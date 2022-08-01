MOULTRIE — The team of Nate Gahman and Chase McLain, down by a shot after the first round, roared back to shoot a second-round 61 to win the 68th annual Ramsey Pidcock Invitational by three shots on Sunday at Sunset Country Club.
Gahman shot a 64 on Sunday to lead the duo to a 127 and its second Ramsey Pidcock title in three years.
The two also took the championship in 2020 with a 63-66 for a 129 and two-stroke win.
The tournament drew 107 teams.
“The golf course was in fantastic shape and the greens were rolling quick,” said Sunset interim pro Aaron Elrod.
After the first round, Gahman and McLain had a 66 that trailed the teams of Tyler Key and Spencer Ball and Clarke Hendrick and John Fordham, each of whom shot a 65. Key and Ball finished with a 130 for second place.
Andy Blanton and Kevin Blanton shot 67-65 for 132 and third place.
Adam Cooper and Mike Reid were fourth with a 69-65 for 134.
Andrew Eunice and Eli Stripling, who took the Ramsey Pidcock championship last year with a 126, also shot 134 with first-round 68 followed by a 66 on Sunday.
