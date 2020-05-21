MOULTRIE — The Georgia High School Association announced that it will allow its member schools to begin summer conditioning programs for their athletes in all sports on Monday, June 8.
The plan was approved Thursday afternoon by the GHSA Board of Trustees.
According to a statement on the GHSA website, “The plan is restrictive and provides for conditioning only. As the data related to COVID-19 continues to improve, restrictions may be reduced after input from our health care professionals and guidance from our Governor.”
All workouts are voluntary and are for conditioning only.
Athletes are to be screened before each workout and will be asked four questions:
• Do you or have you had a fever in the last week?
Have you been diagnosed with COVID-19?
• Have you been in contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19?
• Have you traveled to a “hot spot” for COVID-19.
If an athlete answers yes to any of the four questions, he should not participate in any workouts for 14 days.
The program allows for groups of 20, including coaches, per sport at any given time at the facility or campus.
Groups should include the same individuals for each session to limit the risk of exposure.
Athletes will not be able to use locker rooms or showers and must report to sites dressed to work out.
Weight equipment must be cleaned before each workout and sanitized between uses by athletes.
Hand sanitizers should be “plentiful and readily available” and each athlete must have his own personal water bottle.
The GHSA guidelines state that “social distancing should be adhered to always and masks/face coverings are recommended for the weight room.”
At least 15 minutes should be scheduled between groups to allow for disinfecting.
The guidelines require no competitions between schools and no visitors are allowed at conditioning sessions.
School systems can implement procedures more respective than those provided by the GHSA, but not less.
Preparations for the 2020 football season are still scheduled to start on July 27. Other sports can begin on Aug. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.