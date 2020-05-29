Florida State University’s Elizabeth Funderburk has earned All-America honors for the 2020 NCAA Division I Indoor track and field season in the 5,000 meters.
The All-America designations were announcd on Tuesday by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
The organization’s policy dictates that All-America honors are based on performances at the NCAA Championships.
However, this year, the Indoor Track and Field Championships were canceled and the executive committee adopted the criteria that all athletes included on the start list for the championships would be honored.
Funderburk, a sophomore from Colquitt County who had a career-best time of 16:05.56 in the 5,000 meters in the BU David Hemery Valentine Invitational in February, was on the list.
She also turned in a 16:33.47 in the event in ACC Indoor Championships held Feb. 27-29, at Notre Dame.
She finished fourth in the 3,000 meters with a 9:39.23 at the Vanderbilt Invitational and was ninth in the 3,000 meters at ACC Indoor Championships with a 9:27.64, good for ninth place.
Last fall, she earned cross country All-ACC and All-South Region honors for a second consecutive year, helping lead Florida State to a 12th-place finish at the NCAA Championships.
She had the fastest cross country 5K of her career, when she placed 23rd at the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational with a 16:49.5.
Funderburk was named the ACC Performer of the Week following her 11th-place finish at Under Armour Pre-Nationals in a then-best 6K time of 20:29.
She was eighth at the ACC Championships with a 21:03.0 to earn All-ACC honors and help Florida State to a runner-up finish.
She placed a career-best sixth at the NCAA South Region Championships with a 6K personal best 20:26.2 on her home course.
While competing at Colquitt County High, she was Georgia’s Wendy’s High School Heisman winner, based on athletic and academic achievement and community service.
She won three state championships between cross country and track and also played on the golf team for four seasons.
The Colquitt County High Class of 2018 valedictorian is majoring in accounting.
