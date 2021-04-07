Colquitt County sophomore Carliss Johnson has received honorable mention on the Atlanta-Journal Constitution’s Class 7A All-State girls basketball team.
Johnson was the Region 1-7A co-Player of the Year along with Tift County junior Shakira Chaney, who also received honorable mention on the All-State team.
Johnson scored 352 points and averaged 17.6 points a game for the Lady Packers in 2020-2021.
Of this and that:
• Former Colquitt County assistant football coach Shawn Sutton has been named the head football coach at Pelham High.
Last fall, Sutton was the offensive coordinator at Valdosta under Rush Propst.
At Pelham, Sutton succeeds Dondrial Pinkins, who left to become the head coach at Mitchell County.
Sutton was on the Colquitt County football staffs from 2011-2013 and from 2015-2017.
He also served as the head coach at Berry Fayette (Ala.) in 1999 and at Ashville (Ala.) High School from 2000-2003, with a career record of 30-22.
• Tory Ponder had a big game for Tusculum in the Pioneers’ 49-17 victory over Limestone last Saturday.
The 6-foot, 190-pound junior receiver caught six passes for a career-best 140 yards and had a 50-yard touchdown pass reception.
Ponder was named to the All-South Atlantic Conference second team in 2019.
• In Gardner-Webb’s 48-19 loss to Monmouth last Saturday, Ty French had three solo tackles, five assists, a tackle for loss and a sack. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound freshman former Packer started at defensive end for the Bulldogs.
Gardner-Webb will play next on April 17 at Charleston Southern.
• Nyquan Washington was credited with two solo tackles in Tennessee Tech’s 24-10 win over Tennessee State last Saturday.
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound freshman defensive back has played in 14 games and has nine tackles and five assists.
• A week after Tyler Walker had five pass receptions for 91 yards against Mercer, UT-Chattanooga opted out of the remainder of its 2021 spring football season.
The school cited the safety of the entire program and the difficulty of fielding a complete team because of student/athletes opting out of the season.
The Mocs finish 3-2 overall and 3-1 in the Southern Conference.
• In the second game of the ABAC baseball team’s doubleheader sweep at Gordon State on Saturday, Henry Daniels went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk.
The 6-foot-6, 210-pounder is hitting .385 with six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 27 runs driven in.
His home runs and RBIs lead the team.
• JT Whatley is hitting .328 with five doubles, a triple and a team-leading six home runs for Andrew College.
• Raines Plant went 1-for-5 and drove in two runs last Saturday in Thomas University’s win over USC-Beaufort.
The red-shirt sophomore is hitting .303 with six doubles, a homer and 18 runs batted in.
• Jay Saunders’s base hit drove in the winning run in Georgia College’s 7-6 victory over Georgia Southwestern in the second game of last Saturday’s doubleheader.
Saunders it batting .358 with 15 runs batted in for the Bobcats.
