MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County baseball team's 2021 season ended in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs on Thursday when they dropped a doubleheader at Parkview.
The Packers, the No. 4 team from Region 1, managed just three runs and 10 hits against the Region 4 champion Panthers, falling 7-2 and 12-1.
Colquitt finishes the season with a 10-22 record.
Henry Underwood hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning of Game 1, but that was all the scoring the Packers could muster. Parkview tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the second, added another in the fourth and then broke the game open with a four-run sixth inning.
Underwood and Cannon Whatley each had two hits for the Packers.
Cole Whatley, Pershaun Fann and Chasyn Miley each had one hit.
In Game 2, Colquitt trailed 3-1 when Parkview scored five runs in the top of the sixth and four more in the top of the seventh.
The Packers managed just three hits, singles by Underwood, Cannon Whatley and Gabe Horne.
Of this and that:
• Former Colquitt County linebacker Bull Barge has taken a position of Zach Grage’s staff at Thomasville High.
Barge, who was an outstanding linebacker on the Packers 2014 state championship team, went on to play at South Alabama and was an assistant coach at Valdosta last season.
He will coach the defensive backs at Thomasville.
• Former Lady Packer Callie Faircloth is batting .324 for the Georgia Military College softball team.
Among her 12 hits are three doubles and two home runs. She also has driven in 12 runs.
• The ABAC baseball team will open play in the state tournament on Friday at East Georgia College.
Former Packer Henry Daniels has tuned up for the postseason by going 6-for-15 wth two doubles, his 10th home run and seven runs batted in over his last four games.
He is batting .350 for the season and has driven in 39 runs.
• JT Whatley, Daniels’s former Packers teammate, is hitting .333 with 11 doubles, two triples and eight home runs for Andrew College.
• Jay Saunders was listed as one of the Georgia College baseball team's 13 seniors honored at the Bobcats last game of the season.
In his final season, Saunders hit .323 with seven doubles and a triple. He drove in 20 runs.
• Needmore Speedway will hold its second annual Gene Maine Memorial on Saturday with $10,000 going to the winner.
Open practice will be held on Friday.
Saturday racing will also include 602 Sportsmans and Skeeter Cars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.