MOULTRIE — Elizabeth Funderburk helped lead Florida State’s women’s cross country team to a third-place finish in the ACC Championships last Friday.
In the process, the former Colquitt County Lady Packer won her third All-ACC honor.
Funderburk, a junior, placed 15th with a time of 20:36.9.
Funderburk joins former Seminoles Vicky Gill (2001-2003), Pilar McShine (2008-2010), Colleen Quigley (2011-2014) and Susan Kuijken (2006-2009) with three All-ACC honors.
Teammate Addi Coggins, who finished fifth with a 10:22.3, also earned All-ACC honors.
“Addi has been phenomenal all season,” said FU head coach Kelly Phillips. “She has been a rock star this fall and she has a mission.
“I’m excited for her, and for Funderburk, being All-ACC three times, on a pretty short list that features Olympians is incredible.”
The ACC Championships were held at the WakeMed Soccer Complex in Cary, N.C.
No. 4 North Carolina State was first with 47 points and No. 25 Georgia Tech was second with 99.
FSU finished with 109 points.
Funderburk has earned All-Regional honors in 2018 and 2019 and has the sixth-fastest time in school history in the 10,000 meters in track.
Of this and that:
• Speaking of Florida State, former Packer and Seminole football player Cam Erving has started on the offensive line the last two weeks for the Dallas Cowboys.
Also, the current Florida State football team will be home on Saturday to meet Pitt.
The Seminoles, who were off last week are 2-4.
Florida State kicker Ryan Fitzgerald has converted 4-of-7 field goal attempts and 12-of-13 extra point attempts.
• Three Moss Farms divers will sign on Monday, Nov. 9, to continue their careers at the collegiate level.
A signing ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the dryland facility.
Nolan Lewis will sign with Georgia; Carson Tyler, with Indiana; and Abigale White with James Madison.
Those three will join seven other former Diving Tigers now competing at the next level: Sky Geovanni, Louisville; Parker Hardigree and Johanna Holloway, SMU; Kelliann Howell, Georgia; Hunter Kebler, Auburn; Chase Lane, Kentucky and Maggie Merriman, Purdue.
• Other former Packers now playing football at the collegiate level who will be suiting up on Saturday are Daijun Edwards, Georgia, against Florida; Marcus Anderson, Georgia State, against UL-Monroe; Shawn Shamburger, Jaquain Blakely and JJ Peterson, Tennessee, against Arkansas; Kaleb Dawson, Appalachian State, against Texas State; and Chase Parrish, Navy, against Tulsa.
