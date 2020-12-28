MOULTRIE — Jay Ward and his LSU teammates will not participate in a bowl following their 2020 season, but the former Packer did have a strong finish to his sophomore year.
Ward started at cornerback in the 53-48 victory over Ole Miss that ended the Tigers season and had two interceptions in the game, one of which he returned 31 yards for a touchdown.
With the two picks against the Rebels, Ward finished the season with three interceptions, all coming in the final two games.
He also had a remarkable interception in the Tigers’ 37-34 upset of Florida. Ward was actually out of bounds when the ball bounced off a teammate’s face mask and headed toward him. He got his feet inbounds just in time to make the catch, then fell back out of bounds.
Ward appeared in 13 games as a freshman during LSU’s national championship season in 2019.
In the victory over Ole Miss, which enabled the Tigers to finish 5-5, Ward had five solo and one assisted tackle.
LSU is not going to a bowl game after a self-imposed ban in conjunction with an NCAA investigation into alleged rules violations.
Two other former Packers have appeared in bowl games and three more are expected to.
• Kaleb Dawson was credited with an assisted tackle in Appalachian State’s 56-28 victory over North Texas in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on December 21.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound sophomore defensive back played in every game for the 9-3 Mountaineers this season.
• Marcus Anderson got some playing time at linebacker in Georgia State’s 39-21 victory over Western Kentucky in the Lending Tree Bowl in Mobile.
The Panthers finished the 2020 season with a 6-4 record.
Anderson, a redshirt freshman linebacker, is also performing well in the classroom, having been named to the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll in both 2019 and 2020.
• Running back Daijun Edwards is likely to get some carries when Georgia meets Cincinnati in Friday’s Peach Bowl in Atlanta.
Edwards, a true freshman, has played in eight games for the 7-2 Bulldogs, carrying 37 times for 219 yards and one touchdown.
The Peach Bowl will be televised by ESPN. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.
• Tight end John Samuel Shenker and offensive lineman Kamaar Bell are members of the Auburn football team that will meet Northwestern in the Citrus Bowl on Friday.
Shenker has played in all 10 games for the 6-4 Tigers, with six pass receptions for 66 yards.
The Citrus Bowl will be televised at noon by ABC.
• Former Packer Cameron Erving is on the injured list as the 6-9 Dallas Cowboys prepare for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the New York Giants.
Erving started five games on the offensive line for the Cowboys this season before suffering a knee injury in the Nov. 26 game against Washington. He was placed on the injured list on Dec. 11.
The 6-foot-5, 313-pound Erving, who played for a national championship team at Florida State, is in his sixth NFL season.
• Nic Jarvis is competing again for the Reinhardt University wrestling team.
As a freshman last season, Jarvis, who wrestles at 285, was a conference champion and an NAIA qualifier.
• Za’Nautica Downs is averaging 14 points in her first season playing for the UNC-Wilmington women’s basketball team.
The Seahawks were scheduled to face Mercer at home on Tuesday.
• Janiah Ellis, in her freshman season at Troy, is averaging 4.3 points. In her most productive game, she scored 15 points against LaGrange.
Troy will play next on Friday at home against Appalachian State.
• Junior Diamond Hall is averaging 9.3 points for Alcorn State. She has started one game for the 0-4 Lady Braves.
She scored 11 points in a 66-62 loss at New Orleans on Dec. 22.
Alcorn will be home to face Texas Southern on Saturday.
