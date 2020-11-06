Allatoona 30, Kell 15

Apalachee 19, Walnut Grove 7

Archer 55, Discovery 0

Athens Academy 54, Athens Christian 20

Bacon County 35, East Laurens 14

Baldwin 35, Spalding 0

Blessed Trinity 50, Hiram 0

Bowdon 49, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 21

Bremen 15, Temple 14

Brentwood 47, Piedmont 7

Briarwood 42, Augusta Prep 0

Brooks County 45, Clinch County 3

Burke County 62, Hephzibah 28

Butler 28, T.W. Josey 0

Cairo 25, Thomas County Central 13

Calhoun 44, Cass 14

Calvary Day 27, Savannah Country Day 21

Cambridge 24, Riverwood 13

Camden County 35, Tift County 14

Carrollton 35, East Paulding 7

Cartersville 47, Woodland Cartersville 0

Carver-Atlanta 21, Sandy Creek 14

Carver-Columbus 47, Columbus 7

Central-Carrollton 27, McDonough 0

Central-Macon 39, Pike County 0

Chamblee 21, Liberty County 0

Chapel Hill 45, Lithia Springs 27

Chattahoochee County 47, Schley County 7

Cherokee 28, Alpharetta 14

Cherokee Bluff 28, Dawson County 27

Coffee 45, Veterans 38, OT

Collins Hill 42, Mountain View 7

Colquitt County 40, Lowndes 10

Commerce 48, Social Circle 22

Coosa 24, Dade County 21

Creekview 38, Chattahoochee 21

Crisp County 41, Americus Sumter 14

Dacula 51, Shiloh 7

Decatur 52, Northview 12

Denmark 36, South Forsyth 22

Dodge County 35, Northeast-Macon 21

Douglas County 41, Dalton 6

Dublin 49, Johnson County 6

Dunwoody 24, Berkmar 15

Dutchtown 29, Woodland Stockbridge 7

Early County 42, Cook 35

East Coweta 45, Campbell 14

Effingham County 14, Bradwell Institute 12

Evans 27, Southeast Bulloch 20

Fayette County 19, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 6

Fellowship Christian School 63, Mt. Pisgah Christian 10

First Presbyterian Day 48, Deerfield-Windsor 10

Fitzgerald 29, Thomasville 28

Flowery Branch 49, Madison County 7

Franklin County 27, East Jackson 12

Fullington 23, Rock Springs Christian 6

Glynn Academy 7, Richmond Hill 5

Grayson 58, Brookwood 17

Greenbrier 49, Johnson-Gainesville 0

Griffin 35, Northgate 6

Hardaway 53, Jordan 0

Harris County 41, Northside-Columbus 21

Harrison 51, Marietta 28

Irwin County 58, Charlton County 16

Islands 26, New Hampstead 14

Jeff Davis 15, Swainsboro 7

Jenkins County 25, Emanuel County Institute 8

John Milledge 42, Bethlehem Christian Academy 0

King's Ridge 35, St. Francis 0

Lee County 20, Northside-Warner Robins 14

Lovett 35, Columbia 8

Macon County 42, Manchester 21

Marist 23, Stephenson 0

Mary Persons 22, Upson-Lee 17

Maynard Jackson 22, Grady 14, OT

McIntosh County Academy 47, Screven County 14

Metter 54, Bryan County 0

Mill Creek 31, Newton 0

Morgan County 52, Cross Creek 0

Mount de Sales 44, Strong Rock Christian 41

Newnan 31, Pebblebrook 28

Norcross 56, Duluth 0

North Cobb 39, Hillgrove 14

North Cobb Christian 28, Darlington 10

North Gwinnett 27, Peachtree Ridge 0

North Murray 56, Murray County 8

North Oconee 31, Cedar Shoals 7

Northwest Whitfield 46, Southeast Whitfield 20

Oconee County 35, Monroe Area 16

Oglethorpe County 42, Glenn Hills 0

Ola 42, Stockbridge 6

Pace Academy 42, Towers 6

Pacelli Catholic 35, Heritage School 14

Parkview 28, South Gwinnett 21, OT

Peach County 44, Jackson 10

Pepperell 14, Model 7

Pierce County 52, Long County 0

Pinewood Christian 49, Trinity Christian-Dublin 15

Rabun County 63, Elbert County 7

River Ridge 35, Sequoyah 9

Riverdale 38, Hampton 0

Rockmart 45, Adairsville 7

Rome 31, Alexander 14

Savannah Christian Prep 49, Aquinas 20

Sonoraville 42, LaFayette 38

South Cobb 48, Osborne 7

Starr's Mill 42, Whitewater 0

Statesboro 41, South Effingham 7

Thomas Jefferson 20, Edmund Burke 14

Towns County 20, Greene County 0

Trion 41, Armuchee 14

Union Grove 23, Locust Grove 13

Valdosta 31, Houston County 14

Valwood 22, Southland 20

Walton 21, North Paulding 14

Warner Robins 40, Wayne County 6

Washington County 42, Bleckley County 20

Wesleyan 49, Providence Christian 8

West Forsyth 14, Gainesville 7

West Hall 35, Gilmer 7

Westfield 35, Creekside Christian Academy 14

Westlake 56, North Atlanta 20

Whitefield Academy 35, Landmark Christian 7

Wilcox County 55, Hawkinsville 6

Windsor 42, Crisp 14

Woodstock 24, Etowah 14

Worth County 42, Berrien 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Benedictine Military vs. Beaufort, S.C., ccd.

Claxton vs. Portal, ccd.

KIPP Atlanta vs. Therrell, ccd.

Loganville Christian vs. Prince Avenue Christian, ppd.

Monroe vs. Dougherty, ccd.

Mount Vernon vs. Holy Innocents', ccd.

Mt. Paran Christian vs. Christian Heritage, ccd.

New Manchester vs. North Springs, ccd.

Rutland vs. Howard, ccd.

Sprayberry vs. Pope, ccd.

Stephens County vs. Hart County, ccd.

Whitefield Academy vs. Our Lady of Mercy, ccd.

