Lessie Cooley Byrd, 86, of Moultrie, died Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Agape/Cobblestone Health and Rehab. Funeral services were held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, December 6, 2020 in the chapel of Baker Funeral Home with Rev. Eddie Dee officiating. Interment followed at Irwinville Cemetery in Irwi…