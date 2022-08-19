Alcovy 37, Lithonia 6

Appling County 0, Ware County 0

Aquinas 40, Jefferson County 21

Armuchee 10, Gordon Central 6

Benedictine Military 45, Jenkins 0

Bethesda Academy 8, Hilton Head Prep, S.C. 7

Bethlehem Christian Academy 28, Augusta Prep 7

Bleckley County 33, Dodge County 6

Brantley County 34, Atkinson County 6

Bremen 15, Heard County 13

Brooks County 42, Thomasville 7

Brunswick 23, Andrew Jackson, Fla. 13

Bryan County 62, Lincoln County 17

Buford 38, Thompson, Ala. 7

Bulloch 42, Tiftarea 20

Burke County 24, Thomson 21

Cambridge 28, Creekview 0

Cartersville 35, Cherokee 0

Carver-Atlanta 22, South Cobb 6

Centennial 21, Wheeler 14

Central Gwinnett 29, Discovery 22

Chapel Hill 17, Stone Mountain 0

Coahulla Creek 49, Murray County 7

Coffee 55, Tift County 7

Columbia 13, Camden County 10

Commerce 21, Southside Christian, S.C. 17

Crisp County 17, Dooly County 6

Dawson County 28, Jackson County 21

Deerfield-Windsor 45, Westfield 28

Dougherty 28, Westover 21

Duluth 35, MLK Jr. 0

Dunwoody 21, North Springs 9

Early County 52, Miller County 14

East Hall 19, West Hall 14

East Paulding 38, Woodland Cartersville 13

Eastside 21, Luella 14

Elbert County 31, Hart County 28

Etowah 25, Lassiter 14

Evans 16, North Augusta, S.C. 7

Flowery Branch 39, Decatur 38

Forsyth Central 44, Chattahoochee 21

Gainesville 34, Marist 23

Gilmer 32, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 13

Glynn Academy 43, Statesboro 42, OT

Greene County 27, B.E.S.T. Academy 6

Grovetown 43, Midland Valley, S.C. 17

Hampton 34, Tri-Cities 0

Harlem 27, Greenbrier 7

Hebron Christian Academy 63, Chestatee 13

Hephzibah 32, Westside-Augusta 3

Heritage School 72, Sample School B, R.I. 0

Heritage-Catoosa 31, Ringgold 17

Houston County 41, Americus Sumter 7

Jenkins County 40, Treutlen 0

John Hancock 35, Westminster Christian 12

Kennesaw Mountain 26, Cass 25

LaFayette 42, Chattooga 12

Lakeside-Evans 32, Aiken, S.C. 0

Lakeview Academy 35, King's Ridge 28

Lamar County 48, Wilcox County 28

Lambert 41, Sequoyah 14

Laney 16, Strom Thurmond, S.C. 0

Lanier County 12, Bacon County 6

Madison County 35, Franklin County 6

McIntosh 20, Fayette County 7

Meadowcreek 34, Greater Atlanta Christian 12

Mountain View 24, Shiloh 14

Mt. Pisgah Christian 21, Fellowship Christian School 18

North Cobb 21, Westlake 17

North Cobb Christian 21, Christian Heritage 14

North Oconee 16, Oconee County 13

North Paulding 35, Allatoona 13

Northside-Columbus 42, Columbus 7

Northwest Whitfield 46, Pepperell 17

Oglethorpe County 16, East Jackson 7

Opelika, Ala. 29, Callaway 28

Osborne 46, Woodstock 7

Pace Academy 20, Holy Innocents' 17

Peach County 50, Baldwin 20

Peachtree Ridge 60, Seckinger 0

Prince Avenue Christian 39, Hammond, S.C. 3

River Ridge 27, Hillgrove 14

Roswell 35, Denmark 10

Savannah Country Day 31, Windsor Forest 0

South Forsyth 28, Lanier 0

South Gwinnett 26, Pebblebrook 18

South Paulding 28, Harrison 20

Southeast Whitfield 14, Coosa 7

Sprayberry 21, Campbell 0

St. Francis 35, Providence Christian 0

St. Pius X 10, Dacula 7

Stephens County 14, Habersham Central 3

Swainsboro 21, Metter 7

Temple 41, Pike County 18

Terrell Academy 14, Southwest Georgia Academy 7

Trion 45, Gordon Lee 19

Troup County 33, Harris County 0

Union County 14, Fannin County 7

Union Grove 17, Upson-Lee 6

Vidalia 21, South Effingham 14

Washington-Wilkes 28, East Laurens 7

Wesleyan 31, Mount Vernon 7

Wheeler County 42, Georgia Military 14

White County 35, North Hall 14

Winder-Barrow 23, Apalachee 7

Woodward Academy 37, Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 19

Worth County 28, Turner County 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mt. Zion-Carrollton vs. Cleburne County, Ala., ppd. to Aug 20th.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

