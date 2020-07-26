MOULTRIE – Nate Gahman and Chase McLain turned in a final round 63 on Sunday at Sunset Country Club to win the annual Ramsey Pidcock Invitational by two shots.
The two built on the 66 they shot on Saturday to post a 129.
Three teams were two shots back, including first-round leaders Tyler Key and Spencer Ball, who had a 63-68, good for second place.
Brothers Kevin and Andy Blanton shot 68-63 and claimed third place.
Brock Young and Reb Benton followed their first-round 64 with a 67 on Sunday and placed fourth.
All four teams played in the championship flight.
Mike Limmo and Colt Redding shot 67 each day for a 134 that took first place in the first flight by five shots over Matt Smith and Blake Cowart who had a 69-70 for a 139.
One shot back in third place were John Lee Redding and Ernie Venet, who had a 67-73 for a 140.
Andrew Goldberg and J.Cody Neal shot 71-70 for a 141 that was good for fourth place.
The team of Jason Cottle and J.P. Johnston won the second flight with a 68-69 for a 137.
Two shots back in second place were Craig Stevens and Kelly Yielding, who followed a first round 66 with a 73 on Sunday for a 139.
In third place with a 140 was the team of Thompson Kurrie and Mabry Smith who shot 74 on Saturday and came back with a 66 on Sunday.
Braden Traylor and his father Rodney Traylor shot 72-70 for a 142 that took fourth place.
Clayton Brooks and Fulton teamed up to win the third flight with a 73-70 for a 143.
Dutch Vandyke and Jonathan Dunn were two shots back at 145 after shooting 73 on Saturday and 72 on Sunday.
Andy Scott and Lavon Stripling shot 75-71 for a 146 for third and Ryan Hancock and Blake Moore claimed fourth with 74-73 for a 147.
Martin Carlin and Steve Singley claimed the fourth flight by two shots with 71-74 for a 145.
The team of Andy Kistler and A.J. Hood was second with a 147. Zac Goodno and Landon Bertell also shot a 147 for third place.
Cliff Kirbo and Logan McLean was fourth with a 150.
In the fifth flight, Jay Beverly and Rex Hall were first with a 145. Rod Howell and Chloe Howell were one shot back at 146 and Dwayne Hale and Buddy Lewis shot 147 for third.
Fourth place went to Justin Baker and Josh Newton, who carded a 151.
Cody Vining and Tony Bullard took the sixth flight with a 153. Three shots back in second place were Sonny Presley and Dwayne Hall. Griffin Dunn and Brandon Smith were third at 157 and Reid Diers and Grady Whiddon were fourth with a 161.
Chuck DeMott and Kirk DeMott were first in the seventh flight with their 154. Kent Shealy and Quinton Bates also shot 154, but took second place.
Glen Gray and Adam Gray were third with a 156 and Ed Norman and Scott Hewitt were fourth with a 157.
