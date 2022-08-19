Alcovy 37, Lithonia 6
Appling County 0, Ware County 0
Aquinas 40, Jefferson County 21
Armuchee 10, Gordon Central 6
Benedictine Military 45, Jenkins 0
Bethesda Academy 8, Hilton Head Prep, S.C. 7
Bethlehem Christian Academy 28, Augusta Prep 7
Bleckley County 33, Dodge County 6
Brantley County 34, Atkinson County 6
Bremen 15, Heard County 13
Brooks County 42, Thomasville 7
Brunswick 23, Andrew Jackson, Fla. 13
Bryan County 62, Lincoln County 17
Buford 38, Thompson, Ala. 7
Bulloch 42, Tiftarea 20
Burke County 24, Thomson 21
Cambridge 28, Creekview 0
Cartersville 35, Cherokee 0
Carver-Atlanta 22, South Cobb 6
Centennial 21, Wheeler 14
Central Gwinnett 29, Discovery 22
Chapel Hill 17, Stone Mountain 0
Coahulla Creek 49, Murray County 7
Coffee 55, Tift County 7
Columbia 13, Camden County 10
Commerce 21, Southside Christian, S.C. 17
Crisp County 17, Dooly County 6
Dawson County 28, Jackson County 21
Deerfield-Windsor 45, Westfield 28
Dougherty 28, Westover 21
Duluth 35, MLK Jr. 0
Dunwoody 21, North Springs 9
Early County 52, Miller County 14
East Hall 19, West Hall 14
East Paulding 38, Woodland Cartersville 13
Eastside 21, Luella 14
Elbert County 31, Hart County 28
Etowah 25, Lassiter 14
Evans 16, North Augusta, S.C. 7
Flowery Branch 39, Decatur 38
Forsyth Central 44, Chattahoochee 21
Gainesville 34, Marist 23
Gilmer 32, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 13
Glynn Academy 43, Statesboro 42, OT
Greene County 27, B.E.S.T. Academy 6
Grovetown 43, Midland Valley, S.C. 17
Hampton 34, Tri-Cities 0
Harlem 27, Greenbrier 7
Hebron Christian Academy 63, Chestatee 13
Hephzibah 32, Westside-Augusta 3
Heritage School 72, Sample School B, R.I. 0
Heritage-Catoosa 31, Ringgold 17
Houston County 41, Americus Sumter 7
Jenkins County 40, Treutlen 0
John Hancock 35, Westminster Christian 12
Kennesaw Mountain 26, Cass 25
LaFayette 42, Chattooga 12
Lakeside-Evans 32, Aiken, S.C. 0
Lakeview Academy 35, King's Ridge 28
Lamar County 48, Wilcox County 28
Lambert 41, Sequoyah 14
Laney 16, Strom Thurmond, S.C. 0
Lanier County 12, Bacon County 6
Madison County 35, Franklin County 6
McIntosh 20, Fayette County 7
Meadowcreek 34, Greater Atlanta Christian 12
Mountain View 24, Shiloh 14
Mt. Pisgah Christian 21, Fellowship Christian School 18
North Cobb 21, Westlake 17
North Cobb Christian 21, Christian Heritage 14
North Oconee 16, Oconee County 13
North Paulding 35, Allatoona 13
Northside-Columbus 42, Columbus 7
Northwest Whitfield 46, Pepperell 17
Oglethorpe County 16, East Jackson 7
Opelika, Ala. 29, Callaway 28
Osborne 46, Woodstock 7
Pace Academy 20, Holy Innocents' 17
Peach County 50, Baldwin 20
Peachtree Ridge 60, Seckinger 0
Prince Avenue Christian 39, Hammond, S.C. 3
River Ridge 27, Hillgrove 14
Roswell 35, Denmark 10
Savannah Country Day 31, Windsor Forest 0
South Forsyth 28, Lanier 0
South Gwinnett 26, Pebblebrook 18
South Paulding 28, Harrison 20
Southeast Whitfield 14, Coosa 7
Sprayberry 21, Campbell 0
St. Francis 35, Providence Christian 0
St. Pius X 10, Dacula 7
Stephens County 14, Habersham Central 3
Swainsboro 21, Metter 7
Temple 41, Pike County 18
Terrell Academy 14, Southwest Georgia Academy 7
Trion 45, Gordon Lee 19
Troup County 33, Harris County 0
Union County 14, Fannin County 7
Union Grove 17, Upson-Lee 6
Vidalia 21, South Effingham 14
Washington-Wilkes 28, East Laurens 7
Wesleyan 31, Mount Vernon 7
Wheeler County 42, Georgia Military 14
White County 35, North Hall 14
Winder-Barrow 23, Apalachee 7
Woodward Academy 37, Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 19
Worth County 28, Turner County 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mt. Zion-Carrollton vs. Cleburne County, Ala., ppd. to Aug 20th.
