchers in the game today.
Max Fried’s contract runs out in two years, meaning arguably the best left-hander in the game could hit free agency at age 31. It is obviously not a scenario that is foreign to Braves fans, as Freeman, a top first baseman, and Swanson, one of the top shortstops, were left to field offers from other teams and chose to bolt Atlanta.
I’m not suggesting that Fried would choose to leave for “greener pastures” but you never know what might happen with certain players if they were given the free agency opportunity.
Fried is worthy of a big contract, especially considering his impressive stats since joining the Braves full time in 2019. He has started 108 games and amassed an impressive 3.09 ERA. Fried’s ERA over the last three years include 2.48, 3.04 and 2.25. Fried finished runner-up in the National League Cy Young race last year. Who can also forget Fried’s performance in the series-clinching Game 6 of the 2021 World Series; six innings of shutout baseball, while allowing just four hits and zero walks?
His stats are outstanding and make him worthy of a contract extension. He would have been one of the first stars I would have negotiated a contract with. Top left-handed hurlers do not grow on trees.
But that is why I am a lowly columnist and not wheelin’ and dealin’ with the Braves’ future like Anthopolous. He has mostly made terrific decisions and deserves the benefit of the doubt. I trust he will make the right call with Fried.
Fried has been an anchor of the Braves rotation the last couple of years. I hope we’ll continue to see him toe the rubber at Truist Park for years to come.
