Daijun Edwards scored his third touchdown of the season last Saturday in Georgia’s 45-0 victory over Georgia Tech in Atlanta.
Colquitt County’s all-time leading rusher had six carries for 43 yards, including a season-long 23-yard gain.
For the season, Edwards has carried 45 times for 177 yards.
Georgia will play Alabama for the SEC championship at 4 p.m. Saturday in Atlanta. The game will be televised by CBS.
Of this and that:
• In Auburn’s 24-22 four-overtime loss to Alabama last Saturday, Edwards’ former Packer teammate John Samuel Shenker had one pass reception for 22 yards for the Tigers.
Auburn finishes the regular season 6-6 and will learn its bowl destination next Saturday.
Shenker, a 6-foot-4, 249-pound senior, is a two-year starter for the Tigers. He has 28 catches for 359 yards this season.
• LSU starting safety Jay Ward had four solo tackles and one assist in the Tigers’ 27-24 win over Texas A&M.
The victory enabled LSU to be bowl-eligible.
• Appalachian State defeated Georgia Southern 27-3 last Saturday and will meet No. 23 Louisiana at 3:30 p.m. next Saturday on ESPN for the Sun Belt Conference championship.
However, the Mountaineers will be without former Packer Kaleb Dawson, whose season was cut short by a concussion. Dawson played in four games this season.
In four years at App State, Dawson has played in 29 games.
• Ryan Fitzgerald converted after all three touchdowns in Florida State’s 24-21 loss to Florida in Gainesville last Saturday.
The Seminoles, who lost their first four games of the season, finish 5-7 and are not bowl eligible.
Fitzgerald hit 10-of-13 field goal attempts and 37-of-40 extra point attempts for the Seminoles.
The red-shirt freshman former Packer had a long field goal of 53 yards against Jacksonville State.
Also playing for Florida State against the Gators was quarterback Tate Rodemaker, son of Colquitt County defensive coordinator Alan Rodemaker.
The younger Rodemaker, who played at Valdosta High when his father was the head coach there, completed 1-of-2 passes for seven yards.
• UT-Martin won its first round NCAA Division I playoff game last Saturday, defeating Missouri State 32-31.
Former Packer Shawn Shamburger had five solo and two assisted tackles from his position in the secondary.
The Skyhawks, now 10-2, will go on the road again this weekend to play Montana State in Bozeman.
• Redshirt sophomore Will Rykard has been earning plaudits for his play at center for UAB.
The Blazers defeated UTEP 42-25 last Friday and finished their regular season with an 8-4 record.
UAB will learn its bowl destination on Saturday.
• Former Lady Packer Diamond Hall scored 12 points for Alcorn State in the first action of her senior season in the Lady Braves 64-48 loss to Central Arkansas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.