Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press

Alexander 42, Paulding County 6

Appling County 34, Statesboro 7

Aquinas 35, Strong Rock Christian 14

Archer 14, North Gwinnett 13

Athens Academy 55, Providence Christian 12

Augusta Prep 20, John Hancock 13

Bacon County 47, Tattnall County 15

Benedictine Military 41, Wayne County 29

Bethesda Academy 28, Colleton Prep, S.C. 0

Bremen 31, Maynard Jackson 22

Brentwood 41, Thomas Jefferson 0

Brooks County 63, Mitchell County 34

Brookwood 45, North Paulding 28

Brookwood School 34, Briarwood 9

Calhoun 35, Woodstock 14

Calvary Day 42, First Presbyterian Day 17

Camden County 25, Oakleaf, Fla. 12

Carrollton 34, Dalton 24

Cass 42, Ridgeland 14

Cedar Grove 14, Milton 7

Cedartown 48, Heard County 14

Central-Carrollton 49, Villa Rica 28

Central-Macon 22, Americus Sumter 11

Chapel Hill 18, Miller Grove 7

Chattahoochee County 33, Manchester 7

Cherokee 14, Cartersville 12

Cherokee Bluff 42, Lakeside-DeKalb 0

Clarke Central 28, Apalachee 0

Claxton 28, Jenkins County 12

Coffee 45, Glynn Academy 7

Collins Hill 30, Alpharetta 22

Colquitt County 63, Dothan, Ala. 27

Columbus 41, Jordan 26

Community Christian 17, Walker 14

Cook 42, Randolph-Clay 14

Creekside Christian Academy 49, Wilkinson County 14

Creekview 19, Cambridge 0

Dacula 49, Mountain View 27

Darlington 20, Heritage-Catoosa 7

Decatur 22, Arabia Mountain 7

Denmark 20, North Forsyth 10

Discovery 35, Berkmar 14

Douglas County 19, East Paulding 13

Dublin 42, Swainsboro 14

Early County 21, Westover 20

East Coweta 49, Northgate 17

East Hall 49, East Jackson 34

Eastside 47, Johnson-Gainesville 7

Fannin County 49, Banks County 13

Fayette County 35, Hampton 6

Fellowship Christian School 27, North Cobb Christian 0

Flowery Branch 34, Hiram 7

Frederica 35, Brantley County 7

Gainesville 33, Forsyth Central 28

Gordon Lee 37, Gordon Central 7

Greenbrier 28, Loganville 20

Hancock Central 36, Georgia Military 7

Hillgrove 42, Westlake 21

Holy Innocents' 51, Loganville Christian 50

Howard 17, Effingham County 14

Hughes 29, MLK Jr. 6

Irwin County 35, Tift County 20

Islands 26, Jenkins 8

Jackson County 20, Walnut Grove 0

Jeff Davis 29, Long County 6

Jefferson 26, Hart County 19

John Milledge 35, Bulloch 0

Johns Creek 14, Sequoyah 10

Johnson County 35, Treutlen 21

Jones County 62, Union Grove 22

Jonesboro 7, Banneker 6

King's Ridge 20, Heritage School 0

LaFayette 62, Murray County 22

LaGrange 48, Kendrick 14

Lafayette Christian 33, Rock Springs Christian 7

Lakeview Academy 31, Towns County 12

Lee County 62, Lithia Springs 6

Liberty County 30, Bradwell Institute 20

Lovejoy 27, Griffin 6

Lovett 37, South Atlanta 12

Macon County 63, Central-Talbotton 6

Marion County 15, Schley County 14, OT

McDonough 24, North Clayton 6

McEachern 8, Newton 7

Meadowcreek 39, Duluth 28

Metter 56, Portal 0

Mill Creek 20, West Forsyth 17

Monroe Area 14, Madison County 7

Monsignor Donovan 28, Crisp 22

Montgomery County 21, Hawkinsville 19

Morgan County 41, Lakeside-Evans 7

Mount Vernon 42, Athens Christian 29

Mt. Zion-Carrollton 35, Dade County 33

Newnan 34, Harris County 21

Norcross 40, Dunwoody 3

North Cobb 28, Etowah 10

North Hall 48, Chestatee 28

Northeast-Macon 14, Monroe 12

Northview 21, Grady 6

Oconee County 44, Thomasville 14

Ola 20, Dutchtown 6

Parkview 50, Marietta 28

Pataula Charter 32, Fullington 7

Peach County 42, Mary Persons 7

Pebblebrook 20, Riverdale 12

Piedmont 55, Robert Toombs 21

Pierce County 20, Eagle's Landing Christian 13

Prince Avenue Christian 52, Wesleyan 26

Putnam County 37, Westside-Augusta 14

Richmond Hill 52, Northside-Warner Robins 12

Ringgold 20, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 16

River Ridge 52, Chattahoochee 35

Rockmart 68, Sonoraville 7

Rome 22, South Paulding 20

Roswell 37, Campbell 7

Rutland 50, ACE Charter 21

Savannah Christian Prep 48, Deerfield-Windsor 7

Savannah Country Day 28, Tattnall Square 24

Screven County 18, Emanuel County Institute 14

Social Circle 27, Oglethorpe County 12

South Forsyth 44, Lambert 14

South Gwinnett 20, Shiloh 13

Southeast Bulloch 20, Grovetown 7

Southeast Whitfield 21, Armuchee 7

Southwest Georgia Academy 66, Bethlehem Christian Academy 28

St. Francis 35, Lumpkin County 7

Stephens County 27, Habersham Central 12

Stratford 20, Mt. Paran Christian 0

Temple 34, Pepperell 21

Tiftarea 24, Charlton County 21

Toombs County 49, Berrien 0

Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 44, Landmark Christian 12

Troup County 42, Spencer 0

Turner County 34, Dougherty 21

Union County 28, Pickens 14

Upson-Lee 41, Pike County 0

Valwood 35, Pinewood Christian 0

Veterans 24, Perry 14

Vidalia 33, Richmond Academy 21

Ware County 35, Bainbridge 30

Warner Robins 44, Houston County 10

Washington 42, KIPP Atlanta 31

Washington County 17, Evans 7

Washington-Wilkes 42, Elbert County 7

Westfield 21, Southland 14

Westminster 27, St. Pius X 24

Westside-Macon 35, Southwest Macon 6

Westwood 45, Westminster-Augusta 6

Wilcox County 42, Telfair County 6

Woodland Cartersville 68, Chamblee 7

Woodward Academy 45, Mundy's Mill 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hillgrove vs. Morrow, ccd.

Lakeway Christian, Tenn. vs. Christian Heritage, ccd.

Pinecrest vs. North Cobb Christian, ccd.

Valdosta vs. Thomas County Central, ccd.

Westlake vs. Harrison, ccd.

