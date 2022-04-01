MOULTRIE - In 1980, when he was in eighth grade, Darrell Funderburk pulled on a Colquitt County uniform for the first time.
Now, 42 years later, he is retiring after spending all but four of the intervening years as a Packer.
And those four years were spent playing football at Valdosta State.
Funderburk, who has been the Colquitt County athletic director since January 2021, stepped down on Thursday.
Chance Pitts, the middle school athletic director, will double as the high school interim until a full-time AD is named.
After leaving Valdosta State, Funderburk returned to Colquitt County where he served as an assistant football coach until 1999, as an administrator until early last year and finally as athletic director overseeing a program that has some 21 sports.
Even though he is in just his first year as principal at Colquitt County High, Dan Chappuis is well-aware of Funderburk’s contributions to the school.
“He is a lifelong Packer who has committed himself to making Colquitt County High School the best it could be,” Chappuis said Friday. “He cares about every sport and his loyalty to the Packers speaks for itself.”
In an email sent out to the varsity, junior varsity and middle school coaches, Funderburk said, “Again I wanted to thank you for your hard work and dedication to the student-athletes of Colquitt County. The future of Packer athletics is very bright and exciting seasons are ahead. I wish all of you the best.”
When asked about his career, he noted that he has been a player, coach, administrator, parent (daughter Elizabeth was an outstanding Lady Packer cross country and track performer and golfer) and athletic director over four decades.
“My wife Jenny, Elizabeth and I thank everyone in Colquitt County for being part of this for all those years,” he said. “What I’ll miss most is all the great relationships, with people who are no longer here and with people who are still here.”
Funderburk was a pitcher/shortstop for the Packer baseball team under Jerry Croft and was an All-Region quarterback for the school’s football team in 1984, when he helped lead the Jim Hughes-coached Packers to a 9-2-1 record and the program’s most successful season since the 1975 team went 9-1.
After playing football for Jim Berryman and Mike Cavan at Valdosta State, he returned to his high school alma mater where he became an offensive assistant coach under Jim Hughes.
While serving as Colquitt County’s top offensive assistant, Funderburk helped lead the Packers to the Class AAAA state championship in 1994.
He continued to guide the Packers offensive fortunes through the 1999 season before stepping down and becoming an administrator.
He was inducted into the Colquitt County Sports Hall of Fame in 2010.
