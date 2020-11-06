Allatoona 30, Kell 15
Apalachee 19, Walnut Grove 7
Archer 55, Discovery 0
Athens Academy 54, Athens Christian 20
Bacon County 35, East Laurens 14
Baldwin 35, Spalding 0
Blessed Trinity 50, Hiram 0
Bowdon 49, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 21
Bremen 15, Temple 14
Brentwood 47, Piedmont 7
Briarwood 42, Augusta Prep 0
Brooks County 45, Clinch County 3
Burke County 62, Hephzibah 28
Butler 28, T.W. Josey 0
Cairo 25, Thomas County Central 13
Calhoun 44, Cass 14
Calvary Day 27, Savannah Country Day 21
Cambridge 24, Riverwood 13
Camden County 35, Tift County 14
Carrollton 35, East Paulding 7
Cartersville 47, Woodland Cartersville 0
Carver-Atlanta 21, Sandy Creek 14
Carver-Columbus 47, Columbus 7
Central-Carrollton 27, McDonough 0
Central-Macon 39, Pike County 0
Chamblee 21, Liberty County 0
Chapel Hill 45, Lithia Springs 27
Chattahoochee County 47, Schley County 7
Cherokee 28, Alpharetta 14
Cherokee Bluff 28, Dawson County 27
Coffee 45, Veterans 38, OT
Collins Hill 42, Mountain View 7
Colquitt County 40, Lowndes 10
Commerce 48, Social Circle 22
Coosa 24, Dade County 21
Creekview 38, Chattahoochee 21
Crisp County 41, Americus Sumter 14
Dacula 51, Shiloh 7
Decatur 52, Northview 12
Denmark 36, South Forsyth 22
Dodge County 35, Northeast-Macon 21
Douglas County 41, Dalton 6
Dublin 49, Johnson County 6
Dunwoody 24, Berkmar 15
Dutchtown 29, Woodland Stockbridge 7
Early County 42, Cook 35
East Coweta 45, Campbell 14
Effingham County 14, Bradwell Institute 12
Evans 27, Southeast Bulloch 20
Fayette County 19, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 6
Fellowship Christian School 63, Mt. Pisgah Christian 10
First Presbyterian Day 48, Deerfield-Windsor 10
Fitzgerald 29, Thomasville 28
Flowery Branch 49, Madison County 7
Franklin County 27, East Jackson 12
Fullington 23, Rock Springs Christian 6
Glynn Academy 7, Richmond Hill 5
Grayson 58, Brookwood 17
Greenbrier 49, Johnson-Gainesville 0
Griffin 35, Northgate 6
Hardaway 53, Jordan 0
Harris County 41, Northside-Columbus 21
Harrison 51, Marietta 28
Irwin County 58, Charlton County 16
Islands 26, New Hampstead 14
Jeff Davis 15, Swainsboro 7
Jenkins County 25, Emanuel County Institute 8
John Milledge 42, Bethlehem Christian Academy 0
King's Ridge 35, St. Francis 0
Lee County 20, Northside-Warner Robins 14
Lovett 35, Columbia 8
Macon County 42, Manchester 21
Marist 23, Stephenson 0
Mary Persons 22, Upson-Lee 17
Maynard Jackson 22, Grady 14, OT
McIntosh County Academy 47, Screven County 14
Metter 54, Bryan County 0
Mill Creek 31, Newton 0
Morgan County 52, Cross Creek 0
Mount de Sales 44, Strong Rock Christian 41
Newnan 31, Pebblebrook 28
Norcross 56, Duluth 0
North Cobb 39, Hillgrove 14
North Cobb Christian 28, Darlington 10
North Gwinnett 27, Peachtree Ridge 0
North Murray 56, Murray County 8
North Oconee 31, Cedar Shoals 7
Northwest Whitfield 46, Southeast Whitfield 20
Oconee County 35, Monroe Area 16
Oglethorpe County 42, Glenn Hills 0
Ola 42, Stockbridge 6
Pace Academy 42, Towers 6
Pacelli Catholic 35, Heritage School 14
Parkview 28, South Gwinnett 21, OT
Peach County 44, Jackson 10
Pepperell 14, Model 7
Pierce County 52, Long County 0
Pinewood Christian 49, Trinity Christian-Dublin 15
Rabun County 63, Elbert County 7
River Ridge 35, Sequoyah 9
Riverdale 38, Hampton 0
Rockmart 45, Adairsville 7
Rome 31, Alexander 14
Savannah Christian Prep 49, Aquinas 20
Sonoraville 42, LaFayette 38
South Cobb 48, Osborne 7
Starr's Mill 42, Whitewater 0
Statesboro 41, South Effingham 7
Thomas Jefferson 20, Edmund Burke 14
Towns County 20, Greene County 0
Trion 41, Armuchee 14
Union Grove 23, Locust Grove 13
Valdosta 31, Houston County 14
Valwood 22, Southland 20
Walton 21, North Paulding 14
Warner Robins 40, Wayne County 6
Washington County 42, Bleckley County 20
Wesleyan 49, Providence Christian 8
West Forsyth 14, Gainesville 7
West Hall 35, Gilmer 7
Westfield 35, Creekside Christian Academy 14
Westlake 56, North Atlanta 20
Whitefield Academy 35, Landmark Christian 7
Wilcox County 55, Hawkinsville 6
Windsor 42, Crisp 14
Woodstock 24, Etowah 14
Worth County 42, Berrien 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Benedictine Military vs. Beaufort, S.C., ccd.
Claxton vs. Portal, ccd.
KIPP Atlanta vs. Therrell, ccd.
Loganville Christian vs. Prince Avenue Christian, ppd.
Monroe vs. Dougherty, ccd.
Mount Vernon vs. Holy Innocents', ccd.
Mt. Paran Christian vs. Christian Heritage, ccd.
New Manchester vs. North Springs, ccd.
Rutland vs. Howard, ccd.
Sprayberry vs. Pope, ccd.
Stephens County vs. Hart County, ccd.
Whitefield Academy vs. Our Lady of Mercy, ccd.
