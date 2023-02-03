MOULTRIE – Colquitt County High School divers have won four straight boys and two straight girls Georgia High School Association 1-meter state championships and there is likely to be more coming.
With Moss Farms Diving helping develop the local talent to compete at the national level, it appears Colquitt County will have more of its athletes smiling from the podiums at the state meets in the future.
Both the high school and the middle school teams have talent that should keep the Packers and Lady Packers the cream of the state diving crop.
Colquitt County sent three Packers and four Lady Packers to this year’s state diving championships at the Westminster Schools, with juniors Bo Bridges and Ruth Anne McCranie winning titles for the second-straight year.
With Bridges’s championship, Colquitt County boys have claimed the title four years in a row, with Carson Tyler winning in 2020 and 2021.
Also this year, sophomore Tuck Gregory placed second and brother Trip was third.
Senior Shannon Icard was second in the girls.
Jewelia Chambers and Maggie Strange also represented Colquitt County at the state meet.
And four other members of Colquitt County girls team – Jewel Hart, Elizabeth Ann Hobby, Nyla Thompson and Mackenzie Smith – qualified for the state meet, but were unable to compete because each school is allowed just four members.
“We had a huge high school team this year and they really showed out,” said Colquitt County High coach Elizabeth Ann Barber, who noted that all 11 team members qualified for the state meet.
In the Thanksgiving Invitational held Nov. 12, Strange turned in the team’s top finish. Thompson, Chambers, Smith, Hobby and Hart also competed for the Colquitt County girls.
Bridges was first among the boys competing.
In the Dec. 16, meet held in Athens, McCranie and Icard were first and second respectively with Chambers and Strange taking fourth and fifth.
Tuck Gregory was first among the boys competing. Bridges was second and Trip Gregory was third.
In the 52nd annual Metro Atlanta Swimming and Diving Invitational held on Jan. 20, McCranie was second, followed by Icard. Chambers and Strange were fifth and sixth.
Bridges won the boys event with Tuck Gregory placing second. Trip Gregory was fourth.
Icard and Smith will dive collegiately next year, Icard at Liberty University and Smith at Georgia Southern.
Skyler Hopper-Crosby, a third senior member of the Colquitt County girls team, was injured and did not compete this season.
The Colquitt County middle school team also has some up-and-coming prospects in sixth-grader John Parker Harrison, seventh-grader Logan Griffin and eighth-graders Kendall Deloach and Judson Taylor.
All had outstanding performances in a pair of middle school meets this season.
