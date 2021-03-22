Former Packer Cam Erving has signed a two-year contract to play for the Carolina Panthers.
Erving spent an injury-filled 2020 season with the Dallas Cowboys. The 2021 season will be his seventh in the National Football League since his All-American college career at Florida State.
An offensive lineman, Erving was a first-round draft choice by the Cleveland Browns in 2015 and was subsequently traded to the Kansas City Chiefs. He was a member of the Chiefs team that defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV.
In his pro career, Erving has played in 75 games with 47 starts.
Of this and that:
• The Colquitt County boys soccer team defeated Houston County 3-2 on Saturday at Packer Park to raise its record to 6-7 overall.
The Packers sought to win their first Region 1-7A game on Tuesday when they played host to Lowndes.
The Colquitt boys lost their first meeting with Lowndes 3-1.
The Colquitt County girls soccer team is 2-11 overall and also 0-4 in the region. The Lady Packers lost 3-0 in their earlier game against Lowndes.
• Jay Saunders had quite a weekend for the Georgia College baseball team. The former Packer went-5-for-11 with two doubles, six RBIs, three walks and a stolen base in the three-game sweep of Columbus State.
Saunders is batting .423 for the Bobcats.
• Raines Plant got his first home run of the season for Thomas University last Friday.
The home run tied the Night Hawks’ game against Florida Memorial 5-5 in the the ninth inning. Thomas University went on to win 6-5.
• John Samuel Shenker, who plays two sports at Auburn, went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI against Ole Miss on Saturday and had a pinch hit single against the Rebels on Sunday.
• Henry Daniels continues to have a productive freshman season at ABAC.
In the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against East Georgia, Daniels was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.
Daniels is hitting .394 and leads the Stallions in homers with six and runs batted in 22.
• J.T. Whatley is having a fine season at Andrew College, hitting .322 with five home runs and 21 runs batted in.
In a recent doubleheader against Gordon State, Whatley went 3-for-6 and scored a run.
• Laquavion Haynes started at defensive end for Western Carolina and had three solo tackles and three assists in the Catamounts 45-28 loss to Mercer last Saturday.
Haynes also had big game against Samford back on Feb. 27 with seven solo tackles.
• Former Packers Nyquan Washington and Tyler Walker are getting some experience during the spring college football season.
Washington has played in three games in the secondary for the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and has six solo tackles for five assists. Walker, a wide receiver, saw his first action for UT-Chattanooga in the Moccasins’ 20-18 win at Furman.
• Ian Brinson has started both of Lenior-Rhyne’s spring football games on the offensive line. The Bears are 2-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.