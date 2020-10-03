Friday's Scores
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alexander 42, Paulding County 6
Appling County 34, Statesboro 7
Aquinas 35, Strong Rock Christian 14
Archer 14, North Gwinnett 13
Athens Academy 55, Providence Christian 12
Augusta Prep 20, John Hancock 13
Bacon County 47, Tattnall County 15
Benedictine Military 41, Wayne County 29
Bethesda Academy 28, Colleton Prep, S.C. 0
Bremen 31, Maynard Jackson 22
Brentwood 41, Thomas Jefferson 0
Brooks County 63, Mitchell County 34
Brookwood 45, North Paulding 28
Brookwood School 34, Briarwood 9
Calhoun 35, Woodstock 14
Calvary Day 42, First Presbyterian Day 17
Camden County 25, Oakleaf, Fla. 12
Carrollton 34, Dalton 24
Cass 42, Ridgeland 14
Cedar Grove 14, Milton 7
Cedartown 48, Heard County 14
Central-Carrollton 49, Villa Rica 28
Central-Macon 22, Americus Sumter 11
Chapel Hill 18, Miller Grove 7
Chattahoochee County 33, Manchester 7
Cherokee 14, Cartersville 12
Cherokee Bluff 42, Lakeside-DeKalb 0
Clarke Central 28, Apalachee 0
Claxton 28, Jenkins County 12
Coffee 45, Glynn Academy 7
Collins Hill 30, Alpharetta 22
Colquitt County 63, Dothan, Ala. 27
Columbus 41, Jordan 26
Community Christian 17, Walker 14
Cook 42, Randolph-Clay 14
Creekside Christian Academy 49, Wilkinson County 14
Creekview 19, Cambridge 0
Dacula 49, Mountain View 27
Darlington 20, Heritage-Catoosa 7
Decatur 22, Arabia Mountain 7
Denmark 20, North Forsyth 10
Discovery 35, Berkmar 14
Douglas County 19, East Paulding 13
Dublin 42, Swainsboro 14
Early County 21, Westover 20
East Coweta 49, Northgate 17
East Hall 49, East Jackson 34
Eastside 47, Johnson-Gainesville 7
Fannin County 49, Banks County 13
Fayette County 35, Hampton 6
Fellowship Christian School 27, North Cobb Christian 0
Flowery Branch 34, Hiram 7
Frederica 35, Brantley County 7
Gainesville 33, Forsyth Central 28
Gordon Lee 37, Gordon Central 7
Greenbrier 28, Loganville 20
Hancock Central 36, Georgia Military 7
Hillgrove 42, Westlake 21
Holy Innocents' 51, Loganville Christian 50
Howard 17, Effingham County 14
Hughes 29, MLK Jr. 6
Irwin County 35, Tift County 20
Islands 26, Jenkins 8
Jackson County 20, Walnut Grove 0
Jeff Davis 29, Long County 6
Jefferson 26, Hart County 19
John Milledge 35, Bulloch 0
Johns Creek 14, Sequoyah 10
Johnson County 35, Treutlen 21
Jones County 62, Union Grove 22
Jonesboro 7, Banneker 6
King's Ridge 20, Heritage School 0
LaFayette 62, Murray County 22
LaGrange 48, Kendrick 14
Lafayette Christian 33, Rock Springs Christian 7
Lakeview Academy 31, Towns County 12
Lee County 62, Lithia Springs 6
Liberty County 30, Bradwell Institute 20
Lovejoy 27, Griffin 6
Lovett 37, South Atlanta 12
Macon County 63, Central-Talbotton 6
Marion County 15, Schley County 14, OT
McDonough 24, North Clayton 6
McEachern 8, Newton 7
Meadowcreek 39, Duluth 28
Metter 56, Portal 0
Mill Creek 20, West Forsyth 17
Monroe Area 14, Madison County 7
Monsignor Donovan 28, Crisp 22
Montgomery County 21, Hawkinsville 19
Morgan County 41, Lakeside-Evans 7
Mount Vernon 42, Athens Christian 29
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 35, Dade County 33
Newnan 34, Harris County 21
Norcross 40, Dunwoody 3
North Cobb 28, Etowah 10
North Hall 48, Chestatee 28
Northeast-Macon 14, Monroe 12
Northview 21, Grady 6
Oconee County 44, Thomasville 14
Ola 20, Dutchtown 6
Parkview 50, Marietta 28
Pataula Charter 32, Fullington 7
Peach County 42, Mary Persons 7
Pebblebrook 20, Riverdale 12
Piedmont 55, Robert Toombs 21
Pierce County 20, Eagle's Landing Christian 13
Prince Avenue Christian 52, Wesleyan 26
Putnam County 37, Westside-Augusta 14
Richmond Hill 52, Northside-Warner Robins 12
Ringgold 20, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 16
River Ridge 52, Chattahoochee 35
Rockmart 68, Sonoraville 7
Rome 22, South Paulding 20
Roswell 37, Campbell 7
Rutland 50, ACE Charter 21
Savannah Christian Prep 48, Deerfield-Windsor 7
Savannah Country Day 28, Tattnall Square 24
Screven County 18, Emanuel County Institute 14
Social Circle 27, Oglethorpe County 12
South Forsyth 44, Lambert 14
South Gwinnett 20, Shiloh 13
Southeast Bulloch 20, Grovetown 7
Southeast Whitfield 21, Armuchee 7
Southwest Georgia Academy 66, Bethlehem Christian Academy 28
St. Francis 35, Lumpkin County 7
Stephens County 27, Habersham Central 12
Stratford 20, Mt. Paran Christian 0
Temple 34, Pepperell 21
Tiftarea 24, Charlton County 21
Toombs County 49, Berrien 0
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 44, Landmark Christian 12
Troup County 42, Spencer 0
Turner County 34, Dougherty 21
Union County 28, Pickens 14
Upson-Lee 41, Pike County 0
Valwood 35, Pinewood Christian 0
Veterans 24, Perry 14
Vidalia 33, Richmond Academy 21
Ware County 35, Bainbridge 30
Warner Robins 44, Houston County 10
Washington 42, KIPP Atlanta 31
Washington County 17, Evans 7
Washington-Wilkes 42, Elbert County 7
Westfield 21, Southland 14
Westminster 27, St. Pius X 24
Westside-Macon 35, Southwest Macon 6
Westwood 45, Westminster-Augusta 6
Wilcox County 42, Telfair County 6
Woodland Cartersville 68, Chamblee 7
Woodward Academy 45, Mundy's Mill 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hillgrove vs. Morrow, ccd.
Lakeway Christian, Tenn. vs. Christian Heritage, ccd.
Pinecrest vs. North Cobb Christian, ccd.
Valdosta vs. Thomas County Central, ccd.
Westlake vs. Harrison, ccd.
